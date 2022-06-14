The 10 best movies we can watch on Netflix right now

It is not in the extensive Netflix catalog The Godfather either Citizen Kaneabsolutely essential in any list of the best films that is made, but if we find films as awarded as Rome or as viral as tyler rakeone of the most watched movies of all time on the platform.

With the help of the experts from Sensacine and Espinof, we review the catalog to choose the best movies that we can see on Netflix right now. Prepare the popcorn that is coming plan Netflix&Chill on the couch.

A scary one: Veronica





Considered one of the best horror movies of all time by the experts at Espinof, this film is one more reason why Paco Plaza is one of the best horror directors in Spain. The combination of the plot based on real events, with the interpretation of Sandra Escacena and the BSO to the rhythm of the Heroes of Silence, make this film a must have.

One of love: Call me by your name

For experts it is one of the best movies of the last decade and for us it is a masterpiece of love and an accurate and beautiful portrait of sexual awakening. In addition, the film gave us the opportunity to meet one of the young promises of cinema, Timothée Chalamet, who since then has only added successes. The film directed by Luca Guadagnino is perfect in every way.

An animation: Spirited Away





We love princess mononokebut if there is one studio ghibli movie that has marked a before and after, that is Spirited Away which won the Oscar for Best Animated Film and the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. A story that remains, 20 years after its premiere, one of the best movies ever according to experts.

An intense drama: story of a marriage

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are the protagonists of the best story about the separation of a couple that we have seen in recent years. Raw and sincere, it is a real reflection of the hardness of a divorce with which we have felt identified .

A Spanish woman: pain and glory





For the Sensacine experts it is a 5 out of 5, and this story created and directed by Pedro Almodovar it is without a doubt one of the director’s most personal. Starring Antonio Banderas, and with Penélope Cruz (who just received the National Film Award ), Asier Etxeandía and Rosalía among others, this intimate drama is wonderful.

A real story: The wolf of Wall Street

Though the revenant we love it, we still think that The Oscar for Best Actor should have gone to Di Caprio for The wolf of Wall Street. Along with him we find Margot Robbie, Jonah Hill or Matthew McConaughey in one of the best movies of the last decade which tells the true story of Jordan Belfort and directed by Martin Scorsese.

An eighties classic: ET the alien





ET., by Steven Spielberg, is one of those movies we always want to see and is considered one of the director’s best . In addition to being the movie with which we met Drew Barrymoreis a beautiful family story about friendship that still makes our hearts shrink.

A musical: Bohemian Rhapsody

What a marvel of interpretation he did Rami Malek in the musical biopic Bohemian Rhapsodyin which he gave life to a music icon, Freddie Mercury. Lucy Boynton Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Aidan Guillen complete the cast of this film that was four Oscar Awards and two Golden Globes among other awards.

An independent film: Lost in Translation





sofia coppola signing lost in translation, which is already a cult film with Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray as protagonists. an unrepeatable encounter with a precious Japan as a backdrop. She is achingly beautiful and also one of our all-time favorites.

One of superheroes: Spiderman: Homecoming

For the Sensacine experts, it occupies the position 25 best movies and it is that the official presentation of Tom Holland as Spider-Man was what any fan of Marvel Cinematic Universe I would have waited. Fun, action packed and Zendaya in the cast, so we can’t ask for anything more.

