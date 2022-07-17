The 10 best musicals to watch on Netflix and one that stands out above all the rest

Within the different film genres, one that tends to cause a lot of division among viewers is that of musicals.

While there are many who delight in musical movies, many others can not stand them, especially if they are the typical tapes in which the characters spend 90 percent of the footage singing.

However, there are certain movies within the musical genre so good that even the most detractors of the genre will surely like them, which we can find on streaming platforms such as Netflix and be able to enjoy them comfortably in the living room.

From the typical musicals like Mamma Mia: Time and Again to movies about music like Whiplash, we find in the streaming giant several interesting titles to watch.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we collect the 10 best musicals you can watch on Netflix and one that beats all the rest.

GIVING THE NOTE

Year : 2012

: 2012 Duration : 108 min.

: 108 min. Director : Jason Moore

: Jason Moore Gender: Musical comedy

Starring, among others, Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Skylar Astin, Ben Platt and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Giving the note is a fun musical comedy that you can find in the Netflix Spain catalog.

Its plot follows the story of Beca, a young woman who, when she arrives at university, has no place in any group, but is forced to join one she would never have chosen: a chorus group made up of bad girls, good girls, and weird girls.

Beca wants the acoustic singing group to leave the traditional musical world and reach new and surprising harmonies, so they try to climb the ranks in the ruthless world of university a cappella singing. Their attempt may end up being the best thing they’ve ever done, or perhaps their craziest thing.

MAMMA MIA: OVER AND OVER

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 108 min.

: 108 min. Director : Ol Parker

: Ol Parker Gender: Musical comedy

Sequel and prequel to the 2008 film, Mamma Mia: Over and Over is a fun musical comedy that features a cast including Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Dominic Cooper, Andy García and Cher, among others.

The plot of the film starts with Sophie, who is about to reopen a very special hotel on the magical Greek island of Kalokairi.

As he faces a sentimental crisis and an unexpected storm that destroys the decoration of the premises on the eve of its opening, we travel to the 70s to meet the young and passionate Donna, his mother.

Accompanied by her two best friends and powerful musical numbers with ABBA themes we will discover how her relationship with the three men in her life was forged and we will see how through these experiences Sophie herself finds the support and courage she needs to move forward. Here we leave our review of Mamma Mia: Again and again.

BEYOND THE MOON

Year : 2020

: 2020 Duration : 95 min.

: 95 min. directors : Glen Keane and John Kahrs

: Glen Keane and John Kahrs Gender: Adventure

In the field of animation we find among the best musical movies on netflix beyond the moona film directed by Glen Keane and John Kahrs where one of their songs is performed in the Spanish version by our collaborator Rafa Domínguez.

This adventure film follows Fei Fei, a young woman who, driven by her determination and passion for science, builds a rocket to travel to the Moon and prove the existence of the legendary Moon Goddess known by the name of Chang’e. .

Over there Fei Fei will be involved in an unexpected adventure and will discover an enigmatic world of fantastic creatures.. This is our review of Beyond the Moon.

THE CALL

Year : 2017

: 2017 Duration : 108 min.

: 108 min. directors : Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo

: Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo Gender: Musical comedy

Within Spanish cinema we find among the best musical films available on Netflix The calla film directed by Los Javis starring Macarena García, Anna Castillo, Belén Cuesta, Gracia Olayo and Secun De La Rosa, among others.

Its plot follows the story of María and Susana, two young people who spend the summer in a nuns’ camp in Segovia, an isolated place surrounded by nature.

But like practically all self-respecting young people, what the girls prefer is to go out and have fun and party, so they go out at night to the nearby clubs, trying not to let the sisters Bernarda and Milagros discover their outings.

However, one night, after having given everything on the dance floor, God himself appears to Mary, who will try to captivate her with music by Whitney Houston. While she lives her particular journey of rediscovery, her friend Susana de Ella will also experience a revelation, which triggers great discoveries about themselves and the world around them.

TICK, TICK… BOOM!

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 115 min.

: 115 min. Director : Lin-Manuel Miranda

: Lin-Manuel Miranda Gender: Biographical

Another of the best musical movies on netflix it is tick, tick… BOOM! film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda starring Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesus and Vanessa Hudgens, among others.

Based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical, the film revolves around a young aspiring playwright working as a bartender in New York while writing Superbia, who hopes it will be the next great American musical and what will finally give him his big break. chance.

But Jon is also pressured on a personal level by his girlfriend, Susan, tired of putting Jon’s career aspirations ahead of her own life. As his 30th birthday approaches, the prodigious songwriter is overcome with anxiety, wondering if his dream is worth it.

who will sing to you

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 125 min.

: 125 min. Director : Carlos Vermouth

: Carlos Vermouth Gender: musical drama

Written and directed by Carlos Vermut, who will sing to you is a musical drama starring Najwa Nimri, Eva Llorach, Carme Elías, Natalia de Molina and Julián Villagrán, among others.

Its plot revolves around Lila Cassen, a woman who was the most successful Spanish singer in the 90s until she mysteriously disappeared overnight.

Ten years later, Lila prepares her triumphant return to the stage but, shortly before the expected date, she loses her memory when she suffers an accident.

For her part, Violeta is a woman who lives dominated by her conflictive daughter Marta, so every night he escapes from his reality imitating Lila Cassen in the karaoke where he worksthe only thing that makes him happy in his life.

Everything will change completely for Violeta when one day she receives a most fascinating proposal: teaching Lila Cassen to be Lila Cassen again.

LIVE

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 95 min.

: 95 min. directors : Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords

: Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords Gender: Musical comedy

other of top musical movies on netflix it is Livea fun musical comedy directed by Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Its plot follows the story of Vivo, a kinkajú (rainforest honey bear) endowed with a brilliant talent for music who looking for a way to travel from Havana to Miami to deliver a song to the old love of its adored owner.

THE PROM

Year : 2020

: 2020 Duration : 131 min.

: 131 min. Director : Ryan Murphy

: Ryan Murphy Gender: Musical comedy

within the best netflix musicals we find The Proma funny comedy directed by Ryan Murphy starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington and Keegan-Michael Key, among others.

Adapting the musical written by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin, the film tells the story of Dee Dee Allen, a two-time Tony Award-winning stage actress who prepares with Barry Glickman for a new musical about Eleanor Roosevelt.

However, the failure of the project sinks their reputation and leads them to team up with two new Broadway stars, Angie Dickinson and Trent Oliver, to try to relaunch their careers.

For it, The foursome will travel to a conservative Indiana town to support a young high school student who has been banned from taking her girlfriend to prom.. This is our review of The Prom.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Year : 1998

: 1998 Duration : 99 min.

: 99 min. directors : Simon Wells, Steve Hickner and Brenda Chapman

: Simon Wells, Steve Hickner and Brenda Chapman Gender: Adventure

Directed by Simon Wells, Steve Hickner and Brenda Chapman, the prince of egypt is one of the most outstanding Dreamworks animated films that is available in the Netflix Spain catalog.

Its plot places us thousands of years ago, in ancient Egypt, where Pharaoh Seti orders the death of all Jewish newborns. A desperate mother places her child in a basket and deposits it in the Nile before Pharaoh’s soldiers find him.

The waters carry the basket with the creature downstream to the shore where the queen will find it. The boy, named Moses, was raised as the brother of Ramses, the heir to the throne. Nevertheless, When years later the Hebrew origin of Moses is discovered, the two brothers will distance themselves.

WHIPLASH

Year : 2014

: 2014 Duration : 103min

: 103min Director : Damien Chazelle

: Damien Chazelle Gender: Drama

Between the best movies about music available on netflix we have whiplashan intense drama written and directed by Damien Chazelle starring Miles Teller and JK Simmons.

It tells the story of Andrew Neiman, an ambitious young jazz drummer whose goal is to make it big at the elite East Coast Conservatory of Music where he studies.

For his part, Terence Fletcher, a teacher known both for his talent and for his rigorous teaching methods, directs the best jazz ensemble in the Conservatory.

When Fletcher chooses Andrew and to be part of the musical group he directs, it changes the young man’s life forever. whose passion to achieve perfection turns into obsession as his ruthless teacher pushes him to the limits of his ability and sanity.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

Year : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 134 min.

: 134 min. Director : Bryan Singer

: Bryan Singer Gender: Biographical

within the netflix music moviesif there is to highlight one above the rest, without a doubt that would be Bohemian Rhapsodybiopic film about the legendary singer Freddie Mercury who plays an impressive Rami Malek.

The movie tells the story of Freddie Mercury from his joining the rock group Queen to his legendary performance at Live Aid, going through the singer’s lowest moments with his band when Mercury’s lifestyle was out of control. Here we leave you our review of Bohemian Rhapsody.

So far our review of the 10 best musicals you can watch on Netflix and one that beats all the rest. If you want other recommendations with which to take advantage of the platform, here we leave you these Netflix movies that absolutely no one knows that will surprise you.