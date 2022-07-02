The 10 best Netflix, HBO and Amazon Video miniseries for this weekend

Do you love spending the weekend lying on the couch watching a miniseries? we will recommend you the 10 best miniseries from Netflix, HBO and Amazon Video for this weekend.

Nine Perfect Stranger

On Amazon Prime Video you can see this series starring actress Nicole Kidman who plays the director of a luxury spiritual retreat center. In this idyllic place guests arrive to try to overcome their addictions and problems. They soon discover that their methods are not quite “proper.” An intense 8-episode miniseries based on a novel by Liane Moriarty.

this shit is beyond me

This series that can be seen on Netflix stars Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a teenager wants to overcome her complex stage in high school thanks to the company of her best friend. But everything changes when she starts dating the most cretinous guy in the class.

Mare of Easttown

One of the best suspense miniseries ever. can be seen on HBO Max and stars actress Kate Winslet. The actress brings to life in the series a mother of a family and a police officer faced with a complicated murder in her city and the death of her son.

Widow

This 8-episode drama series can be seen on Prime Video and stars Georgia Kate Beckinsale). A woman whose husband suffered a plane crash three years ago but who has not given up hope of finding him alive and moves to the Democratic Republic of the Congo after believing she saw him in a television report.

Madam CJ Walker: A Self Made Woman

On Netflix you can enjoy this four-episode miniseries in which the life of Madam CJ Walker is told. A woman unknown to many but who She was a pioneering African-American businesswoman who became the first American self-made millionaire. with its line of hair care products. A good series that hooks from the first episode.

The Staircase

HBO Max premiered this year one of the most brilliant miniseries in its catalog. A true crime that analyzes the case of the death of Kathleen Peterson and the subsequent trial that was held to discover the guilt of her husband. A family drama that impresses and engages.

Little Fires Everywhere

On Amazon Prime Video you can see this miniseries based on the one by writer Celeste NG. A miniseries starring Reese Withespoon and Kerry Washigton that recounts the life of two very different mothers but whose lives intersect: Elena Richardson, who is now Mia’s landlady (Washington), and her daughter Pearl. The presence of the new tenants will cause everything to change and their vital order will collapse.

anatomy of a scandal

On Netflix you can see this series starring an apparently happy marriage James and Sophia Whitehouse (Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller). The minister of Parliament sees his personal and family life come crashing down when a shocking secret comes to light.. Lawyer Kate Woodcroft (Michelle Dockery) won’t stop until she finds out what happened.

midas’s favorites

On Netflix you can also watch this suspenseful miniseries directed by Mateo Gil and starring Luis Tosar. Midas’ Favorites are a group of anonymous extortionists who contact Víctor Genovés to demand 50 million euros. If you refuse to make that donation, every 5 days they will see to it that an unknown person dies.

The city is our

Finally, among these 10 miniseries we recommend this one by David Simon that can be seen on HBO Max. Set in his usual Baltimore the miniseries is a chronicle on police corruption inspired by a real journalistic investigation.