The 10 best Netflix releases in March

Although the series was expected to be successful, Netflix did not imagine that The Bridgertons would become the most watched on the platform, with a total of 82 million views worldwide in its first 28 days of release alone.

Now finally comes its long-awaited new season, which follows the love affairs of Daphne’s older brother, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey. In addition, we will see among others the adam projectan interesting science fiction thriller starring Ryan Reynolds, about a man who travels back in time to ask himself for help when he was 13 years old.

lost in the arctic

In 1909, a Danish expedition led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Coster-Waldau) undertakes a mission to show that Greenland is not divided into two pieces of land. In this way, the Danes want to avoid the US claim on the territory. Icelandic adventure production, based on real events. Premiere on March 2.

weekend in croatia

Leighton Meester stars in this kidnapping-disappearance thriller about two friends who take a weekend getaway to Croatia, only to have one of them go missing. The other insists on discovering what happened, but her clues lead him to discover bitter secrets. Premiere on March 3.

The Andy Warhol Diaries

A biographical documentary miniseries, which provides an exhaustive account of Andy Warhol’s life through valuable archive images, personal diaries and interviews. Premiere on March 9.