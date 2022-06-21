This Monday, June 20, actress Nicole Kidman turns 55.

The Australian-American interpreter has an outstanding career, both in the world of cinema and in the series.

Kidman won an Oscar for best actress for The Hours. In addition, she has four nominations for her roles in Moulin Rouge, Rabbit Hole, A Way Home and Being the Ricardos.

In addition, he has two Emmy nominations for Big Little Lies and for the television tape Hemingway & Gellhorn.

On her birthday, we leave you the 10 best Nicole Kidman movies according to IMDb.

The website is the largest database on the internet that receives votes and evaluations from fans every day, which rate the different productions that exist.

The 10 Best Nicole Kidman Movies According To IMDb

10.- The Railway Man (7.1)

A former British Army officer, tortured as a prisoner of war in a Japanese labor camp during World War II, discovers that the perpetrator is still alive and confronts him. With Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth

9.- Cold Mountain (7.2)

In the closing days of the American Civil War, a wounded soldier embarks on a perilous journey back to his home in Cold Mountain, North Carolina, to reunite with his girlfriend. With Nicole Kidman, Jude Law and Renée Zellweger.

8.- Paddington (7.2)

A young Peruvian bear arrives in London looking for a home. Alone at Paddington station, he meets the friendly Brown family, who offer him temporary shelter. Available on HBO Max

7.- The man from the north (7,3)

Epic revenge thriller that explores how far a Viking prince would go to seek justice for his father’s murder. With Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicole Kidman.

6.- The hours (7.5)

The story of how the novel “Mrs. Dalloway” affects three generations of women who have had to deal with suicide in their lives. With Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore.

5.- Eyes wide shut (7.5)

A New York City doctor embarks on a harrowing overnight odyssey of sexual and moral discovery after his wife reveals a painful secret. Directed by Stanley Kubrick. With Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. On HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

4.- The Others (7.6)

A woman living in her dark old family home with her two photosensitive children becomes convinced that the house is haunted. Starring Nicole Kidman

3.- Moulin Rouge (7.6)

A poor bohemian poet in 1890s Paris falls in love with a beautiful courtesan and nightclub star coveted by a jealous duke. With Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. It is found in Star+

2.- A way home (8.0)

A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of miles from home. He survives many challenges and ends up being adopted by a couple in Australia. 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family. With Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman. Available on HBO Max

1.- Dogville (8.0)

A woman on the run from the mob is reluctantly accepted into a small Colorado town. In exchange, she agrees to work for them. When a quest visits town, she discovers that her support comes at a price. However, her dangerous secret is never far away. Starring Nicole Kidman.