The 10 Best Nicole Kidman Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Nicole Kidman was born in Honolulu (Hawá, USA) on June 20, 1967. Australian singer, producer and actress who has received numerous recognitions and awards throughout her career, among which we highlight 1 BAFTA1 Oscar award6 Golden Globes1 Screen Actors Guild Award and 2 Primetime Emmy Awards. Additionally, she has appeared 3 times in the rankings of the highest paid actresses in the world. We also highlight the recognition of the magazine Time the years 2004 and 2018 naming her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world; or middle class New York Times placing to Nicole Kidman in fifth place in its ranking of the best actors and actresses of the 21st century (2020).

The sacrifice of a sacred deer

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 1 minutes

Year: 2017

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Barry Keoghan. More of $6.1 million grossed at the box office worldwide. In the recognition and awards section, we highlight the award for best screenplay achieved in the Cannes International Film Festival. In said contest, we also highlight his nomination for palm d’or. Nicole Kidman was nominated in the AACTA International Awards.

The Upside

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, PlutoTV and AppleTV

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

Year: 2019

Director: Neil Burger

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Castor, Nicole Kidman, Aja Naomi King, Genevieve Angelson, Golshifteh Farahani, Tate Donovan, Julianna Margulies, Suzanne Savoy and Pia Mecher. More of $122 million raised internationally from a budget of $40 million. This is the 3rd adaptation of The Untouchables after the movie Telugu (and Tamil) Oopiri and the Argentine film Inseparable (2016).

The Railway Man: A Long Journey

Platform: Filmin, HBO Max, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and AppleTV

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Year 2013

Director: Jonathan Teplitzsky

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Colin Firth, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Irvine, Stellan Skarsgard and Hiroyuki Sanada. It had a budget of $18 million and managed to collect at the box office $22.3 million on an international level. It is an adaptation of the homonymous autobiography of Eric Lomax (1995). In the recognition section, we highlight what has been achieved in Australian competitions. These are: the 12 nominations in the AACTA Awards winning in the categories of best adapted screenplay and best original soundtrack. Also his 2 prizes in the ACS Awards or his 11 nominations in the FCCA Awards winning in best script and being Nicole Kidman among the nominees for best actress.

Cold Mountain

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 34 minutes

Year 2003

Director: Anthony Minghella

IMDb Score: 7.2

It featured a cast consisting of Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Brendan Gleeson, Eileen Atkins, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Natalie Portman, Giovanni Ribisi, Donald Sutherland and Ray Winstone. It had a budget of $83 million and did very well at the box office grossing more than $173 million. We highlight his 7 candidatures to the Oscar awardswinning Renée Zellweger the Oscar to Best Supporting Actress (from which he also won his Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA for best actress). Finally, we highlight the 7 candidates for Golden Globes and the 11 candidates for the BAFTA and a prize BAFTA to the best original music.

Tied at 7.2 we also find The First Experience (1991) or also originally known as flirting. Directed by John Duigan and in which Nicole Kidman played the role of Nicola Radcliffe.

Eyes Wide Shut

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 39 minutes

Year: 1999

Director: Stanley Kubrick

IMDb Score: 7.5

Starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. More of $162 million raised worldwide from a budget of $65 million. It is a very special and unique feature film, as it is the last film directed by the filmmaker kubrick. But in turn, his posthumous work. Unfortunately, Stanley Kubrick He died a few days before being able to show the final cut of the film to the production company Warner Bros. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the White Baton granted by the Venice Film Festival to kubrickthe award for best art film granted by the Csapnivalò Awardshis nomination for best soundtrack in the Golden Globes. And finally, her 3 nominations in the satellite awards in the categories of best actress in a dramatic movieNicole Kidman), best photography and better sound.

The hours

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 54 minutes

Year 2002

Director: Stephen Dalry

IMDb Score: 7.5

A cast made up entirely of Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Nicole Kidman, Ed Harris, Jeff Daniels, Stephen Dillane, John C. Reilly, Claire Danes, Jack Rovello, Miranda Richardson, Allison Janney, Toni Collette, Linda Bassett, Christian Coulson, Eileen Atkins, Lyndsey Marshal, Michael CulkinMargo Martindale and Colin Stinton. It had a budget of $25 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $108 million. It is an adaptation of the novel by Michael Cunningham which also in 1999 was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize. In the recognition section, we highlight his 8 nominations for the Awards Oscar5 candidates for the Golden Globes or his 9 candidacies in the BAFTA. With regard to awards, without a doubt the winner of the film was Nicole Kidman So he took the Oscar, Golden Globe and the BAFTA for best actress. Additionally and in general, 1 Golden Globe What best film and the BAFTA to best original music.

Moulin Rouge

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Year: 2001

Director: Baz Luhrman

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, Jim Broadbent, Richard Roxburgh and John Leguizamo. $52.5 million of budget and an international collection of more than $179 million. In the recognition section, we highlight his 6 nominations for the Oscar awards (including the nomination of Nicole Kidman as best actress). Additionally, 2 Oscar awards in the categories of best art direction and best locker room, 3 Golden Globes (including award for Nicole Kidman as best actress) and 3 awards BAFTA.

The others

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, FlixOlé, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes

Year: 2001

Director: Alejandro Amenabar

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Nicole Kidman, Alakina Mann, James Bentley and Fionnula Flanagan. A true blockbuster at the box office, grossing more than $210 million worldwide from a budget of $17 million. In the acknowledgments section, we highlight their 15 nominations in the Goya Awards winning 8 of these nominations. Also, the nomination of Nicole Kidman as best dramatic actress in the Golden Globes. The othersit is the 4th in the list of most awarded films in the Goya.

Dogville

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 2 hours and 58 minutes

Year 2003

Director: Lars von Trier

IMDb Score: 8.0

A cast made up of Nicole Kidman, Harriet Andersson, Lauren Bacall, Jean Marc-Barr, Paul Bettany, Blair Brown, James Caan, Patricia Clarkson, Jeremy Davies, Ben Gazzara, Philip Baker Hall and John Hurt. It had a budget of 10 million dollars and raised more than $16 million Worldwide. In the recognition section, we highlight his award as best foreign film granted by the Film Writers Circle Medals.

Lion

Platform: AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Year: 2016

Director: Garth Davis

IMDb Score: 8.0

Starring Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman and Divian Ladwa. Feature film based on the autobiographical story of the Australian businessman Saroo Brierley and in his book A Long Way Home published in 2013. More than $140 million grossed at the box office worldwide from a budget of 12 million dollars. In the recognition section, we highlight his 6 nominations for the Oscar awards and 4 nominations in the Golden Globes. Between them, Nicole Kidman What best actress.

