The 10 Best Performances In The Harry Potter Movies, According To Reddit

Ralph Finnes told Variety that if asked to portray Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise in the future, that would be great. The actor said, “Of course, of course. No doubt about it. This is fun news for fans to hear since the cast of the beloved film franchise have done an amazing job bringing these popular and meaningful book characters to life.

Redditors discussed their favorite performances in the Harry Potter movies, from a great portrayal of one of Harry Potter’s best friends to a fun moment starring Helena Bonham Carter that audiences always talk about fondly.

Gary Oldman as Sirius Black

While the Harry Potter movies change Sirius Black’s character in some ways, he’s still as unforgettable and feels the same. Responding in a thread about the popular franchise’s most impressive performances, Redditor marshmallow2312 wrote, “Gary Oldman was awesome as Sirius Black! »

Because Sirius is Harry’s godfather and was so close to his father James, he means a lot to the franchise and Oldman fits perfectly into that role, ensuring the character is strong and tough but also compassionate.

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley

The young cast of Harry Potter wowed audiences with their talent in the very first film and continued to do a perfect job with these characters who mean so much to fans. Redditor throw-away-today shared, “I remember Rupert being pretty tough, especially for his age. »

Ron Weasley is a sweet, charming, vulnerable, and sensitive character in the books and he tries to help others and do the right thing. Grint always played him with the innocence and kindness necessary for the role.

Julie Walters as Molly Weasley

Part of the fun of watching Ron in the Harry Potter films is seeing his family, including his mother. Redditor kkpears shared that in his opinion, “Julie Walters matched the image of Molly Weasley in my head from the books. The ultimate mother. »

Since Harry misses his parents and lived in such a terrible house before coming to Hogwarts, Ron’s family is even more important to the story and Molly is always compassionate and special. It’s hard not to cry seeing Harry visit Ron’s family for the first time as he feels he has found another place where he can feel safe and like he belongs.

Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange

Redditor Dianayelii mentioned how hilarious and fun to watch the scene in Deathly Hallows Part II with “Helena Bonham Carter as Hermione as Bellatrix was cutting edge comedy for how spectacularly she nailed the manners of Emma Watson. »

While Hermione’s Harry Potter quotes are clever and the movies always focus on her brilliance and confidence, it’s nice to see a more humorous scene featuring the character. Bonham Carter excels in this delicate and offbeat scene.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter

A super talented actor was needed for the role of Harry Potter since he is a young character who has lost his parents and hopes to learn how to use his magic. He is excited about this next phase of his life because he has struggled so much and Daniel Radcliffe has brought so much to the role.

Redditor ClassyDesigns praised Radcliffe’s acting in one scene in particular, writing, “Daniel Radcliffe’s acting when Sirius dies” is impressive. The character has shaped Harry in so many ways and it’s a tough time.

Alan Rickman as Severus Snape

When thinking back to Harry Potter’s most memorable actors besides the young main cast, Alan Rickman definitely comes to mind. Redditor TheReadingBadger said “Alan Rickman’s performance as Snape hands down” is one of the greatest. The fan wrote, “He shaped the Rogue we all know and love. »

From watching scenes of him as a terrifying teacher to learning about his connections to Harry, Snape is a multi-layered character and Rickman makes him as mysterious and dark as he should be. It’s hard to imagine anyone else taking on that role after what Rickman did.

Maggie Smith Professor Minerva McGonagall

Redditor conniebeingconnie shared that Maggie Smith’s turn as Professor McGonagall is fantastic because “When I reread the books, I don’t see anyone else playing McGonagall. »

McGonagall’s smartest Harry Potter quotes prove she’s brilliant at what she does, and the other characters are a little scared of her but certainly know she has a lot to teach them. Smith gives the character an air of elegance.

Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge

Given that Dolores Umbridge works for the Ministry of Magic, it’s clear from the moment she’s introduced that she’s incredibly tough, and fans knew an actor would have to bring her to life in a compelling way. The character treats students terribly and is always unfair.

A Redditor posted that Imelda Staunton did an amazing job with this character, writing that the actor “rather bravely took on the role of Shumder Delores Umbridge. Staunton literally made me hate her by taking on the character of Umbridge.”

Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood

For many fans, Luna Lovegood is the best Harry Potter character because she is kind to Harry and becomes an important part of Harry’s friend group.

Redditor Woodsbooger praised Evanna Lynch’s performance in the films, writing, “My reasoning is that even though Luna was an amazing character in the book, Evanna REALLY brought the character to life. Luna is full of charm and instantly endears herself to fans, all thanks to Lynch.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy

For Redditor firebyte1, Tom Felton is amazing as Draco Malfoy because fans don’t like the character and yet can still appreciate his acting. The fan wrote, “This is my first interaction with a character I hate so much I thought the actor did a great job…and he really does a great job playing a spoiled brat.” »

Even though it’s hard to like Malfoy because of the way he treats Harry and his pals, Felton gives him some layers and makes him a compelling character to watch throughout the franchise. It’s also fun watching Malofy and cheering on Harry.