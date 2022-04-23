The 10 best photos of the week: García Moritán’s daughter follows Pampita, Bublé got a job and the Culpo sisters have fun

Delfina is 15 years old, she sings and studies in Otro Mundo, the hotbed of Cris Morena. And she has a surname that has gained notoriety in recent times: García Moritán. That’s right: she is the daughter of Pampita’s husband, also a politician Roberto. The news is that she debuted as a model. And that she received praise from the host of El Hotel de los Famosos: “There is no prettier”, she wrote at the bottom of a post. And if Pampita says so… (Instagram)

The debut as a model of the daughter of Roberto García Moritán

Eva De Dominici with her son, Cairo, at upa. It is the first time that the actress shows her son, who will be three years old in October. It was at an Easter party that Eva organized with her husband, Eduardo Cruz -brother of actress Penelope Cruz-, in Los Angeles, where they reside (Instagram)

“My life is a constant roller coaster: I went from an extreme scare to the peace and joy of accompanying and caring for the one I love, to living another incredible adventure in the old continent,” wrote Nicole Neumann at the bottom of this photo taken in Milan with her boyfriend, Manuel Urcera, who on Sunday suffered a serious accident in his TC car. A few days later, with the pilot already recovered, the two were already walking around Europe (Instagram)

Nicole Neumann traveled to Europe with Manu Urcera and wrote a provocative message: “Besis, serial planners”

Elba Marcovecchio at the bachelorette party that her friends organized for her on Tuesday night. “I was the only one who was an angel; the others were devilish,” she told Jorge Lanata on Radio Mitre. This Saturday the two will say “Yes, I do!”

Elba Marcovecchio, hours after marrying Lanata: “After being widowed, it was hard for me to accept that I deserved to love again”

Michael Bublé shows Luisana and Darío Lopilato, Florencia Peña, Guillermo Francella and Marcelo de Bellis how the photo came out. The Canadian singer had already said that, when he was in Buenos Aires, he became a kind of technical assistant to his wife. And so it was that his role in the reunion of Married with Children was that of a photographer. Of course, the occasion was special: finally, after the postponement due to the pandemic and the controversy with Érica Rivas, the sitcom will have its theatrical version early next year, at the Gran Rex. De yapa: Married with children appeared in the new season of Better Call Saul. Complete!

The least expected crossover: Married with children appears in the final season of Better Call Saul

The two Verbano porcelain salt shakers (left and right, respectively) that Daniel Malnatti took from two lunches with Mirtha Legrand: note the detail of the initials engraved in gold. Years later the journalist decided to sell them on the web. And with the proceeds, he invited his friends to eat. How much did he sell them for? Almost 40 thousand pesos. Yes, it was a remarkable meal… The one he had with his friends. And also, of course, the ones he shared with Mirtha

Daniel Malnatti sold Mirtha Legrand’s table salt shakers online

The sisters Sophia, Olivia and Aurora Culpo were invited to a music festival and took the opportunity to enjoy it together. And of course: they wore similar looks, in the range of off white, light pink, and also the print (Photos: The Grosby Group)



The reunion of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in Los Angeles, the romantic night of Zendaya and Tom Holland in New York: celebrities in a click

His name is Sebastian Nebot. He is 33 years old and was born in Mendoza. He is engaged in politics and loves cats. But the most important thing: he would be healing Lizy Tagliani’s heart.

Lizy Tagliani’s new boyfriend: “I love her”

Karina Mazzocco’s look to celebrate with the entire team of In the afternoon, her cycle of America, the 200 broadcasts (Photo: Grosby Group)

15 photos of the afternoon celebration

Matt Damon was photographed on the set of Oppenheimer, the film that will narrate the life of the scientist who invented the atomic bomb. He is accompanied on the set in New Jersey by Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Matt Damon works on his new movie, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend traveled to Disney: celebrities in a click

KEEP READING:

Agustina Cherri revealed with which celebrity Nico Cabré dated days after their separation

The story behind the China Suárez song: what the lyrics say and why it is related to Mauro Icardi