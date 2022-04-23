The 10 best photos of the week: García Moritán’s daughter follows Pampita, Bublé got a job and the Culpo sisters have fun
In addition, the celebration of Karina Mazzocco and Lizy Tagliani’s new boyfriend. Everything that happened in the show, recorded through unmissable images
KEEP READING:
Last News
Fede Bal had an accident in Brazil and must be operated: “We are evaluating the options”
The driver was recording some scenes for the Rest of the World program and suffered a fall while paragliding. The word of his press officer to Teleshow
The weirdest names that Hollywood stars give their children
From Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, rappers Nicki Minaj, Iggy Azalea and Cardi B, to other celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are part of the list
The secrets of Lea Michele: the hidden romance with a partner in “Glee” and the last words of Cory Monteith that he tattooed on his skin
The actress recovered her career after several colleagues from the successful program exposed the ordeal she made them go through on the set of filming
The 10 best photos of the week: García Moritán’s daughter follows Pampita, Bublé got a job and the Culpo sisters have fun
In addition, the celebration of Karina Mazzocco and Lizy Tagliani’s new boyfriend. Everything that happened in the show, recorded through unmissable images
Darío Turovelzky: “The world has changed, and today talking about ratings is also talking about unique users, subscribers or videos viewed”
Alone with Teleshow, the general director of Paramount Latam Sur analyzes the industry, anticipates the next challenges, assures that it is essential to stay updated, and affirms: “We are in the golden age of content”
MORE NEWS