The 10 best products for red and shiny hair

Delicious and intriguing, reds always convey something indefinable and elusive, immediately capturing attention. The tawny heads have returned to the center of desires. Even if they actually have a life of their own compared to other colors, because they are considered “a way of life”, and periodically one of the innumerable shades of this nuance becomes more interesting than the others. After several seasons dominated by coppery and ethereal reflections, very delicate and tending to blond, now is the time for a decisive, intense red without half measures.

Jennifer Lawrence and the contrasts

Photo: Instagram screenshot @dontlookupfilm

Red has become a hot topic especially since Netflix has put online one of the most talked about films of the moment, Don’t look Up with Jennifer Lawrence stunning with the smooth red shoulder completed very short bangs. With this head, the actress turned out almost unrecognizable without the inseparable blonde locks.

Scarlett Johansson with pigtails

Photo: Instagram screenshot @ black.widow

The deep red hair trend has been popular with celebs for a few months now. Before the protagonist of the film of the moment, in fact, last year Scarlett Johansson amazed everyone in the film Black Widow not only for the beauty and physical ability but also for the flaming locks, long and decorated with braids.

Two Lipa in motion

Photo: Instagram screenshot @versace

We have also seen Dua Lipa surprisingly rock with your head rouge in the autumn-winter 2021 campaign by Versace: extreme smooth length, wavy and indomitable, with straight and messy bangs.

Sophisticated Gigi Hadid

Photo: Instagram screenshot @moschinor

The flaming shades are an inspiration for too Gigi Hadid. The model opted for the more elegant and impalpable variation of red, which she continues to choose for photo shoots and red carpets. In the last period, then, it is evident that he has a particular predilection for super-smooth and voluminous 1960s-inspired hairstyles.

Rumer Willis waving

Photo: Instagram screenshot @rumerwillis

More recently, too Rumer Willis, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, has embraced the intense facets of red to revive indomitable curls and ballerina bangs.

Choice and maintenance

In short, the tawny, intense and reflective multidimensional chromatic facets are destined to become a very hot theme. For those who rely on do-it-yourselfers, the options for obtaining them are numerous and promise vibrant and decisive results. Which shade to choose? Generally speaking, skin with a warm and golden undertone is enhanced with declinations enriched with orange, yellow and amber pigments; the one, on the other hand, with a cold and rosy undertone harmonizes with mahogany and cherry, variants of brown tending to red. To preserve vibrant reflections, then, it is essential to use the correct cosmetic routine using shampoos and treatments that fix the new pigments while preserving their intensity. Because the glam red is never… faded!