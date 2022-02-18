The 10 Best Ryan Gosling Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Ryan Thomas Gosling was born in London (Ontario, Canada) on November 12, 1980. Musician of the band Dead Man’s Bones and canadian actor who became known at a young age as a child star in the mickey mouse club from Disney Channel (1993-1995) along with other family training programs. His first major foray into the cinematographic scene was in The Believer (2001). But, without a doubt, her turning point was in 2004 for her leading role in the Noah’s Diary for which he was awarded 4 Teen Choice Awards and a MTV Movie Award. We highlight his nomination to the Oscar for his performance in Half Nelson (2006) as well as its in Lars and the Real Girl (2007) who was nominated for the Golden Globes.

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

BlueValentine

Platform: Filmin

Duration: 1 hour and 52 minutes

Year 2010

Director: Derek Cianfrance

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Ryan GoslingMichelle WilliamsMike Vogel and John Doman. More of $12 million raised from a budget of 1 million dollars. The film, shot entirely in the USA, recounts the life of Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (MichelleWilliams). A marriage in decline and crisis that have been together for more than five years and with a daughter in common. In the recognition section, we highlight the nomination of michelle williams to the prize Oscar as best leading actress.

First Man

Platform: AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 21 minutes

Year: 2018

Director: Damien Chazelle

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Corey Stoll, Kyle Chandler and Jason Clarke. He managed to raise more than $105 million of a budget of $59 million. It is based on the book First Man: The Life of Neil A. ArmstrongFrom the writer James R Hansen. We highlight her 2 nominations in the Golden Globes in the categories of best supporting actress (Claire Foy) and best soundtrack -nomination that took the award-. And in the Oscar awardsto highlight his 4 nominations received from which he managed to take the Oscar in the category of best visual effects.

Crossroad

Platform: RakutenTV, AppleTV and Google Play Store.

Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Year 2013

Director: Derek Cianfrance

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes, Ray Liotta, Ben Mendelsohn, Rose Byrne, Mahershala Ali, Bruce Greenwood and Harris Yulin. From a budget of $15 millionmanaged to raise more than $47 million. This is the second collaboration of Ryan Gosling and the filmmaker Derek Cianfrance having previously worked on the film ‘BlueValentine‘. Did you know that the financial institutions that the main character robs in the film are all real banks? In fact, one of them is First National Bank of Scotia (Schenectady, New York).

Lars and a real girl

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 1 hour and 46 minutes

Year 2007

Director: Craig Gillespie

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Ryan Gosling, Patricia Clarkson, Emily Mortimer, Kelli Garner and Paul Schneider. A feature film acclaimed by specialized critics despite the problems initially suffered at the budget level. In the recognition section, we highlight the candidacy in the Oscar awards in the category of best screenplaythe nomination Ryan Gosling to best actor musical or comedy in the Golden Globes and in the Screen Actors Guild.

two good guys

Platform: Google Play Store and AppleTV

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Year: 2016

Director: Shane Black

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Keith David and Kim Basinger. More of $62.1 million raised from a budget of 50 million dollars. As an anecdote, this is the second collaboration between Russell Crowe and Kim Basinger. The first one was in LA Confidential.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) tied at 7.4 also according to the IMDb score, we also highlight it for the nomination of Ryan Gosling for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.

Noah’s diary

Platform: Movistar+

Duration: 2 hours and 3 minutes

Year: 2004

Director: Nick Cassavetes

IMDb Score: 7.8

Starring Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands, Sam Shepard, James Marsden and Joan Allen. More of $115 million of a budget of $30 million. The Noah’s Diary He received 12 prizes and 2 nominations. We highlight the prize MTV Awards in the category of best kiss for Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams or the 6 Teen Choice Awards in which Gosling was awarded as best male newcomer and best dramatic actor.

Drive

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Year 2011

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

IMDb Score: 7.8

Starring Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac, Albert Brooks, Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman. More of $76 million raised from a budget of $15 million. In the recognition section, we highlight his candidacy for best sound montage in the Oscar awardsthe candidacy of Albert Brooks to best Actor in the Golden Globes waves 4 applications in the BAFTA among which we highlight those of best film and best director. in awards, Nicolas Winding Refn took the award to best director at Cannes International Film Festival and the Rosa de Sant Jordi for the best foreign film in the Sant Jordi awards.

the big bet

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Year: 2015

Director: Adam McKay

IMDb Score: 7.8

Starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt. More of $132 million raised from a budget of $28 million. The film is based on the book by michael lewis that recounts the financial crisis from 2007 to 2010 due to the accumulation of real estate and the economic bubble. We highlight your 5 nominations in the Oscar awards in which he won in the category of best adapted screenplay. Also his 4 nominations in the Golden Globesthe award to best new director for adam mccay given by Hollywood Film Awards or the best cast award granted by the National Board of Review Awards.

blade runner 2049

Platform: Netflix, Microsoft Store, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 44 minutes

Year: 2017

Director: Denis Villeneuve

IMDb Score: 8.0

Interpreted by Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Carla Juri, Mackenzie Davis, Barkhad Abdi, David Dastmalchian, Hiam Abbass and Lenny James. Sequel and continuation of BladeRunner (1982) and second film in the eponymous franchise. Partially based on the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? from Philip K Dick. In the awards and recognitions section, we highlight his 5 nominations in the Oscar awards winning in the categories best visual effects Yet the best photography. It also received 8 nominations in the Bafta awardsincluding that of best director. Won in the category best photography and best visual effects. The feature film grossed more than $259 million Worldwide.

La La Land: The City of Stars

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes

Year: 2016

Director: Damien Chazelle

IMDb Score: 8.0

Starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Terry Walters and J K Simmons. It was a real success at the box office, grossing more than $445 million worldwide based on an estimated budget of $30 million. La La Land It was, without a doubt, an award-winning feature film recognized by various international competitions. On the one hand, it equaled titanica in nominations at Oscar awards: 14. And of those 14 nominationswon 6 Oscars in the categories: Best Director, Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (“City of Stars”) and Best Art Direction. On the other hand, Emma Stone won the Volpi Cup as best actress in the Venice Film Festival, 7 Golden Globe Awards and 5 BAFTA Awards of 11 nominations among which are the BAFTA and Golden Globe for Emma Stone as best actress.

