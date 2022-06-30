The 10 best science fiction movies you can watch on Star Plus | FAME

What are the best science fiction movies? In Star Plus, the offer of this genre is varied and with different approaches. the streaming platform has a number of collections of classics like “Alien” and “Planet of the Apes”.

Here we present a list of 10 science fiction films that you can see online. Is about big screen classics and recent productions that surprised audiences and critics alike with their shocking stories.

Dylan O’Brien as Thomas in “Maze Runner” (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

10 UNMISSSIBLE SCIENCE FICTION MOVIES ON STAR PLUS

10. “Aliens”

Where are all the “Alien” movies? Yes, the film saga is available on Star Plus. The first, entitled “Alien: The Eighth Passenger”, is Ridley Scott’s masterpiece, starring Sigourney Weaver, and tells the story of a group of astronauts who, after a cryogenic sleep, find themselves outside the solar system and find the remains of aliens.

9. “Planet of the Apes”

The first trilogy of “Planet of the Apes” is also available on Star Plus. The first eponymous film stars the classic charlton heston and narrates how a crew lands in the worst way on a planet that, they will discover surprised, has been taken over by apes of a higher intelligence than usual.

8. “Maze Runner”

Another saga found in Star Plus is that of “maze runner”, a series of films based on the homonymous novels by James Dashner. The first tape “The Maze Runner”, begins with a group of friends who have lost their memory and must try to get out of a deadly maze. They only have certain flashes from an organization called WICKED

7. “Never leave me”

While the film “Never leave me” is a drama of a utopian England that uses cloned children to raise them and that, at a certain age, they can donate their organs for other people. In this way, science achieves that people can live more than a hundred years and thus end serious diseases. However, the debate is opened about whether these boys also have souls, because they also love, suffer and have longings.

6. “Predator”

Tape “Predator” of 1987 is carried out by arnold schwarzenegger and tells how a group of elite soldiers seek to rescue a hostage in Central America but run into an alien hunter who will begin to kill them one by one.

5. “Terminator 2”

The same way, Schwarzenegger was commissioned to star in “Terminator 2”the second installment of the science fiction saga about T-800, a warrior who must prevent another more advanced robot, which has traveled to the past to assassinate John Connor.

4. “Prometheus”

On the other hand, there is also the movie “Prometheus” of Ridley Scott, who has been considered as a prequel to “Alien”. It is the story of a spaceship crew that, at the end of the 21st century, gets to know an alien civilization with the intention of knowing more about the origin of the human species.

3. “Ad Astra: Towards the Stars”

Similarly, it is also available the tape “Ad Stra” with Brad Pitt as protagonist. In an almost apocalyptic future in which the solar system is about to collapse and destroy all life on Earth, Major Roy McBride will go in search of his fathera famous astronaut who has not been heard from for 17 years, to find a way to save humanity.

2. “Insurgent”

In a futuristic world, Tris and Four seek the truth of the story of the parents of the first: why they sacrificed for her to survive and what is in the box they have carried for so long. However, their investigations will have a shocking fate that could cost them their lives.

1. “The invisible man”

Finally, the remake of “The invisible man”based on the homonymous novel by HG Welles, stars Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. The 2020 film plays with the advanced technology of one of its protagonists and with the theme of violence against women. Between intrigue, terror and drama, it is one of the best adaptations of the famous story of the British writer.