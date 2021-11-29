For the first time since its debut in 2013, the Peugeot 2008 dominates the ranking of best-selling cars in Europe.

With 18,836 units registered in October 2021 and + 9% on October 2020 (+ 33% compared to the same period in 2019), the French SUV is the queen of European sales. In general, the month ended with a clear supremacy of the models of Stellantis Group towards Volkswagen.

The chip crisis as a crazy variable

It is not easy to explain the reasons for the success of 2008, whose new model debuted in 2019 and therefore no longer enjoys the “novelty” effect. The impression is that there is (also) behind the increase in sales chip crisis.

Peugeot 2008 Renault Clio Peugeot 208

The shortage of semiconductors is hitting all manufacturers like a patch and is a variable so mad that it creates rather unpredictable market results. In this regard, it must be considered that in October Volkswagen recorded a decline of 42% in production.

Thus, the Volkswagen Golf (but also the Toyota Yaris, another Top 10 regular in Europe) slipped away from the top 10. The only model from the Wolfsburg manufacturer to gamble is the T-Roc, which has recently been refurbished with a restyling.

As mentioned, however, Stellantis has scored an important blow by entering the Top 10 also with Peugeot 208, Fiat 500, Fiat Panda and Citroen C3.

In the general decline, SUVs are growing

According to the analysis of Jato Dynamics, of the 790,652 cars registered in October 2021 (-30% compared to October 2020 and -34% compared to October 2019), 46.8% were SUVs. In terms of power supplies, on the other hand, the race of hybrids continues, rising to 23% against 19% for diesels. Petrol cars remained stable at 55%.

In addition to the Peugeot 2008, in the ranking of the 10 best-selling cars in October 2021 we find the Renault Clio (second, despite the 36% drop on October 2020) and the Dacia Sandero. The Ford Focus is seventh, while the Hyundai Tucson continues its growth by climbing to eighth place with a + 59% on October 2020.

Top 10 Europe October 2021