The 10 best series that we will see in May 2022 – Series News

The spring month arrives hand in hand with some of the most anticipated releases of the year: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’, ‘How I met your father’ and the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, among the most anticipated releases.

The month of May that we welcome today is going to be a real delight for the most seriéfilos. In the next 31 some of the most anticipated releases of 2022 coincide and even making a selection among so many promising titles has been a complicated task. At the end of the month, two of the star series of the month and of the year coincide, the long-awaited Star Wars live-action series Obi Wan Kenobi and the fourth season of stranger things that has been waiting so long.

Similarly, in the first days we will discover what Netflix has prepared for us with its new Spanish series welcome to eden and we will see Colin Firth get into the skin of Michael Peterson in The Staircase. It will also be the month of the arrival in Spain, finally, of how i met your father. In short, a feast of promising fictions that

Take note below 10 essential series in the next 31 days.

Obi-Wan Kenobi



It is one of the most anticipated series not only of the month of nayo, but of 2022 itself and it is not for less. The Lucasfilm production for Disney+ is the third live-action Star Wars series after The Mandalorian Y boba fett book and expectations are through the roof. In it, Ewan McGregor returns to get into the skin of the famous Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. while Hayden Christensen also returns to the franchise as the mythical villain Darth Vader.

The series takes place ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and before the Jedi Master faced Darth Vader again in Star Wars: Episode IV – A new hope. The most surprising details are kept absolutely secret and, after the example of the series that precede it, everything seems to indicate that it will come loaded with shocking twists that we can’t even imagine now.

Premiere: May 27 on Disney+.

stranger things – Season 4

The wait is over, and finally one of its most popular series returns to Netflix. It is, how could it be less, stranger things. The fiction created by the brothers Matt and Ross Duffer premieres this May the first part of its fourth season, whose outcome is scheduled to premiere in early July.

The plot of this new installment begins six months after the events that took place at the end of the third part. Some events that not only triggered the terror and subsequent destruction of the small town of Hawkins, but also marked a before and after in the lives of its inhabitants. Specifically, in that of Lucas, Mike, Dustin and Will, who, for the first time, begin to take different paths. As expected, the tranquility does not last long, and soon they will have to face a new supernatural threat, which could lead them to end, once and for all, the Upside Down World. That mysterious alternative reality that, it seems, will have more prominence in the nine episodes in which the season is divided.

Premiere: May 27 on Netflix

how i met your father

And finally the long-awaited arrives in Spain how i met your fatherthe successor series to the unforgettable ‘sitcom’ how I Met Your Mother. The fiction was released a few months ago on the other side of the pond, where it has been the object of a spectacular reception that has quickly translated into renewal for a second season, so we already have an extra reason to look forward to it.

On this occasion, the story is again set in New York, but its protagonist is not Ted Mosby, but Sophie (Hilary Duff), who will be explaining to her son how she and her father met. The identity of her father is unknown, but we know that he is one of the people the protagonist meets on the first night she approaches the series. Aren’t you wanting to know more? Well, get ready for new characters full of humor and nods to the original that will make you die of nostalgia.

Premiere: May 11 on Disney+

The Staircase

In 2001, Michael Peterson, an American novelist, was accused of murdering his wife Kathleen. The case was very tremendously mediatic and, after several books about the event and a Netflix documentary series, now it’s HBO Max’s turn to tell the version of it.

Antonio Campos, director of The devil at all hoursis the creator of The Staircase, series starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette. The story follows Peterson, who declared that his wife had died after falling down the stairs. However, the police suspected that he was the one who beat her to death. Kathleen’s corpse had so many contusions that it seemed impossible that a fall could have left her body like this.

Also with Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg and Dane DeHaan in its cast, The Staircase tells the story of the protagonist couple and how the life of Michael Peterson and his family changed after the death of his wife.

Premiere: May 5 on HBO Max.

welcome to eden

Netflix continues its commitment to Spanish fiction, and this month premieres the original welcome to eden. Created by Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López Sánchez, the series promises to be the new obsession of platform users. Thanks not only to its spectacular leading cast led by Amaia Salamanca, Diego Garisa, Amaia Aberasturi, Belinda Peregrín, Sergio Momo, Begoña Vargas, and Ana Mena; but also to a story that catches you from the first episode.

The starting premise is the journey undertaken by a group of young people with considerable influence on social networks, to an idyllic island. Everyone has been invited, by surprise, to participate in a unique experience that they will never forget. And so it will be. But that experience is not going to be as they had imagined. The morning after the first party they discover that they are actually isolated on an island, where other young people belonging to a strange organization live, which spends part of their time meditating, led by the disturbing Astrid.

Premiere: May 6 on Netflix.

rape

We have all heard of ‘A Rapa das Bestas’, a famous Galician celebration consisting of cutting the manes, deworming and treating the wounds of wild horses to later return them to the mountains. It is also the context in which the new series produced by Movistar+ takes place and whose premiere is expected in May, rapea ‘thriller’ starring Javier Cámara and Mónica López that the creators of Hierro have developed for the platform.

The starting point of rape it is the assassination of Amparo Seoane, the powerful mayor of Cedeira. Maite, the civil guard sergeant who has been commissioned to investigate the crime, and Tomás, the only witness, become obsessed with the issue and work side by side to find the culprit. But they soon realize that almost the entire town had some reason to want to kill her.

Premiere: May 19 on Movistar +

Hacks – Season 2

After sweeping the 2021 Emmys, winning the awards in the comedy category for Best Writing, Best Direction and Best Leading Actress for Jean Smart; Hacks returns with its season 2 to HBO Max.

The fiction stars Deborah Vance (Smart), a comedian whose residency in Las Vegas has come to an end, and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a screenwriter who sees how her promising future has been destroyed by a joke she published on Twitter. The only job Ava finds is as Deborah’s assistant and the love-hate relationship between the two is one of the series’ constants. In the new batch of episodes, these two women and the comedian’s entourage go on tour to try a new monologue with which to start a new and successful stage.

Premiere: May 12 on HBO Max.

night sky

The most outstanding series premiere on Prime Video in the month of May is night sky, a science fiction, adventure and fantasy series that has the potential to delight those who most enjoy the genre. Developed by Holden Miller and starring Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons, the series introduces us to a couple who live peacefully in their home, Franklin and Irene York, but who keep an incredible secret.

Years ago they discovered that in their backyard there was a mysterious room that functioned as a portal to a mysterious unknown and uninhabited planet, a place that they decided to visit from time to time and hide it from the rest of the world. However, the entrance on the scene of a mysterious young man will make them realize the true power of the stargate and will change their lives forever.

Premiere: May 20 on Prime Video

The time traveler’s wife

Clare and Henry are the protagonists of The time traveler’s wife, one of the outstanding fictions of the month of May that you cannot miss if you are a fan of romance and science fiction. Based on the novel of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, the series follows a Chicago bookseller and his wife, an artist who makes paper sculptures. So far everything normal. What is different and peculiar about their relationship is that Henry has a strange genetic disease that causes him to involuntarily travel through time. When Henry first meets Clare, he has never seen her, but she has known him for most of her life.

Steven Moffat is the creator of the fiction, which has Rose Leslie and Theo James as protagonists. Niffenegger’s novel was already adapted as a film in 2010: Beyond timedirected by Robert Schwentke, stars Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

Premiere: May 15 on HBO Max.

Love, Death & Robots – Season 3



May is also the month chosen by Netflix to bring back another of its reference fictions, Love, Death & Robots. The anthology series created by Tim Miller and produced by David Fincher -winner of 11 Emmy Awards-, returns with a new collection of episodes that aims to once again set the bar very high in the world of adult animation.

On this occasion, terror, imagination and beauty will be the central themes of the plots of each chapter. Short stories straddling fantasy and science fiction, recounting everything from an apocalypse to the discovery of an ancient evil.

Premiere: May 20th

