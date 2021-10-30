The 10 best Simpsons Halloween stories ever

Halloween is coming: the feast of witches, decorated pumpkins, sweets and masquerades. But also of the horror stories told in the Simpsons specials. La Paura fa Ninanta (Treehouse of Horror in original) is now over thirty years old, making us laugh constantly by making fun of the horror classics and more. We wanted to collect in this article the 10 Best Simpsons Halloween Stories told in Fear does Ninety. And not because we’re actually Kang and Kodos in a human suit, really (Vote Kang).

Top 10 Simpsons Halloween Special Stories

Including the latest special released on October 10 in the US (the cover image is taken from there), we have ben 32 special dthe Halloween to choose from (the first came out in the second season, so La Paura fa Novanta XXXII is the one released in the 33rd). But partly out of nostalgia for the good old days, partly because the last few seasons have been less followed, we have concentrated mainly on the first twenty. Also because in this way nobody can complain for the spoiler (which will still be there!).

Despite this, the initial list had practically two sketches per episode, a decidedly unpublished list. So we had to let Professor Frink’s zombie father take our hearts out (voiced by Mago Forrest in Italian and by Jerry Lewis in English) and cut the list. We arrived at ten, but at least as many may have ended up in this article. Despite the period, we invite you not to fill our editorial office with eggs but with continue the list in the comments with your favorites.

Top 10 of La Paura ago Ninety

After this long preamble like a sofa gag of the last seasons, let’s start with the classic of classics.

The crow (The Fear is Ninety I)

The name “Treehouse of Horror” comes from the second season, when the “frame” of the episode sees Homer, Lisa and Bart telling each other horror stories in the latter’s tree house. The stories are all excellent, with The House of the Nightmare making fun of the cursed house cliché e Hungry are the damned which first introduces the aliens Kang and Kodos. But Il Corvo wins for style. In the original we have the regal voice of James Earl Jones reading a modified (but not too much) version of The Raven by Edgar Allan Poe. With Bart in the role of the crow and Homer who ends up terrified by that last one “nevermore… “.

This is one of those episodes that, already from the second season, proved that the Simpsons were something that had never been on TV. A classic that mentions a classic. Sublime.

Dial “D” for perfect crime or press “#” to return to the main menu (The Fear is Ninety XX)

Let’s skip twenty years but let’s stay on the subject of great masters of the genre. The Simpsons writers have proven time and again that they love Alfred Hitchcock, like when Bart recreates “The Window on the Courtyard”. But this short Halloween story almost exaggerates, complete with a North American soundtrack and storyline from Crime for crime.

Bart and Lisa, in this black and white clip, decide to take revenge on their teachers by hitting each other’s teacher to avoid suspicion. But the two brothers have a very different idea of ​​what it means to “take revenge”. With a fast-paced storyline and long-awaited jokes that the thriller master’s catkins will find hilarious, it proves that the genius of the Simpsons may have faded, but it hasn’t faded – this is one of the best Simpsons Halloween stories.

The island of Dr. Hibbert (Fear makes Ninety XIII)

Also in this case we have a parody, that ofIsland of Dr. Moreau from HG Wells. But instead of the literary classic, it seems the Simpsons took inspiration from the movie based on that story with Marlon Brando. Because the plot is just as rambling, but the “strangeness” more than compensates. The scene where Flanders asks Homer ‘Milk me! ” sums up the strength of the best Simpsons Halloween stories: hilarious, but with that hint of horror that doesn’t hurt.

And then we’re pretty convinced that Homer and Marge-feline’s night of love counts as an indirect representation of the “furry” world, so you get a thumbs up for progressivism.

Desperately Wanted Xena (Fear is Ninety X)

In general, we prefer when the clips of La Paura fa Ninanta are about horror or thriller, so this clip that sees Bart and Lisa become superheroes (Long And Beat ’em up) is out of the standard. But we appreciate the thousand Nerd quotes of the Comic Man, the fact that among the imprisoned there is Matt Groening. And above all we appreciate Xena whatever he does, says or thinks, as an editorial choice.

At the end of the story, when Xena takes the two boys flying, Lisa tells her “But Xena can’t fly” and she replies “I told you, I’m not Xena, I’m Lucy Lawless “, we are approaching the top of the nonsense humor of the series. We are not sure it is technically the most beautiful. But it is certainly one of our favorites.

Citizen Kang (Fear makes Ninety VII)

Citizen Kang, who makes fun of Orson Wells’ English name of “Fourth Estate” (ie Citizen Kane), manages to serve as both satirical criticism and horror story. Kang And Kodos they finally have room to shine, playing a hilarious version of the two presidential candidates Bob Dole and Bill Clinton. The fact that reporters are not aware of the empty and senseless phrases of the aliens would already be laughable. But that, once revealed as monsters from another planet, the United States would rather vote for them than “waste the ballot” with a third candidate, is brilliant.

Let’s add a note: if we were to vote for the best Halloween episode (instead of stories), this would be in pole position. There are also also The basin of genesis, in which Lisa creates a society of tiny beings in her science project, and above all The monster and me, where we meet Bart’s Siamese twin, Hugo. These are three of the best Simpsons Halloween stories, all in a quarter of an hour.

Loading... Advertisements

Speaking of practically perfect Halloween episodes.

Nightmare on Evergreen Terrace (Fear is Ninety VI)

Freddy Krueger it often alternates laughter with fear, but the first was truly terrifying: no one can protect you in your sleep. This clip embodies both things best, making you identify with the guys who don’t want to fall asleep for fear of Willy, without giving up the rhythm of beats every three seconds that the Simpsons have perfected over the years. A masterclass in how to summarize a horror movie and a comedy movie in minutes.

Even in this we cheat, also citing the other two excellent clips. The attack of the 16 meter high scorpionfishi see the giant store mascots (including the donut man) come to life. AND Homer³ takes us to the world for the first time in 3D, making us laugh even with quantum physics.

I can’t live without you in disguise (Fear is Ninety XVI)

The classic best costume contest is won by a real witch. And when the city wants to take away that title, because she wasn’t technically disguised, she gets furious making everyone into what they were masquerading as. Lisa becomes Einstein, Apu becomes R2-D2, Telespalla Mel becomes Spider-Man. But the best remains theHans Moleman, who becomes a mole because he had not disguised himself. The episode ends with Maggie, disguised as a witch, who turns everyone into pacifiers.

The episode makes fun of Halloween itself, offers a million visual gags. And then there’s a little easter egg. The English title “I’ve Grown a Costume to Your Face”Is a quote from the musical of My Fair Lady: the same song that Telespalla Bob he sings to Bart when he decides he can no longer kill him because he “got used to his face”. Tell this anecdote that only we find interesting at the Halloween party when you want everyone else to leave, it works.

Merciless clown (Fear makes Ninety III)

More fearsome than Annabelle and Chucky, the Krusty the Clown doll has a passion for murder. Especially that of Homer, which try to murder in a more fun way than the other. He deserves it, as he’s got to buy the doll as a last-minute gift for Bart. Although it must be said that it has the merit of giving us one of the best Simpsons Halloween stories ever.

The visual gags make every second of this story laugh, but the perfect punchline comes to an end. When the technician is limited to move the doll switch from EVIL to GOOD. It was enough to read the instructions. But wouldn’t that be the real horror?

The Shinning

You can’t talk about the best Simpsons Halloween stories without naming the horror master, Stephen King. This excerpt takes up the plot of the film version of The Shining (which King doesn’t really like very much) almost in detail. Homer goes crazy like Jack Nicholson (“no TV and no beer make Homer go crazy“), Chases his family with an ax. Which he uses to kill Willie, recalled by Bart thanks to his Shinning, which is how the gardener pronounces The Shining.

But Homer calms down when he sees the portable TV Willie had brought with him. Somehow, the writers of The Simpsons have managed to take back a classic of horror cinema and return to social satire with one last masterful shot. And the fact that it’s been more than 25 years now doesn’t make it any less brilliant.

The Devil and Homer Simpson (Fear makes Ninety IV)

Now you can’t even think of the term “donut” anymore without pretending to drool like the Simpsons’ breadwinner. So when the Devil, personified by Ned Flanders, offers him a dessert with a hole in exchange for his soul, you know he will accept. Between jokes and a trial with the worst malefactors in the United States as a jury, to which the authors add Richard Nixon and the first line of the Philadelphia Flyers of ’76, the episode makes you laugh every second.

But as the Simpsons knew how to do perfectly in the golden age, the ending elevates the gags to an almost touching story to remember. When Marge shows a photograph with an inscription that proves that Homer’s soul legally belongs to her. And to cap the romantic ending, the devil turns Homer’s head into a donut, which he starts eating. With out the whole Springfield police force waiting for him to have breakfast. Perfect.

What do you think of our selection? The last two seem to us rather untouchable, but on the others we are open to suggestions: what are your favorite bets? Tell us in the comments (but don’t try to name the Twilight parody).