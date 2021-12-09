The 10 best streaming movies to watch in December 2021

By now you are spoiled for choice if you want to be able to watch streaming movies from the comfort of your home you can subscribe to pay TV offers of different platforms. From Amazon Prime to Netflix, from Disney + to NOW TV (streaming TV is Sky), you can subscribe to these solutions starting from 36 euros a year or 7.99 euros a month. Each portal has its own exclusive productions and a large catalog of titles among which you will surely be able to find the films you want to see.

Among the unmissable Christmas titles you’ve seen a hundred times but are ready to watch once again are:

An armchair for two – TIMVision with Premium subscription

Love Actually – Amazon Prime Video

The Nightmare Before Christmas – Disney +

Someone Save Christmas – Netflix

in addition to the inevitable Mom I missed the plane – Netflix

Here are the main pay TV promotions that you can activate this December to be able to watch these and many other Christmas titles, but not only.

Amazon Prime Video

One of the most convenient subscriptions to access streaming TV content is undoubtedly that of the Amazon Prime Video service. This offer is available in both the € 3.99 monthly version and the € 36 annual promotion.

This offer, compared to that of other platforms, was created as an incentive for those who want to take advantage of unlimited free deliveries on Amazon orders and same-day deliveries in major Italian cities. In addition to unlimited streaming, the Prime package also includes hundreds of eBook titles, gaming on Twitch and a storage space for your content on Photos.

To start streaming you will need to subscribe to Prime and then you will only have to enter your Amazon credentials by downloading the app on your PC, smartphone or TV.

Netflix

There are multiple subscription versions available with Netflix:

Basic – 7.99 euros per month – 1 device and standard quality vision

Standard – 12.99 euros per month – 2 devices to watch simultaneously, 2 tablets or smartphones on which you can download content. HD viewing

Premium – € 17.99 per month – 4 devices connected simultaneously, 4 mobile phones or tablets, HD and Ultra HD viewing of the contents

Disney +

The platform hosts the catalogs of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and Star. In this case, there are two subscription options:

monthly 8.99 euros

89.90 euros a year

You can download the app on smart TVs, PCs, mobiles and tablets or with gaming consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X Series, Xbox S Series).



NOW TV

Finally, among the pay TV platforms to watch streaming content there is also NOW TV (the online version of Sky pay TV). Regarding the solutions of this portal you have several possibilities that depend on the type of content that interests you. NOW TV subscriptions are divided into:

Cinema and Entertainment Pass – € 9.99 for 2 months, then € 14.99

Sport Pass – € 14.99 per month

Here are the 10 best streaming movies of the month

If we exclude the classic Christmas titles, here are the new films that are available or arriving on the streaming platforms in December 2021. For convenience we group them according to the service that offers them to you.

Netflix titles

The power of the dog

It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name The power of the dog, is already available from December 1st on Netflix. The book from which it was based is by Thomas Savage, while the film was directed by Jane Campion. Plot: early twentieth century George (Jesse Plemons) and Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), two brothers, run their ranch in Montana. The couple’s balance is upset when George marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a young widow with a son. The arrival of Rose and her son will trigger a strange reaction in Phil that will begin to haunt them.

It was the hand of God

Paolo Sorrentino’s film is enjoying some success in cinemas and will be on Netflix from December 15th, the platform co-produced the film. The protagonist of this story is Fabio Schisa (Toni Servillo) crosses the Naples of Maradona and the Scudetto, tells of his family and the life of a boy who lives in the Neapolitan city in the 80s. The film is autobiographical and is largely based on the life of the director and his seventeen years. Among the other performers there are Filippo Scotti, Teresa Saponangelo, Luisa Ranieri and Renato Carpentieri. The film was selected to represent Italy at the next Oscars.

Don’t Look Up

December 24th is the day when Don’t Look Up, a Hollywood film with an incredible cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett will be available. It is a comedy in which a professor and a graduate student in astronomy discover that a comet will hit the Earth, they will then begin their enterprise to be able to warn the president of the USA (Meryl Streep) of the impending disaster.

Amazon Prime Video

I am Santa Claus

From December 6th you can watch the latest film starring Gigi Proietti, I am Santa Claus after being in cinemas has arrived on the platform. The film is directed by Edoardo Falcone. A former convict (Marco Giallini) has just been released after several years in prison for a robbery he committed, he never met his daughter with Laura (his partner at the time). Ettore, this is the name of the protagonist, has no friends and has no goal, he only knows one way of life: stealing.

During a robbery, however, he runs into Nicola (Proietti), a gentleman who seems to have nothing worth stealing. Nicola however claims to be Santa Claus and asks Ettore for a hand ..

Being the Ricardos

The film directed and written by Aaron Sorkin is inspired by the life of the actors Lucelle Ball and Desi Arnaz, famous in the 1950s for their performance in I Love Lucy. The Ricardos have the faces of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. The film focuses in particular on a rather turbulent period in the couple’s life, between scandals and rather heavy accusations that also almost led to the end of their career and the famous sitcom. The film will be available on Prime from December 21st.

The Wrath of a Man – Wrath of Man

Among the titles that will be distributed on Prime by the end of December there is also the latest work by Guy Ritchie. The film will arrive on the platform on December 27 and will be the US version of the 2004 French film Le convoyeur. This is a film for those in search of action and for those who love adrenaline and the main protagonist is in fact Jason Statham.

NOW TV or Sky

Stay home

The first of the 4 films that you can see on Sky has been called a dark comedy. The director is Roan Johnson and the interpreters are Dario Aita (Paolo), Giordana Faggiana (Benedetta), Tommaso Ragno (Spatola) and Martina Sammarco. During the pandemic, 4 young people find themselves short of money and have to pay the rent to the owner of the house, a rather equivocal gentleman who has already made it clear to Paolo and Benedetta that if he wanted the girl he could also pay in kind. The two boyfriends then decide to film Spatula as he blackmails them in order to then turn the situation in their favor. But as in any self-respecting comedy, their plan will take unexpected turns.

Ammonite: above a wave of the sea

The second title of the platform that we recommend is a historical drama starring Kate Winslet and Saroise Ronan. Winslet lends her face to paleontologist Mary Anning and Ronan is Charlotte Murchison, a British geologist. The two met in the mid-1800s in Lyme Regis, a town in Dorset, and soon a friendship was born that turned into love. Anning was one of the most famous paleontologists of her time, although authorities refused to acknowledge her merits for a long time.

Waiting for the barbarians

From Saturday 11 December you will also be able to see Waiting for the barbarians, the film with Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson and Mark Rylance is an adaptation of the novel written in the 80s by Coetzee. The border of the Empire was administered for many years by the magistrate, a man of culture now close to retirement. Then one day the central government sends the ruthless Colonel Joll to direct the border post, very different from the magistrate and ready to transform the city into an outpost that will have to dominate the barbarians and protect the Empire from a possible attack.

The bad Poet

The latest title is the biopic on Gabriele D’Annunzio (who will have the face of Sergio Castellitto) and directed by Gianluca Jodice. The film tells the story of 1936 and the life of the poet in the Vittoriale. The fascist party, worried by the possible declarations of D’Annunzio and by his great influence among the military and intellectuals, fears that the Poet could express himself publicly against Mussolini’s decision to ally with Hitler. The Duce then entrusts to a young comrade, Giovanni Comini, to supervise D’Annunzio.