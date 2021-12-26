The 10 best TV series of 2021

TV series and 2021: where to start? The title that exploded unexpected was undoubtedly Squid Game, a true global mass phenomenon, which from South Korea has brought its dystopia based on childish games and atrocious violence all over the world. It was certainly the year of big goodbyes: the last season of Gomorrah, with the final battle between Genny and Ciro, and the end of our national pride crime series, exported and loved all over the world; and the ending of the Paper house, with the new and latest adventure of the group of thieves / kidnappers who like the people.

But it was also the year of new excellent series, as Murder in Easttown starring unsurpassed Kate Winslet as the life-destroyed policewoman investigating a murder, the stories of wealthy privileged Americans of The White Lotus, jewel signed Hbo. To stay in Italy, 2021 marked two important debuts in seriality: Zerocalcare with his Tear off along the edges, very popular and harbinger of idioms and memes that will accompany us for a long time, and Gabriele Muccino with the passionate At home everyone is fine, remake of the 2018 film. And it was the year of solid confirmations: above all, the third season Succession, Shakespearean drama starring a family of millionaires. In the gallery, our complete selection.