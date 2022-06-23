The 10 best vampire series on Netflix, HBO and Amazon
Since Dark Shadows introduced vampires to television in the 1960s, the vampire subgenre has arguably exploded. Movies have also helped bring the genre to life, from Twilight until What we do in the shadows, which has recently also been made into a television series. The modern vampire series, from the creative and gritty The Strain even series like The Vampire Diariesand the vampires that appear in supernatural series like Penny Dreadful Y Supernatural, it’s safe to say that vampires and television work well together. They could all be among the best Netflix horror series.
Vampires have stood the test of time in popular culture, from Bram Stoker’s Dracula to more recent imaginations like interview with a vampire by Anne Rice, both iconic novels that have been adapted to film. But more recently, vampires have seen a rise in prominence and the appearance of TV series as memorable vampire characters appearing on TV rather than in the movies or on the page. These memorable vampires have wit, charm, and are always endearing and fan-favorite characters, regardless of which series they appear on.
Vampire series are starting to become mainstream with new series becoming fan favorites such as Van Helsing Y v-wars and the most recent The first death. There was a time, in the early 2000s, when vampires and werewolves were all there was to talk about. With the popularity of Twilight, the entertainment culture began to see a niche market that they could tap into.
Vampires and the supernatural were alluring and seductive to audiences, who were always caught up in forbidden romance, the possibility of death, fatal enemies, and bloodlust. Over the years there have been some successful series. These are the best vampire series that you can watch on Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime. And what do we do with Lucifer?
Van Helsing is fairly new to the list of popular vampire series. It originally aired in its first season on SyFy in 2016 and has been gaining more and more attention. Vanessa Van Helsing awakens three years after a coma to find the world in a post-apocalypse.
During his sleep, ash from the Yellowstone Caldera eruption covered the sky. The ash blocked the sun’s harmful rays and allowed vampires to emerge from the darkness to wreak havoc on humans. Vanessa Van Helsing wakes up to discover that her daughter has disappeared and soon realizes that she is the solution to save the human race.
In 2014, FX premiered a new horror drama series titled The Strain. The series was based on a trilogy of novels of the same name created by Guillermo Del Toro and Chuck Hogan. The plot of the series centers on Dr. Ephraim Goodweather (Corey Stroll), who is asked to investigate a plane landing.
All of his passengers are declared dead, but upon investigation, they are infected with a strain of vampirism. As the virus spreads, Dr. Ephraim and the town’s residents must protect themselves against a new evil.
It ranks high on the list of vampire series. It became a huge hit when it aired on the CW in 2009 and ended its run in 2017. The series was an instant hit with teen audiences, airing during the time when Twilight achieved popularity. The series was a television adaptation of the successful book series of the same name written by LJ Smith.
Fans fell in love with the characters and the plot. The series follows the life of Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) in Mystic Falls, Virginia. Her town has a supernatural history and is brought to life again with the arrival of Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). Stefan is a 162-year-old vampire who falls in love with Elena. Their love is complicated by the arrival of Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) and a dangerous love from the past.
TrueBlood was the most erotic and adult version of The Vampire Diaries. It aired on HBO in 2008 and, after seven seasons, ended its run in 2014. The series was also based on a popular series called The Southern Vampire Mysteries by Charlaine Harris.
Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) is a telepathic waitress in Bon Temps, Louisiana. The series is set two years after a synthetic blood substitute called “True Blood” fed to vampires made itself known to the human race. Between the anti-vampire organization, vampire rights, and the enemies of vampires, Sookie must navigate her relationship with 173-year-old vampire Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer).
Buffy the Vampire Slayer It is the most acclaimed vampire series in history and has one of the largest fan bases on television. The series was created by Joss Whedon from the 1992 film of the same name. The popularity of the series spawned a cult following that spawned novels, comics, and video games. He coined the term “Buffyverse” with a sequel titled Angel.
The series followed a young teenager named Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) who is the next “Slayer” who has sworn to rid the world of vampires, demons and the forces of darkness. The problem is that Buffy just wants to be a normal teenager like everyone else. She soon begins to see the importance of her destiny and casts out evil with her circle of friends.
‘What we do in the shadows’
What we do in the shadows It has become popular for its dark comedic twist on vampires. The series was originally a movie, with the same name, written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The series premiered on FX in 2019.
Follow four vampire roommates in a mockumentary-style filming. The four vampires are Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). They live on Staten Island and document their daily lives and their status as housemates for the last few hundred years.
moonlit It was a fan favorite when it premiered in 2007, but was sadly canceled a year later after only one season. The series starred Alex O’Loughlin in the role of its leading man, Mick. St. Mick is a private investigator who has actually been a vampire for 55 years. He was converted by his girlfriend Coraline (Shannyn Sossamon) on her wedding night.
Mick finds it hard to stay away from his attraction to Beth Turner, a reporter for the newspaper. Between his ex-girlfriend Coraline, Beth, and his friendship with Josef Kostan (Jason Dohring), Mick finds it hard to keep his sanity. Not to mention dealing with other vampires in Los Angeles.
dracula it was a series that fans never got to see blossom into what it could have been. The series aired in 2013, but was canceled after just one season. It was a new reimagining of the famous Dracula novel by Bram Stroker.
Jonathan Rhys Meyers played the title role of dracula. Dracula goes undercover as Alexander Grayson, an American businessman who wants to bring modern science to London. He has an uneasy alliance with Abraham Van Helsing (Thomas Kretschmann) to seek revenge against the Order of the Dragon. Things get complicated when Dracula falls in love with Mina Murray (Jessica De Gouw), a possible reincarnation of his late wife.
Blood Ties it was one of those shows that weren’t necessarily popular unless you had an interest in the genre. The Canadian series was based on the series Blood Books by Tanya Huff. It later premiered in the United States in 2007 on Lifetime.
Vicki Nelson (Christina Cox) is a former Toronto police officer turned private investigator. She suffers from a disease that causes her sight to gradually fade until she is completely blind. She comes across a supernatural case that leads her to meet Henry Fitzroy (Kyle Schmid). Fitzroy is a 470 year old vampire. Vicki, Henry and his old partner Miker Celluci (Dylan Neal) develop a love triangle while solving strange supernatural mysteries.
Quentin Tarantino’s popular movie, From Dusk Till Dawnfrom 1996, was adapted into a television series with the same name in 2014. The series follows the same basic plot of the Gecko brothers, Seth (DJ Cotrona) and Richie (Zane Holtz).
The Gecko brothers are wanted by the FBI for a bank robbery resulting in death. They are pursued by Texas Ranger Freddie Gonzalez as they flee to Mexico. The Gecko Brothers kidnap a family and their RV and are herded into a strip club by a drug lord. There they meet people resembling snakes or vampires.
