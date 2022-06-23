The 10 best vampire series on Netflix, HBO and Amazon

Since Dark Shadows introduced vampires to television in the 1960s, the vampire subgenre has arguably exploded. Movies have also helped bring the genre to life, from Twilight until What we do in the shadows, which has recently also been made into a television series. The modern vampire series, from the creative and gritty The Strain even series like The Vampire Diariesand the vampires that appear in supernatural series like Penny Dreadful Y Supernatural, it’s safe to say that vampires and television work well together. They could all be among the best Netflix horror series.

Vampires have stood the test of time in popular culture, from Bram Stoker’s Dracula to more recent imaginations like interview with a vampire by Anne Rice, both iconic novels that have been adapted to film. But more recently, vampires have seen a rise in prominence and the appearance of TV series as memorable vampire characters appearing on TV rather than in the movies or on the page. These memorable vampires have wit, charm, and are always endearing and fan-favorite characters, regardless of which series they appear on.

Vampire series are starting to become mainstream with new series becoming fan favorites such as Van Helsing Y v-wars and the most recent The first death. There was a time, in the early 2000s, when vampires and werewolves were all there was to talk about. With the popularity of Twilight, the entertainment culture began to see a niche market that they could tap into.

Vampires and the supernatural were alluring and seductive to audiences, who were always caught up in forbidden romance, the possibility of death, fatal enemies, and bloodlust. Over the years there have been some successful series. These are the best vampire series that you can watch on Netflix, HBO or Amazon Prime. And what do we do with Lucifer?