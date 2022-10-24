The 10 cars that Jessica Alba can acquire thanks to her millionaire fortune

Jessica Alba is one of the most important actresses and businesswomen in the United States, so these are the 10 cars that can be bought thanks to her millionaire salary. She Slides and knows each one of them!

October 19, 2022 9:16 p.m.

Undoubtedly one of the most remembered actresses to carry out films that always go to the common place is Jessica Alba, who has led to make all kinds of comic and action films. However, the American could not transcend on the big screen, but she could do it as a businesswoman since she is one of the co-founders of The Honest Companya corporation worth more than 3 billion dollars in the stock market.

On the other hand, it is estimated that the American has a fortune that exceeds $300 million for the profits from your business. Because of this, in tork We decided to carry out a list of 10 cars that can be bought thanks to the exorbitant fortune that you have in your bank account.

1 – Mercedes Maybach Exelero

This car goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.

One of the most luxurious brands today is Mercedes Benz, which has always been characterized by seeking excellence in design. In turn, the Maybach Exelero model is no exception because it is a sports car in which its front hood stands out, which is very long. This $8 million car has a 700 horsepower twin-turbocharged V12 engine, goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and exceeds 350 km/h. On the other hand, as reported by Car and Drive, it is a car that was made in a single unit and was no longer for sale..

2 – Bugatti Divo

This car is worth five million dollars

Without a doubt, Bugatti is one of the most sought after and loved cars by any driver for one of the great launches it made with the Chiron model. On the other hand, the Divo is the brother of that renowned car which is worth five million dollars, has a top speed of 380 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds. It is worth mentioning that this unit is famous, because they covered it with 1,600 diamonds.

3 – Bugatti Centodieci

This car is worth eight million dollars.

As we said, Bugatti is one of the most sought after sports brands because it makes few units in each of its models. This is the case of the Centodice because only 10 were manufactured by 2022. Its current value is eight million dollars and it is very similar to the Chicron. It has a 1,600 horsepower W16 engine which allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 380 km/h as reported by Car and Drive.

4 – Bugatti Voiture Noire

The car is worth 11 million dollars.

One of the most sought after sports cars in the world is the famous Bugatti Chiron which is worth more than three million euros and only 300 units were made. Nevertheless, the Voite Noire is the most expensive of the renowned French brand which is worth 11 million dollars and has a modern version because it had been launched for the first time in World War II. In turn, this carbon fiber car has a Black Carbon Glossy paint and has an 8.0-liter W16 engine with 1,500 horsepower.

5 – Rolls-Royce Swepttail

This car is worth 12 million dollars.

As in the beginning, Roll Royce is one of the car brands that has the most expensive cars in the world, but in this case it was Sweptael, he was requested by a billionaire. This car is worth more than 12 million dollars, when with a 6.75-liter V12 engine with 453 hp.

6 – Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

This car is worth more than 4.3 million dollars.

Finally, the Koenigsegg brand is one of the cheapest among the most expensive cars out there and stands out for making special editions such as the Trevita. As reported by Car and Drive, only two units were made and Floyd Mayweather was one of the owners. This almost 4.3 million dollar car stands out because it has a diamond fabric that shines in the sunlight, it has a 1,018 horsepower engine and it goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds.

7-Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

This car costs 15 million dollars.

The HP Barchetta model has been, from 2017 to 2022, one of the most expensive cars in the world and is currently worth more than 15 million dollars. Like the Roll Royce, it is an exclusive model because it is only worth three units. This car is fitted with a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine with 800 horsepower. This design is not one of the prettiest that has been seen among sports cars because it has a very small windshield, the seats seem to be placed in a futuristic capsule that does not end up joining the entire car, while the rearview mirror like the spoiler they look like the athena of an insect. Despite this, it is considered a luxury car.

8 – Bugatti Bolide

This car four million dollars

Another of the most expensive cars today is the Bugatti Bolide model that emerged as a competition car and with the idea that it be used for the Le Mans Hypercar, for which only 40 units were made, worth 4 million dollars each. a. It has a W16 engine with 1,600 horsepower and has a weight of 1,450 kg, as reported by Car and Drive.

9 – Pagani Huayra Tricolore

This car has over 852 horsepower.

Among sports cars, a brand that always stands out is Pagani and with its Huayra Tricolore model it drives every driver crazy. It has the colors of the transalpine flag and there are only three cars manufactured. It has a V12 engine with 852 horsepower and is worth six million euros, according to what was reported by the Motor section of the newspaper El País.

10 – Rolls Royce Boat Tail

This car has 600 horsepower

One of the most luxurious brands on the entire planet is Roll Roys, a brand that has always adorned the great movies. On the other hand, in 2020 it re-launched the Boat Tail model, which, according to the specialized media Car and Drive, has a 6.7-liter V12 engine with 600 horsepower mounted. As the name says, this car has a boat-shaped design. In turn, on the inside it stands out for having a compartment for a picnic in all luxury. At the moment there are only three units and they are worth more than 23 million dollars.