The 10 cars that Rubius could acquire with the salary of Twitch

We review the luxury cars that Rubius could buy with what he earns on Twitich. Swipe and meet each of them!

July 30, 2022 4:37 p.m.

One of the most important streamers today is Rubius, who throughout his career as a professional has changed the way of generating content in the industry. On the other hand, the Spaniard is not one to give himself great pleasures throughout his life in relation to cars, since on more than one occasion he has commented that he does not feel like leaving his house much.

On the other hand, in recent months a controversial report came out in which he gave data and details of what each streamer earns on Twitch. Among them is the man from Malaga who, as reported by Hipertextual, managed to earn 1.76 million dollars on Twitch.

10-Toyota GT

Toyota, quality guaranteed.

Toyota has been characterized by being able to make cars that not only have quality when handled, but are unique with their designs. This is the case with the GT model as it has a beefy rear bumper, a T-shaped front grille, beautiful LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels that have Brembo brakes. In turn, it has a 200-horsepower engine mounted, which allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 226 km/h. Currently, the value of this sports coupe is 34 thousand euros.

9-Volvo XC90

Volvo, a classic in design.

To speak of Volvo is to see another traditional truck brand in which elegance and good taste go hand in hand. Especially the XC90 because it stands out because it has great detail: the gear lever is glass. This idea is not by chance because it seeks to be the Apple in the automotive industry, so it makes minimalist designs. Currently, this car is worth 136 thousand dollars.

8 – Tesla Model S

Tesla Model, one of the most sought after today.

One of the fashion cars of most celebrities worldwide is the Tesla Model S which has a unique design, which makes anyone think it is a car made for racing. However, the maximum speed it has is 250 km/h, but it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds thanks to its 422 horsepower and has a value close to 130 thousand dollars.

7-Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

To speak of the Camaro is to mark a very ostentatious car, and one of Rubius’ favorites. In any case, the ZL1 model, only marketed in the United States, has a beautiful design which shows the aggressiveness that characterizes this car with a very sporty interior. The car has a 670-horsepower engine and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and is currently worth 52 thousand euros.

6-Corvette

Corvette, classic among cars.

Another classic in sports cars is the Corvette. This car is designed to show off anywhere you take it because its lines that go to the front well mark the front hood with its two headlights. In turn, it has a 497 horsepower engine, has a top speed of 330 km/h, goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and is worth almost 2.2 million euros.

5-Ferrari SF90 Stradale

To speak of the Ferrari brand is to mention the top of the motorsports industry because it is synonymous with first level. Secondly, In the case of SF90 Stradale, on the outside it has its sides that rise to the rear part, it is stylized, while towards the front it makes the hood, added to the fact that its headlights stand out well. On the other hand, this car reaches 340 km/h, goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds thanks to its 780 horsepower and costs 501 thousand euros.

4 – Lamborghini Aventador

Winning, classic among sports cars.

When you think of a car the words that come to mind are luxury, speed and classic. Those could be the three best adjectives to describe the Lamborghini Aventador that with the design of the doors makes you feel the power of the car. Its value is almost one million euros, it has a V12 engine with 700 horsepower that helps it go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

3 – McLaren P1

This McLaren has a top speed of 257 km/h.

Another of the luxury cars that exist today and that set trends is the McLaren brand, who adapted their competition P1 to be a car for the street. Despite this, its design does not forget its sports past, but with lines that make it look like a futuristic car because it is pronounced at the rear by the engine, while it drops a lot at the front. It has a top speed of 257 km/h, has 916 horsepower with which it can reach 100 km/h in three seconds and is worth close to a million euros. Currently, it is worth $1.5 million.

2 – Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti, classic among sports cars.

Just saying Bugatti brings to mind the unique design of the sports car from France. However, in this case, Rubius will have to save a little more, since it is worth 3.7 million euros, but every penny is worth it because it reaches a maximum speed of 450 km, it has 1500 horsepower that allows it to go from 0 to 100 km in 2.5 seconds. /h. Last but not least, the luxurious Chiron is an exclusive model for 230 people and Jessica Alba is one of them.

1-Porsche 718 Boxster

Porsche goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Without a doubt, Porsche is characterized by combining elegance, safety and speed. And the 718 Boxter is no exception, as it has an exterior design in which sports cars are marked along with lateral lines that mark the central engine, while the wings of the front hood highlight the headlights. On the other hand, the car has 300 horsepower, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, reaches a maximum speed of 250 km/h and is worth 60 thousand euros.

