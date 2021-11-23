The 10 cheapest and 10 most expensive products in the Amazon Black Friday bestsellers

The Black Friday Amazon is now in full swing, so much so that we can already draw some first, partial balances of what customers are buying more assiduously. So here we have thought of creating a double top 10: on the one hand i 10 cheapest products among the best sellers of Black Friday so far, and on the other i 10 most expensive products that Amazon users are buying in bulk anyway. So be careful: in both cases we speak of best seller, not absolutely. Before leaving you to the two rankings, we remind you to subscribe to our Telegram channel if you always want to be updated on the latest technology offers, at any time of the year: controlled and real offers, not only products with affiliation and above all only valid products, never too many messages and contents edited editorially. This is our commitment to you. Telegram Channel Offers

A nice TV, lots of notebooks and good coffee: Italians have clear ideas about their priorities. Without forgetting, however, the house cleaning.

It is useless to deceive ourselves: this top 10 could not be in any way technological (credit to Logitech for joining it). We must in fact get up to the position 20 to find the first “standout” product, in the form of the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Instead, they are the masters masks, cleaning products and the inevitable capsules for the coffee, which make this drink the real leitmotiv of the average Italian.

All these products, and many others, can be found in our thematic selections, which for convenience we list below so that you can consult the ones that interest you the most. We also remind you that Amazon Italy has extended the free return period up to January 31, 2022, so everything you buy in November and December can be returned and refunded at no additional cost if you are not satisfied with the product.

