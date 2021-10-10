The 10 cinecomics most faithful to the original comic

Avengers 2: the fearsome Ultron in action

Every time a new one comes out cinecomic, at least part of the fandom wonders how faithful it will be to the original comic, especially if it is the transposition of a specific story, whether it is a miniseries or graphic novel or a precise cycle within a series with an indefinite duration (see certain X-Men or Marvel Cinematic Universe movies). And in some cases the discussions about it can get very intense, like when the most hardened Marvel fans accused the cinema branch of fraudulent marketing for the second Avengers film, whose title was identical to that of a recent comic crossover which, however, narrative level had nothing in common with the feature film. Therefore, we wanted to draw up a ranking with the ten cinecomics more faithful to the original comic, starting from the one that takes the greatest liberties to arrive at the one that deviates as little as possible from the literary source.

10. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Captain America: Civil War: Spider-Man in trailer 2 of the film

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Three film, Captain America: Civil War is still a controversial subject for some fans to this day, in part because of what they believe is an over-expanded cast for a movie with just Captain America in the title, and partly due to the deviation from the premise of Civil War comic: here the object of the disagreement between the two factions is not the question of secret identities (mostly non-existent in the MCU), but government control over superhero activities. But on a spiritual level we are in the right area, with the conflict between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark dominating the film with an anger that becomes more and more intense, up to a final confrontation with an almost intimist air. And while Spider-Man’s role isn’t quite the same, his debut in the franchise remains a great moment.

Captain America: Civil War, 5 differences between film and comic

9. The Avengers (2012)

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth look at the sky in a scene from The Avengers – The Avengers

If the second film dedicated to the most powerful heroes on Earth ended up in the crosshairs of comic book fans for the allegedly deceptive title, the same cannot be said of the first The Avengers, which refers quite directly to the first, historic issue of the monthly conceived by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby: there is an alien invasion, provoked by Loki, and for the occasion a group of heroes is created whose personalities are not exactly compatible (and there is also a pinch of The Ultimates, where it is Nick Fury to recruit team members). Ant-Man and the Wasp are missing, replaced by Black Widow and Hawkeye, and in the paper universe Captain America was not a founding member, but everything else comes straight from the page, filtered through the MCU’s macroproject and imbued approach. of irony of screenwriter and director Joss Whedon.

The Avengers, 5 years later: how Whedon’s film changed the cinematic universe, not just Marvel

8. Batman Begins (2005)

Christian Bale in a Batman Begins action sequence

By adapting elements of Year One And The Long Halloween, Batman Begins returns to the origins of the grim defender of Gotham City and reworks them in a contemporary perspective, with a likelihood filter that maintains the dark atmosphere but without the grotesque excesses of other audiovisual adventures of Bruce Wayne’s alter ego. There are those who have screamed at the sacrilege for the removal of the immortality of Ra’s al Ghul, but it is a detail within an ambitious and intelligent authorial project, which does not always adhere to the letter but perfectly captures the spirit of the universe created by Bob Kane. As Roger Ebert said in his review: “This is the fifth Batman movie, but it’s the first to completely hit the character.”

Batman Begins and the Nolan trilogy: 10 things you (maybe) don’t know

7. X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

X-Men: Days of Future Past – Michael Fassbender, Hugh Jackman and Nicholas Hoult in a choral scene

On the seventh round (including the two Wolverine movies), the mutant franchise was in need of a rearrangement, and lo and behold, X-Men: Days of Future Past, which takes its cue from the eponymous story by Chris Claremont and John Byrne to reset bits of continuity and remind us why we fell in love with these on-screen characters two decades ago. Details inevitably change – in the comic it is Kitty Pryde who goes back in time, and the part in the past is conditioned by the events of X-Men: The Beginning – but the spirit is the right one, with an exciting combination of action, drama and allegory. Special mention for the composer John Ottman, who returns after working on the second episode and signs the most successful soundtrack of the entire saga.

X-Men movies: in what (chronological) order to see them

6. Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

The Killing Joke: Batman v Joker in the first image of the film

Technically this ranking would be dedicated only to the films released in theaters, but given that Batman: The Killing Joke was entitled to a special film tenitura in the United States we feel compelled to include it, also for how the fans of the Alan comic have reacted. Moore: Before getting to the actual story, in fact, this animated adaptation contains a long original preamble, to extend the duration of the film, and the decision to pair Batman and Batgirl did not go down to most. Then, however, the place gives way to the eternal conflict between the defender of Gotham and the Joker, and the work of transposition is among the best of the animated vein of DC based on precise storylines. To be seen strictly in the best language, to appreciate the performances of Kevin Conroy in the role of Batman and Mark Hamill in those of his nemesis with the features of a clown.

Batman: The Killing Joke, a controversial gift for fans

Loading... Advertisements

5. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

A scene from the film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

How to compress six volumes into one film? That’s what Edgar Wright does in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, delighting us with a series of surreal situations that put poor Scott in conflict with the seven former villains of his new girlfriend. The plot, broadly speaking, is the same, but the strength of the film is what Wright manages to add, embracing even more the structure and stylistic features of the videogame (starting from the Universal logo in 8-bit), and with additional references to the worlds of cinema and sitcoms. Without forgetting the brilliant idea of ​​entrusting the role of one of the exes, a vegan superhero rocker, to ex-Superman Brandon Routh.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: for the tenth anniversary a super blu-ray edition to break the eardrums

4. Kick-Ass (2010)

Hit-Girl (Chloe Moretz) in action in the movie Kick-Ass

What if superheroes existed in the real world? This is the basic assumption of Kick-Ass, a film based on the comic of the same name by Mark Millar and already noted at the time of its release for its great fidelity to the original (just some minor details related to the protagonist’s private life change) , due to the collaboration between Millar and director Matthew Vaughn: the original and the adaptation were written simultaneously, with the two consulting regularly (Millar had the right to veto who should die). And so the ironic deconstruction of the genre remains intact in both formats, but the film has an edge because it allows Nicolas Cage to imitate Adam West’s Batman.

The Worst: we will call them Italian Kick-Ass

3. Watchmen (2009)

Jackie Earle Haley in a scene from the movie Watchmen

As with his previous film, also featured in this ranking, director Zack Snyder takes the original text very literally, using the illustrations as a storyboard for each shot. The result is Watchmen, a feature film that, net of two omissions or changes (the comic in the comic appears only in the extended version as an animated story, and the ending was changed for reasons of internal logic), slavishly adheres to Alan Moore’s plot, bringing to the screen a cruel analysis of what it really means to be a superhero. And then it has the most beautiful opening credits ever created for a film of this genre.

Jonathan Lethem: “Watchmen warned us, superheroes are fascinating, but also dangerous”

2 300 (2007)

Scottish actor Gerard Butler in a scene from the film 300

Again Snyder, this time grappling with Frank Miller, and also in this case the approach is very faithful, in terms of writing and visual language. The only substantial change in 300 is the political subplot with the queen opposing the decisions of the Spartan council, added to give more space to a character that is barely mentioned in the graphic novel. A detour that has not convinced everyone (mainly because it affects the pace of the film), but that does not take too much away from an epic and brutal story as rarely seen in the on-screen comic book trend.

300: 5 scenes from the film leading to a memorable ending

1. Sin City (2005-2014)

Carla Gugino (Lucille) and Mickey Rourke (Marv) in a scene from Sin City

Is it possible to be more faithful to the Sin City original? Probably not, considering that the director himself, Robert Rodriguez (who signed the film in tandem with author Frank Miller), refused to include a mention for the screenplay in the credits, since in his opinion there is no much of adapted in what we see on the screen (the main changes concern the nude scenes, sweetened according to the personal preferences of the actors). The speech is slightly different for the second feature film, containing an original story not present in the comics, but overall the world conceived by Miller comes from paper to the cinema exactly as it is: angles, photography and editing are already included in the individual cartoons, and thanks to Rodriguez the final result is not just a philological gimmick.