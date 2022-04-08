The 10 Disney + movies you can’t miss this weekend

Disney+ movies that we can find within the platform are not only stories for young children. The platform has the ideal variety of content for the whole family. From the most childish animation to the crudest thriller or historical drama.

These are the Disney+ movies you can’t miss

1-‘Death on the Nile’

Just released on the platform, the continuation of Hercule Poirot’s investigations take on an exotic, romantic and passionate look on a ship in the waters of Egypt. The distribution, as it happened in The Murder on the Orient Express It can not be better: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, and Annette Bening among many others.

2-‘The glass jungle’

Now that Bruce Willis has retired due to illness, it’s good to remember that he was the best action hero in the early 90s. The entire franchise The jungle of crystal it is entirely within the Disney + movies, but the first one is the best of all. see the good guy John McClane running barefoot through the Nakatomi Building killing terrorists is priceless.

3-‘Jungle Cruise’

Disney has been marked his new Pirates of the Caribbean. Experts in creating an audiovisual product of everything, Jungle Cruise is the new cinematic experience born from a theme park attraction. Adventure, magic and a Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in a state of grace.

4-‘Charm’

Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Film In this latest edition, the history and color of Colombia focus on a very special family: The Madrigals. Each one of them has an extraordinary ability except Maribel, the protagonist. However, she will be the one in charge of saving them all.

5-‘The French Chronicle’

The Wes Anderson tape played no pain or glory for the Oscars. It’s still coffee for coffee lovers, although what we can say is that fans of the quintessential indie filmmaker will love it.

6-‘Jojo Rabbit’

Taika Waititi tiptoed through black humor, through this wonderful drama in which a Hitler Youth boy has the führer himself as an imaginary friend.

7- ‘The favourite’

The most accessible movie Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and one of the best performances by Olivia Colman and Emma Stone. This historical film, of course, does not abandon the particular macabre humor of the director of Canine Y Locust.

8-‘Road to perdition’

The masterpiece that consecrated Sam Mendes and certainly a genre feature film in which we could see for the first time, a character with dark undertones for Tom Hanks. It was also the last movie Paul Newman shotwho earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

9-‘Nomadland’

The penultimate winner of the Oscar for Best Picture talks, somewhat in the style of a documentary, about the current nomads who travel the United States. Frances McDormand is splendid.

10-‘Lost’

David Fincher proved once again that can take the thriller to the next level. Perdida breaks all the schemes, drawing a dark portrait of a couple that is destined to sink together.