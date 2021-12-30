the 10 fashion and style icons of 2021

They amazed, surprised, enchanted us: they are the 10 personalities who have left a mark, in terms of style, in this 2021 that is about to end

2021 is about to end and when a year ends it is a good idea to take stock. No numbers, do not worry: our look back is aimed only at celebrities and their approach with fashion and style.

Who will have been there most influential personality of 2021 from a stylistic point of view? Difficult, but not impossible, to find ten names to be included in our ranking. Because if 2020 was rightly “understated” compared to the standards of the very important people, the year that is about to end has seen the red carpets and photocalls of the most important events fill up almost in the old way, or perhaps better, giving us some fashion moments to remember.

Start from the tenth position and climb our ranking: who will be on the top step of our podium?

10. Olivia Rodrigo

Little Disney stars grow up and go to the White House. It’s not the title of a movie with the Olsen twins. Olivia Rodrigo, eighteen year old with a global success, opens our ranking, in which she enters for a detail: the look she wore to meet US President Joe Biden to promote vaccination against Covid-19. A vintage Chanel suit and a pair of platform pumps with contrasting black sock. Young people today know a lot.

9. Zoe Kravitz

We saw her wearing the grunge clothes of the protagonist of High Fidelity, a 2020 series that made us love his style even more, and bring the sensual creations with the same character Saint Laurent that Anthony Vaccarello seems to sew on them with a unique perfection. These two reasons seem to us sufficient to give it a deserved place in the standings.

8. Harry Styles

From the cover of Vogue America in a gala dress to his well-established role as a Gucci testimonial from head to toe, Harry Styles was one of the characters of the year that is coming to an end. Did the love story chat with Olivia Wilde play in her favor, making her status as a style icon even more solid? Please, she doesn’t need it: her every outing, even without flirting in tow, deserved a front page, and not because she wears handbags and feather boas, but simply because she does it naturally.

7. Zendaya

2021 was his year. Fresh from the success of Euphoria, from that of the independent film Malcom & Marie, ready to conquer the general public with the new chapter dedicated to Spiderman, Zendaya was a certainty. From Venice to Paris, from the red carpet to the hosted n TV, in terms of look she hasn’t got one wrong. Valentino, Balmain, Schiaparelli, Rick Owens: each apparition was a new story, more or less like the ones he knows how to interpret so well.

6. Jennifer Lopez

JLo is one of those characters that we have been accustomed to admire for twenty years now (yes, his first album is from 1999, do the math yourself) and who could easily appear in almost all the top ten of a hypothetical chart annual of Best Fashion Icorn. But 2021 for her, thanks to the return of the flame with Ben Affleck, have made her even more protagonist than it could be otherwise.

From the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival to the MET Gala, Jenny from the Block he left nothing to chance, especially his unmistakable style.

5. Billie Eilish

20 years and a list of successes and milestones that many artists would dream of reaching at least by maturity: Billie Eilish is a one-of-a-kind artist. And 2021 was the year of the consecration, from the cover of Vogue UK, who told us about it in a totally new s-guise, at the request of Anna Wintour to support her in the direction of the last MET Gala.

4. Lady Gaga

From the announcement of her latest film effort to its arrival in cinemas all over the world, Lady Gaga has been on everyone’s lips for the entire year for having dressed, in every sense, the role of Patrizia Reggiani, widow-principal of the murder of Maurizio Gucci. That critics are slowly demolishing her performance and her funny accent does not matter: on the set, and on the many red carpet promoting the film, Gaga was a dream performer, one who knows how to interpret a dress as much as a character in front of her. to the camera. Or maybe better.

3. The protagonists of Squid Game

You could also be part of that small, very small circle that has given up on seeing the series of the year, but you will have an idea about the look of the protagonists for sure. The tracksuits, the uniforms, the white slip-ons: a few simple elements that we will not forget and that, in theory, we will see again soon.

2. Kim Kardashian

There are those who love her and those who just can’t stand her, still pointing to her as queen of trash. But 2021 has given us back a Kim Kardashian capable of breaking once again, but with a greater push towards the conceptual, the rules of the fashion system. Forget the latex onesie Balmain or the Californian must-haves of the early 2000s: today, thanks to Demna Gvasalia and the total looks Balenciaga of rupture, Kim was able to surprise everyone by creating a debate at each appearance.

1. The Måneskin

Well yes, unfortunately people talk, they don’t know what they’re talking about, especially when he criticizes them for free or accuses them of copying, of provoking in a “scandalous” way. But something will be said if even politics, among the thousands of topics it should deal with, decides to deal with them. Between stars and stripes rompers, suspenders and tuxedos, we hope that 2022 will also take them to the top of every ranking. Including ours.