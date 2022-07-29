The 10 Ferraris that marked the history of cinema on fire

There is a distinctive relationship between the big screen and the Italian house Ferrari. Many directors used a Maranello model to give the distinguished touch to their films. Next, we enter Ferraris captivating the eyes of the beholder.

Let’s start with a question: how can we describe Ferrari? Undoubtedly we are in front of a factory with a classic imprint, almost a hundred years old, although ferrari intensely current, avant-garde, modern. The same could be said of its sporty character. Yes, ferrari It is a sports car factory, no one doubts it, but, in turn, its units are the product of the most refined design and urban appearance.

Ferrari is a concept. Something really hard to pigeonhole. Since it began as a strictly competitive Scuderia, back in 1929 in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italyhas cultivated the most varied applause around the world and across dissimilar cultures.

And its growth was also seen on a par with another enormous growth of the 20th century called cinema. The cinema, as we know it today, with its huge 4D rooms and its digital platformsit wasn’t always like that. In its early days, it was also a small concept to be explored.r.

I am passionate when they intermingle automotive culture and the films, I maintain that something unique is created there. The way a director “uses” a car, and the way the actors play their role as drivers, often results in unique moments of art.

Today we will delve into 10 Ferraris that forever marked the cinema. The following list does not have an order, since the #1 is nothing more than him #10. And needless to say, it was a hard task to leave out so many classics.

10. Ferrari 512 S, Le Mans (1971)

Inspired by the classic endurance race of the 24 hours of Le Mansthis film directed by Lee H Karzin and starring the handsome steve mcqueen Y Elga AndersonIt hit theaters in 1971.

The central axis of the film is the rivalry between the porsche 911s and the Ferrari 512S. This sporty, aerodynamic and -as the team mandates- red Ferrari, captivated the eyes of motorsport enthusiasts but, in turn, of the general public. Great moment for Ferrari to expand its niche of sycophants.

9. Ferrari F430, from Cars (2006)

When it appeared cars, in 2006, first some prejudices of the type surfaced: it is a film for children, as if that were an offense. Said prejudice was nipped in the bud when the film began to be shown and more than one adult fell into the loving and amusing arms of cars.

Ferrari says “hello” in Cars. This is the animated version of the classic Ferrari F430. Complete in red and looking coolthis Ferrari quickly struck a chord with lovers of Maranello’s house. Color fact: the “voice” of the Ferrari is, nothing more and nothing less, that of Michael Schumacher.

8. Ferrari F355 GTS, from James Bond: GoldenEye (1995)

Ferrari F355 GTS, from James Bond: GoldenEye.

In the seventeenth installment of the james-bonda ferrari gets stares. You can see it at Pierce Brosnan driving and gloating against a Ferrari F355 GTS. This convertible model is one of the most important of Maranello’s house during the 1990s.

It is worth noting that Bond himself “envies” this Ferrari in the filmwhen he himself drives a total industry classic: the Aston Martin DB5. I recommend the road scenes that cross these two representative factories.

7. Rush’s Ferrari 312T (2013)

great racing movie. In 2013 she hit theaters Rushdirected by Ron Howard and starring Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl. These actors embody James Hunt Already Niki Lauda. The 1976 season I had them as protagonists and this confrontation is the main plot of the film.

The picture and sound mix of Rush they got all the applause, one of the goals of the production was to show the mythical Ferrari 312T in action. The 312T it had such a peculiar shape that it is recognizable with just a glance.

6. Ferrari 550 Maranello, 60 seconds (2000)

Ferrari 550 Maranello, 60 seconds.

This already classic action and crime film, starring Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie and Robert Duvall, remained in the retina of all lovers of automotive culture. The plot is based on some experienced car thieves who have to complete a criminal “feat”.

This feat is to steal in a certain time a substantial amount of cars. Among them, there is not only a Ferrari. There are five! Let’s take a look at the models Jolie and Cage are looking to steal: 275 GTB/4, 550 Maranello, F355, F355 F1 and the classic and inevitable Testarossa. The one that stands out in the film, without a doubt, is the 550 Maranello.

5. Ferrari 360 Modena, from Somewhere (2010)

Ferrari 360 Modena, from Somewhere.

what a movie we have here. The stamp sofia coppola is in all its splendor somewhere. This film, starring Stephen Dorff and Elle Fanningrepresents the life of an actor somewhat adrift both emotionally and emotionally, and the relationship he establishes with his daughter.

And Sofia’s eye, for the choice of the protagonist’s car, was brilliant. The Ferrari 360 Modenaentirely in black, is a good example of the ostentation of “arriving” at Hollywood. All the scenes of Johnny Marco about his Ferrari are memorable.

4. Ferrari RCR P4, Ford vs. Ferrari (2019)

Ferrari RCR P4, Ford vs. Ferrari.

In 2019 this film came to theaters, portraying the great sports rivalry that the North American factory maintained Ford and the italian house ferrari during the 1960s. Directed by james mangold and starring Matt Damon and Christian Balethis film undoubtedly captured the essence of that time.

Now, the movie is worth its weight in gold just because it staged one of the most iconic cars in the industry: Ferrari RCR P4. A kind of competition spaceship that created the to compete in The 24 Hours of Le Mans. simply iconic.

3. Ferrari Testarossa, from The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Ferrari Testarossa, from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Martin Scorsese he is characterized by having a keen eye when choosing the cars for his films, since he understands that a car can “say” a lot about a character without the need to explain it. As an example, we can see The wolf of Wall Street.

The Ferrari Testarossa White of Jordan Belfort -Leo DiCaprio- represents all the desire for ostentation that the character has. Said Ferrari is one of the most iconic ever created by Maranello: Testarossa. Is berlinetta was made between 1984 and 1996 marking Ferrari forever.

2. Ferrari Mondial, from Essence of a Woman (1992)

Ferrari Mondial, from Essence of a woman.

What a movie we have here. In 1992 premiered “Scent of a Woman” with the protagonist of Al Pacino and Chris O’Donnellunder the direction of Martin Brest. The paper of Al Pacinoof a retired army officer with blindness, is exquisite.

And when revisiting this film, we cannot stop thinking about the red of Maranello’s house. The Ferrari World He had an almost leading role in this film. The new york avenuesthe stubbornness of Al Pacino and the sense of danger generated by his performance; everything works in this recommendable film about desire, money and the purpose of a life.

1. Ferrari F355 Spider, from The Rock (1995)

Ferrari F355 Spider, from The Rock.

This mysterious film directed by Michael Bay and starring Sean Connery, Ed Harris and Nicolas Cagetook home a large number of nominations, including Best Sound at the Oscars. Memorable are the plans of the island where the Alcatraz prison is located.

Here also has a great role the Ferrari F355. But different from James Bond: Golden Eyethe protagonist of The rock is a F355 Spider complete in yellow. As we know, except for specific cases, Ferrari usually chooses red or yellow, its official colors, for its fleet.

So far the film review of Ferrari, friends and friends. Now I ask you which Ferrari would you add to the list?