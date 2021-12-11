the 10 films of the year from the American Film Institute

Curiosity Dune: the novel that inspired modern science fiction imagery

The 10 films selected by theAmerican Film Institute (AFI) for the year 2021 which, as usual, range by genres and productions ranging from blockbuster to independent film. The new list drawn up by the AFI includes the new film by Dunes by director Denis Villenueve, the remake West Side Story by Steven Spielberg e The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley, a new adaptation by Peter Jackson with Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett based on the noir novel by William Lindsay Gresham, already brought to the big screen in 1947.

“AFI is honored to adequately illuminate the most extraordinary cinematic stories of 2021 and those who worked collaboratively to bring them to large and small screens,” said AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale. “From the one that exalts the spirit to the dark and dangerous, from the heartbreaking to the hilarious, these are the stories that have united us in uncertain times and continue to advance culture”.

Also this year in the AFI list of unmissable titles produced by Netflix that include comedy Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay from the stellar cast led by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, the acclaimed The power of the dog starring a Benedict Cumberbatch in the smell of Oscar and the biographical musical Tick, tick… BOOM! film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical of the same name starring former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield.

The rest of the chart includes the tennis sports biopic A winning family – King Richard with Will Smith as Richard Williams, father and coach of sisters Venus and Serena Williams; the acclaimed coming-of-age tale Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson who has already made a record at the US box office, the comedy-drama TAIL following a hearing adolescent daughter of deaf adults (CODA / son of a deaf person) e The Tragedy of Macbeth, a play written and directed by Joel Coen for the first time unaided by his brother Etan and based on the play by William Shakespeare; the film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand (who also produced the film) and Brendan Gleeson.

AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR

1. TAIL

2. Don’t Look Up

3. Dunes

4. A Winning Family – King Richard

5. Licorice Pizza

6. The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

7. The power of the dog

8. Tick, tick… BOOM!

9. The Tragedy of Macbeth

10. West Side Story

AFI SPECIAL AWARD

Belfast

Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

