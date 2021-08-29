The 10 films to see in cinemas, on Sky, Netflix, Prime Video and other platforms

Throughout the film Antonio Albanese is called minister. He denies it, but the final for the rebirth of cinema and culture with which “if a bit even magnà” is really worth a ministry. For the rest, three years later love is still blind if the tattooed forced with a heart of gold Monica (Paola Cortellesi), covered by T-shirts with imaginative writings such as “Formentera does not exist”, and the slightly ugly Milanese intellectual Giovanni (Albanese) manage to find themselves in post-pandemic chaos, where certainties are shifted to a minimum and opportunities for love must be seized on the fly. Announced by a kilometric title, Like a cat on the ring road 2 – Return to Coccia di Morto, Monica ended up in Rebibbia on suspicion of hiding stolen goods.

All the fault of the thieving and overweight sisters Pamela and Sue Ellen interpreted by Alessandra and Valentina Giudicessa (living quotes from the prehistoric TV series Dallas and the twins of Shining). The only one who can help her is Giovanni who is involved in the restoration of a multipurpose cultural center together with his partner Camilla (Sara Felberbaum). She asks him if he has “a friend who can get in the way.” He replies that it is better to find a “good, but very good” lawyer.

The solution is entrustment to social services in the industrious parish of San Basilio with the Reverend Mariano Rigillo, the “handsome priest” Luca Argentero and an army of nuns, Monica’s childhood terror. The re-education period rekindles the understanding between the two, as well as among the children who find themselves abroad (Simone De Banchi and Alice Maselli).

Giovanni still talks in his sleep with Franca Leosini, quarrels with the mischievous Nordic, but is committed to art and the last. Monica becomes a heroine by bringing the light back to a squatter building, she puts order in the community library by inserting The Name of The rose among the gardening books, liquefies a performance sculpture, goes on a nocturnal tour like a princess through Rome, finds her bully ex-husband Claudio Amendola on the way and Luce, Giovanni’s snobbish ex-wife, Sonia Bergamasco, this time especially attentive to the “pious” Don Davide-Argentero. In the end Bastogi is acclaimed and then returns to Coccia di Morto, the most compulsory and pastasciuttara beach in the world.

It was not easy to get to grips with the second chapter of a comedy that started quietly in 2018 and was box-office champion and Golden Ticket. Riccardo Milani is wise in dosing irony and farce to translate them into a transversal and non-trivial social-social portrait. Everyone knows that opposites attract each other, but the Capalbio-Coccia di Morto derby remains in the background and the sympathy of the Albanese-Cortellesi duo is always the winning weapon.