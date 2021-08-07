The 10 films with the highest number of deaths in the history of cinema [LISTA]

Have you ever wondered in which film in the history of cinema there are more deaths? In which more people die in battle, war or whatever? You could perhaps think of a particularly gory war movie or a horror movie with extremely exaggerated connotations. Well, you’re not even close to it. In fact, according to a study conducted by the financial services comparison site Go Compare which summed the screen victims in the best performing Hollywood movies since the 1940s, to dominate this ranking is Guardians of the Galaxy. The first film in the saga directed by James Gunn it actually counts 83,871, or 78,184 more than the second in the standings, which is Dracula Untold.

This figure was calculated by adding the deaths seen throughout the film to the 80,000 Nova Corps pilots perished in one of the final scenes. In the top ten another Marvel movie: Avengers which with its 1,019 ranks in tenth place. To report the presence of 3 films coming directly from the Middle earth. The third and sixth places are in fact occupied by the two final chapters of the de saga The Lord of the Rings, The Return of the King and The Two Towers. The third film de The Hobbit, The Battle of the Five Armies. Below is the complete top ten:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – 83,871

2. Dracula Untold (2014) – 5,687

3. At the top of the tension (2002) – 2,922

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – 2,798

5. 300 – Rise of an Empire (2014) – 2.234

6. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) – 1.741

7. The Matrix Revolutions (2003) – 1,647

8. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) – 1.417

9. Braveheart (1995) – 1,297

10. The Avengers (2012) – 1.019

Have you ever imagined seeing a movie like Guardians of the Galaxy topping this kind of chart?