Entertainment

The 10 films with the highest number of deaths in the history of cinema [LISTA]

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy

Have you ever wondered in which film in the history of cinema there are more deaths? In which more people die in battle, war or whatever? You could perhaps think of a particularly gory war movie or a horror movie with extremely exaggerated connotations. Well, you’re not even close to it. In fact, according to a study conducted by the financial services comparison site Go Compare which summed the screen victims in the best performing Hollywood movies since the 1940s, to dominate this ranking is Guardians of the Galaxy. The first film in the saga directed by James Gunn it actually counts 83,871, or 78,184 more than the second in the standings, which is Dracula Untold.

This figure was calculated by adding the deaths seen throughout the film to the 80,000 Nova Corps pilots perished in one of the final scenes. In the top ten another Marvel movie: Avengers which with its 1,019 ranks in tenth place. To report the presence of 3 films coming directly from the Middle earth. The third and sixth places are in fact occupied by the two final chapters of the de saga The Lord of the Rings, The Return of the King and The Two Towers. The third film de The Hobbit, The Battle of the Five Armies. Below is the complete top ten:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) – 83,871
2. Dracula Untold (2014) – 5,687
3. At the top of the tension (2002) – 2,922
4. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – 2,798
5. 300 – Rise of an Empire (2014) – 2.234
6. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) – 1.741
7. The Matrix Revolutions (2003) – 1,647
8. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) – 1.417
9. Braveheart (1995) – 1,297
10. The Avengers (2012) – 1.019

Have you ever imagined seeing a movie like Guardians of the Galaxy topping this kind of chart?

Loading...
Advertisements

In theory, I’m a journalist. Basically I write about beautiful things on a beautiful site. Why come on, no one is cooler than the Monkey.




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

305
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
290
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
267
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
258
News

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos with Dalton Gomez broke a record on Instagram
246
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
225
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
211
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
203
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
195
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
185
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
To Top