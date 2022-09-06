The 10 fringes that will be trendy this fall/winter 2022-23

After several years parked in oblivion -especially by the ‘millennials’ who hated them so much in the late 90s and early 2000s- bangs are back in trend. For a long time, the trend dictated a return to straight and uncomplicated hair. Straight hair that now also loses strength in favor of the presence of layers and layers. This, coupled with the sweeping ‘boom’ of bangs of all kindsmarks a before and after in the changes of look of the next season.

Thinking of refreshing an image for fall? Check out the ones that are most in trend, inspiring yourself in some that your favorite ‘celebrities’ have worn, or have just released. In addition, we tell you what kind of bangs is better with your type of facewith which fashionable cut to accompany it and how to style it so that it looks much more beautiful, flattering and even professional.

The 10 most trendy bangs for next fall/winter

It’s time to put away grudges and open your mind because the bangs They can no longer be the ‘beauty’ trauma that we have been dragging for years. Now, in fact, they are the most beautiful, fresh, youthful and flattering finishing touch of any makeover trend. And it is that no, we are not only talking about the classic straight bangs. The experts, as we could see on the catwalk and as the ‘street style’ now endorses, propose several options so that you have a choice. Because the most polished straight is worn, yes, but so are others that are more revolutionary, longer, asymmetrical and even subtle but revealing.

The curtain bangs (open and long) is still the superstar, yes, but so is the so-called ‘birkin’. Bangs inspired by the muse of the 70s, Jane Birkin, and already worn by Bella Hadid. On the other hand, we are talking about the return of the straight and polished whose most current variations admit a greater length and even a suitable complementary parade. for all face types. Don’t you like me to hide your forehead? Then you have two options: either wear it open, as the great stylists propose, or ask for it much longer. Specifically, that it falls at the height of your jaw or that it exceeds it. It’s called ‘face framing’ and, although they are not such a protagonist, it is still a type of fringe and very, very trendy.

We tell you better through 10 ‘celebrities’ who have already worn it or who now boast of wearing it one of the most fashionable bangs in the next season.