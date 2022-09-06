The 10 fringes that will be trendy this fall/winter 2022-23
After several years parked in oblivion -especially by the ‘millennials’ who hated them so much in the late 90s and early 2000s- bangs are back in trend. For a long time, the trend dictated a return to straight and uncomplicated hair. Straight hair that now also loses strength in favor of the presence of layers and layers. This, coupled with the sweeping ‘boom’ of bangs of all kindsmarks a before and after in the changes of look of the next season.
Thinking of refreshing an image for fall? Check out the ones that are most in trend, inspiring yourself in some that your favorite ‘celebrities’ have worn, or have just released. In addition, we tell you what kind of bangs is better with your type of facewith which fashionable cut to accompany it and how to style it so that it looks much more beautiful, flattering and even professional.
The 10 most trendy bangs for next fall/winter
It’s time to put away grudges and open your mind because the bangs They can no longer be the ‘beauty’ trauma that we have been dragging for years. Now, in fact, they are the most beautiful, fresh, youthful and flattering finishing touch of any makeover trend. And it is that no, we are not only talking about the classic straight bangs. The experts, as we could see on the catwalk and as the ‘street style’ now endorses, propose several options so that you have a choice. Because the most polished straight is worn, yes, but so are others that are more revolutionary, longer, asymmetrical and even subtle but revealing.
The curtain bangs (open and long) is still the superstar, yes, but so is the so-called ‘birkin’. Bangs inspired by the muse of the 70s, Jane Birkin, and already worn by Bella Hadid. On the other hand, we are talking about the return of the straight and polished whose most current variations admit a greater length and even a suitable complementary parade. for all face types. Don’t you like me to hide your forehead? Then you have two options: either wear it open, as the great stylists propose, or ask for it much longer. Specifically, that it falls at the height of your jaw or that it exceeds it. It’s called ‘face framing’ and, although they are not such a protagonist, it is still a type of fringe and very, very trendy.
We tell you better through 10 ‘celebrities’ who have already worn it or who now boast of wearing it one of the most fashionable bangs in the next season.
Inspired by the goddess of the 70s, Jane Birkin, this is the bangs trend proposed by Bella Hadid. Although it may seem like a straight and classic one, it is not so much. In fact, it is characterized by being something shorter than traditionalhe, slightly irregular and much less abundant. It greatly benefits the oval facesbut also to the triangle type.
Long bangs on both sides
cut your side locks as it was worn in the early 90s. This is how Elsa Hosk wears it, who looks a long fringe -almost at the height of the clavicle- and that frames the face in the most beautiful way. Ask for it like this if you have the facial oval type tinverted triangle. If you have it square or round, it is also yours but take it a little longer than the model’s.
‘Retro’ Cut Side Bangs
Also the side bangs most popular of the 50s and, later, of the 2000s, it experiences its most incredible ‘reboot’. Selena Gomez already looks like this. The singer, who has the round faceis completely right because it is a fringe that harmonizes these factions very well. It also works with type c facesheart or diamond and squares.
As we have anticipated, longest straight bangs It’s also a trend and… Who better to convince you that you really like it than its best ambassador? dakota johnson has been the standard-bearer for years straight bangs And this year, so will you. As for the types of face most likely to be favored with it, we are talking about the oval onesbut also of the type inverted triangle.
Straight bangs with bilateral parade
Also straight but with the two side locks in unison is this one with which, a few years ago, Margot Robbie conquered us. The key is to create a connection between the fringe cut and the rest of the hair. How? Also cutting the two side locks. These will be significantly longer but paraded. In addition, it is a fringe 100% compatible with all the faces, Especially the triangle shaped ones.
Face-framing bangs
Like the previous one but with the forehead area cleared, it is the Jennifer Lopez’s face-framing bangs. In this case, we are talking about a less drastic makeover and that, however, will add the most special touch to your hair. Be careful because it can be a double-edged sword for some types of face. if yours is square, round or triangle type, try to get it over the chin several centimeters more. Thus, you will balance the proportions with your forehead
Long fringe inspired 70’s
Other ‘retro’ bangs that we love is the seventies by Kaia Gerber. It consists of a rectum, yes, but much more long and always disheveled type and slightly open. In addition, they also side locks they are slightly shorter than the rest of the mane. This style of bangs, airs ‘punk’, it will be great if you have the oval face and inverted triangle type.
Long 90’s fringe
Perfect to wear with your new medium hair is he long nineties bangs Which is now worn by Kendall Jenner. Ask for a generous portion of layers to go with it to, thus, get that ‘Rachel Green’ vibe from the way most flattering and trendy. It is your ideal type of bangs if you have the face oval, square, round either triangle type.
Of course the curtain bangs They weren’t going to abandon us this year either. After several seasons being the king of the mambo, the bangs curtain by Camila Cabello is the best option if you want a straight one but not too short and with the clear forehead. Wear it if you have a heart or diamond face so that your features are highlighted in the most beautiful way.
We end with another variant of the straight bangs: much longer, too disheveled guy and ideal for faces of wide foreheadLike Halle Berry’s. Very similar to Kaia Gerber’s seventies, this fringe with a ‘retro’ air is the easiest to master and it is one of the most requested already in summer.
