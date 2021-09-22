The 10 highest paid roles in the history of cinema: Will Smith dominates [LISTA]

We know the great Hollywood productions, they are able to pay dizzying cachet to their actors for the most iconic roles, especially in the great sagas. The agreements due to rights on portions of the box office and special bonuses, bring the earnings of the actors to stellar levels. When it comes to single roles, the highest paid ever is Will Smith (here the 10 best interpretations). The actor of Philadelphia in fact, he obtained about 100 million dollars for his performance in the third installment of the saga of Men in Black.

In second place Keanu Reeves who, as is well known, earned the most substantial cachet of his career playing Neo in Matrix. For the occasion, the star face of John Wick earned 250 million for the entire trilogy, 83.3 million per film.

Bronze medal for Tom Cruise And Robert Downey Jr. both with a profit of $ 75 million. The first for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and the second for Avengers: Infinity War.

In fifth place we find the only woman of this ranking. It is about Sandra Bullock that thanks to the percentage to which he was entitled to the box office of Gravity took home $ 70 million.

In this top ten we find the same name twice. It’s a matter of Johnny Depp who earned $ 68 million for his performance as the Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland and $ 55 million for Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. These two films bring him to sixth and tenth place respectively in this ranking.

Seventh post for Harrison Ford which earned $ 65 million for Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, having a share of the box office receipts. Penultimate name on the list Adam Sandler that thanks to the agreement with Netflix which included 3 films including Murder Mystery earned 62.5 million for each.

Last but certainly not least Tom Hanks which in 1994 earned 60 million dollars thanks to Forrest Gump, film that also earned him the Oscar Prize.