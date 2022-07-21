The 10 hottest and coldest states in the United States

Unprecedented heat wave hits the US 4:18

(CNN Spanish) — During the winter of 2022 about 70% of the population in the United States experienced temperatures below freezing and months later, a dangerous heat wave puts approximately 110 million people in the country under alert.

These are the states with the most extreme temperatures, according to data from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

This June alone, heat prevailed in much of the country. So much so that Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi had one of their 10 warmest Junes on record, while Texas saw its fifth warmest June on record and Alaska its ninth warmest June in 98 years, according to NOAA.

This June is the 15th warmest in a 128-year record.

the hottest

According to NOAA data for January through June, which does not include Hawaii, these are the hottest states in the US so far this year:

1.- Florida

2.-Louisiana

3. Texas

4. Georgia

5. Mississippi

6.- Arizona

7. Alabama

8.- South Carolina

9. California

10. Oklahoma

The dangerous heat wave that has weakened the south-central United States has spread across the country, and there are heat alerts in more than two dozen states from California to New England. Many areas have recorded temperatures above 32 degrees Celsius, and have even exceeded 37 degrees Celsius.

the coldest

On the other hand, these are the states that have reported the coldest temperatures in the US with averages reaching -15 ° C (4 ° F):

1.- Minnesota

2. Alaska

3.- North Dakota

4.-Wisconsin

5. Maine

6. Vermont

7.- South Dakota

8. Wyoming

9.- New Hampshire

10. Iowa

Rachel Ramirez, Jason Hanna, Christina Maxouris, and Judson Jones contributed to this report.