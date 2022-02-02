The 10 hybrid cars most loved by Italians. From city cars to off-road vehicles: models and prices

The hybrid is increasingly popular with Italiansas shown by the closing data of 2021 elaborated by UNRAE which divide this world into two large families: the HEV one and the PHEV one. The first, which reached a share of 29% of the total market, includes full hybrids (6.9%) and mild hybrids (22.1%) which some manufacturers define as a “light hybrid”. The substantial differenceis that the full hybrid systems are designed so that the electric and thermal motor are independent of each other while in the mild hybrid systems the batteries only serve to support the traditional engine. The PHEV family is that of plug-in cars where the electric motor needs an external recharge, unlike the HEVs that self-recharge on the go: the share at the end of 2021 was 4.7% where 94% is represented by cars where the thermal engine is petrol. The growth of HEV and PHEV cars compared to 2019 – the reference considered by UNRAE – was impressive: the former were at 5.7%, the latter at 0.3%. Considering that the total of petrol models, again in 2021, did not exceed 29.7%, it is not difficult to imagine the overtaking of the mild-hybrids already in the first months of 2022. Here is theand magnificent 10ranging on various fronts: the price is intended for the entry level version of the range, naturally hybrid.