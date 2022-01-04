The 10 in love cars protagonists of the cinema

ROME – Love in the car: there are many romantic films in which cars play a co-star role. In some cases they are kisses that are consumed on the seats themselves; at other times, however, the car serves to achieve the desired and desperate love. Here we propose a list of 10 famous films to which it is impossible not to combine, for each of them, a particular car. Light up your hearts, let’s go.

1. Titanic – Renault Type CB Coupe de Ville

In one of the most daring scenes of the film, the two protagonists Leo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet find themselves in the hold of the ocean liner to escape the henchman of her hateful boyfriend. And to hide they take refuge inside a Renault Type CB Coupe de Ville (after all, the film is set in the 1920s, when the tragic shipwreck occurred). The hand of Kate Winslet leaving her imprint on the fogged window is now part of the history of cinema. The rest is rightly left to the imagination.

2. The Graduate – Alfa Romeo Duetto

Impossible to forget the scene in which Dustin Hoffmann (Benjamin Braddock) desperately crosses the United States to get there in time to avoid the wedding of Elaine, the beautiful actress Katharine Ross. But after an endless run, the fuel of his legendary red Duet “Osso di cuttlefish” runs out, and Ben is forced to walk to the church where the wedding is about to take place. If you haven’t seen the movie, the rest is for you to watch.

3. Pretty Woman – Lotus Esprit SE

It is the modern tale of the handsome prince charming saving a glamorous prostitute like Julia Roberts from the street. The male lead is Richard Gere, who in the film directed in 1990 by Garry Marshall plays the role of wealthy businessman Edward Lewis. The meeting with Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) takes place thanks to a Lotus Esprit SE, a car whose origins date back to a concept designed by Giorgio Giugiaro in 1972. In the production version, the car had an in-line 4 cylinder 1975 cm³ twin cam at 16V, with a power of 157 Hp. The gearbox was 5-speed and the traction was rear. In the film, the scene in which she, Vivian, sits behind the wheel of the handsome billionaire’s metallic gray Lotus, demonstrating unexpected driving skills, deserves to be seen.

4. Grease – Ford Deluxe Cabrio

In one of the most famous musicals born from the Hollywood film industry, the protagonist on four wheels in the love story between John Travolta (Danny Zuko) and Olivia Newton-John (Sandy Olsson) is a Ford Deluxe Convertible. The car in the film, set in the late 1950s, is actually a 10-year-old Ford, precisely from 1948, customized by Danny’s group of friends with lightning bolts on the side to make it participate in a race to the death. Ford Motor Company introduced the De Luxe line in 1938, as a high-end alternative to the rest of the range.

5. Honeymoons – Bmw 3 Series E36 Convertible

How can we forget the scene in which Carlo Verdone and Claudia Gerini, in the film Honeymoon in 1995, make love aboard their BMW launch at 200 times. The two protagonists are also immortalized by the speed camera, in the face of the disbelief of the traffic police. Particularly recommended movie to see. On the other hand, it is strongly discouraged to emulate the deeds of the newlyweds.

6. Notting Hill – Peugeot 406 Break

At the end of the famous romantic film directed by Roger Michell in 1999, starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, a Peugeot 406 Break becomes the protagonist of a mad dash in London traffic. The mission is tinged with pink: to bring Hugh Grant (Will) to Anna (Julia Roberts). There are 6 people on board the Lion’s car, one of whom is even in the trunk.

7. If you run away I’ll marry you – Chevrolet Camaro Cabrio

Nine years after the success of Pretty Woman, the proven couple Julia Roberts Richard Gere attempted to repeat the success with another romantic comedy directed by Garry Marshall and entitled “If you run away, I’ll marry you”. Towards the beginning of the film, the charming Ike will get behind the wheel of his Chevrolet Camaro Convertible to reach the location where Maggie Carpenter lives. The whole love story between the two will start from this journey aboard his convertible.

8. The War of the Roses – Morgan Roadster

Love but above all hate. The two protagonists are Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, a couple in crisis (to put it mildly) after a few years of marriage. Legal fights and ferocious teasing are the order of the day, and drag the film into a succession of grotesque episodes. One of these stars a beautiful Morgan Roadster owned by Oliver Rose (Douglas), which ends up barbarously crushed by his wife Barbara’s SUV. A real blow to the heart for fans of the British car manufacturer founded by Henry Frederick Stanley Morgan in 1909 and taken over just three years ago by the Italian group Investindustrial. Going back to the film, Oliver’s vintage car is a 1960 Morgan Roadster, which was seriously destroyed to be restored by an enthusiast of evident Italian origins, Bill Caruso.

9. Sex and escape with the hostage – BMW 5 Series

The Verdone / Gerini couple aren’t alone in experiencing the thrill of high-speed sex. There is another film, actually released a year earlier, in 1994, called “Sex and Escape with the Hostage” (English title “The Chase”). In one of the many reckless scenes, the protagonist Charlie Sheen steals a BMW 5 Series, but does not realize that Kristy Swanson is inside. After the first clarifications, the two will produce themselves in a hot scene at 150 km per hour.

10. Roman holidays

We could not close this list without mentioning one of the romantic films par excellence, even if there is no car to be the background to the love story. Here is a scooter, indeed the scooter: the famous Vespa with which Gregory Peck in the role of the American reporter Joe Bradley will take the beautiful princess Anna, the unforgettable and unforgettable Audrey Hepburn around Rome. The film won three Oscars, one of which was for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The plot refers to a news story: two years before the film was shot, in 1951, in absolute secrecy the princess Margaret of England took refuge in Rome with her boyfriend for a holiday in the shadow of the Colosseum. And with the classic Ponentino as their accomplice.

10. Roman holidays

We could not close this list without mentioning one of the romantic films par excellence, even if there is no car to be the background to the love story. Here is a scooter, indeed the scooter: the famous Vespa with which Gregory Peck in the role of the American reporter Joe Bradley will take the beautiful princess Anna, the unforgettable and unforgettable Audrey Hepburn around Rome. The film won three Oscars, one of which was for Best Actress in a Leading Role. The plot refers to a news story: two years before the film was shot, in 1951, in absolute secrecy the princess Margaret of England took refuge in Rome with her boyfriend for a holiday in the shadow of the Colosseum. And with the classic Ponentino as their accomplice.