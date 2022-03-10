The 10 Latin American millionaires who are in the Bloomberg ranking

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the richest people on the planet. The ranking includes people from all over the world and is headed by Elon Musk, the South African businessman who is a naturalized American, with a fortune of $213 billion dollars.

The list shows the fortunes of entrepreneurs who have reached the pinnacle of success and there are also Latin American highlightswhich with their companies have occupied important places for years in the ranking.

One of the most representative is the Mexican Carlos Slim, who in 2012 led the Bloomberg ranking with $65.4 billion, with money generated by its various communications, banking and mining services businesses, among others. On that occasion Bill Gates was in second place with $59.7 billion.

Nowadays things have changed drastically, Engineer Slim is still the richest Latin American on the listbut far from the first position led by Elon mUsk, the owner of Tesla, Space X and Neuralink, among others.

In the Bloomberg list there are Latinos who remain in the ranking due to the performance of their companies and their perseverance. They are definitely not the majority but they are present among entrepreneurs who have been successful in the field of international business.

Next, the 10 best positioned Latin American entrepreneurs in the Bloomberg ranking:

1. Name: Carlos Slim

Position in the ranking: 14

Fortune: $69.1 billion

Country: Mexico

Industry: Diversified in telecommunications, banking, construction and others

2. German Larrea

Position in the ranking: 39

Fortune: $31.1 billion

Country: Mexico

Industry: Raw materials

3. Iris Fontbona and family

Position in the ranking: 59

Fortune: $22.8 billion

Country: Chile

Industry: Raw materials

4. Jorge Paulo Leman

Position in the ranking: 72

Fortune: $19.9 billion

Country: Brazil

Industry: Food Drink

5. Ricardo Salinas

Position in the ranking: 153

Fortune: $12.2 billion

Country: Mexico

Industry: Banking, TV, furniture stores, among others

6. Alejandro Santo Domingo and family

Position in the ranking: 182

Fortune: $11.1 billion

Country: Colombia

Industry: Food Drink

7. Eduardo Saverin

Position in the ranking: 192

Fortune: $10.4 billion

Country: Brazil

Industry: Technology

8. Marcel Telles

Position in the ranking: 226

Fortune: $9.33 billion

Country: Brazil

Industry: Food Drink

9. Luis Sarmiento

Position in the ranking: 244

Fortune: $8.75 billion

Country: Colombia

Industry: Finance

10. Carlos Sicupira

Position in the ranking: 280

Fortune: $7.96 billion

Country: Brazil

Industry: Food Drink

You may also like:

– Millionaires are more austere than is believed: a survey reveals how they reached a million dollars

– 67% of US millionaires worry about inheriting “too much” money from their children, says survey

– The 10 cities where there are more millionaires and 2 are in the United States