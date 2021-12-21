“The 10 micro-countries without Covid infections”: the WHO ranking – Corriere.it

There are now very few realities where no infection has been recorded. This is also due to their geographical position and low population density

There are 273,900,334 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the world since the beginning of the pandemic, for a total of 5,351,812 deaths, of which over 45 thousand in the last week. Numbers – those communicated byWorld Health Organization and updated to December 21st – which are increasingly frightening and testify to a situation of collapse especially in countries where there are no hospitals and where the vaccination campaign is still proceeding at a reduced pace. At the top of the sad ranking of infections and deaths is the United States, with 50,415,500 confirmed cases and over 800,000 deaths.

If the virus spread over almost the entire planet, according to the WHO there would be – for – still 10 countries or territories still Covid-free. This is often due to their geographical position and low population density.



In fact, in the ranking we find Kiribati, Micronesia, Nauru and Niue, all island states found in the Pacific. The republic of Kiribati, straddling the Equator, includes 33 islands – some even uninhabited – (all atolls, with the sole exception of Banaba), divided into three very distant archipelagos: Gilbert, Fenice, and Equatorial Sporades (or of the Line). independent since 1979.



The islands that make up Micronesia are, however, about 600: the main ones are of volcanic origin, but there are also several coral atolls.

Nauru is considered the smallest independent republic in the world. infamous for the presence of the detention center where the Australian government blocks asylum seekers.