The 10 most absurd physical transformations of actors for a role

Gaining or losing weight is part of life, but what happens when you have to do it to play a role? Here are the 10 best actor transformations.

The actors most loved and awarded in international cinema they are also for their ability to transform and immerse yourself completely in the role to be interpreted, giving us incredible and timeless performances. Often the preparation for an important role also involves one profound physical transformation and not infrequently the actors have to lose weight or gain weight tens and tens of kilos becoming practically unrecognizable. With this ranking we discover the ten biggest transformations physical never done by an actor for a role.

10. Charlize Theron for “Monster”

We cannot speak of physical transformations of actors without mentioning that of the beautiful Charlize Theron to play the serial killer Aileen Wuornos in “Monster“. This true crime biopic is among the most successful ever, also thanks to the masterful interpretation of Theron, who for the occasion had to take dozens of kilos. The actress went on a messy diet of fried food and donuts to get a look unkempt and the fruit of a difficult and rambling life, like Aileen’s.

9. Jared Leto for “Chapter 27”

Jared Leto he is known for his great physical transformations and this time he was no less. His weight gain to play Mark David Chapman, John Lennon’s killer in “Chapter 27” shocked the audience, accustomed to the sculpted physique and muscle of the American singer and actor. Leto got fat from over 20 kilos for this role and his performance convinced everyone, not only for the resemblance to the real Chapman, but also for the talent of the actor.

8. Edward Norton in “American History X”

The role played by is not easy Edward Norton in the iconic “American History X”: a violent and racist Nazi fanatic, super muscular and with a beautiful swastika tattooed on his heart. To prepare for the role, Norton, who has a very thin and frail physique of his own, underwent a strict diet to increase his muscle mass, a lot of gym and sport to reach a chunky and sculpted physique of the character. The result is truly surprising and frightening: the imposing appearance achieved by Norton is added to the masterful interpretation giving us one of the iconic characters in the history of cinema.

7. Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”

Also Joaquin Phoenix he knows his stuff when it comes to major physical transformations and to immerse himself completely in the role of the character to be portrayed. For the difficult role of the “Joker” by Todd Phillips, Phoenix had to achieve an appearance bony, skeletal and creepy to give the viewer the descent into madness of this incredible character. The Phoenix strict diet made of steamed vegetables and fresh fruit made the actor lose weight by more than ten kilos, despite initially not wanting to do so, giving us the most extreme and deeply sick Joker ever.

6. Robert De Niro for “Raging Bull”

The interpretation of Robert De Niro by boxer Jake La Motta in “Wild bull”Is undoubtedly among the most famous and iconic in the history of cinema, impossible to forget. But if for the first part of the film, De Niro had had to develop the suitable musculature to step into the shoes of the boxing star, for the second part of the feature film that shows La Motta’s life after his youth, the production had to wait for De Niro gained more than twenty kilos. His physical change allowed the actor to fully immerse himself in the character of a Jake La Motta by now tired and far from the spotlight of truly unforgettable youth.

5. Pierfrancesco Favino in “Without No Mercy”

Not just Hollywood! Even local actors can be great transformers when it comes to playing important roles. He knows it well Pierfrancesco Favino when he had to star in “Without No Mercy“, In the role of Mimmo, a rough bricklayer with an important physicality. For the role, in fact, Favino was forced to gain weight over twenty kilos transforming his body completely. But, in the end, it was worth it!

4. Michael Fassbender in “Hunger”

A great dramatic test for Michael Fassbender that in “Hunger” played Bobby Sanders, an IRA activist who decided to protest with a long hunger strike which will then lead him to lose his life. Fassbender, who has a rather muscular physique in life, to play a man on the brink of death, undernourished and of an extreme thinness, he had to of course lose tens of pounds finally obtaining the look desired by director Steve McQueen and returning one of the most beautiful and successful roles of Fassbender.

3. Christian Bale for “The Sleepless Man”

Those of Christian Bale are among the most famous physical transformations of Hollywood: the actor is in fact known for not being afraid of gaining weight or losing weight by many kilos to better step into the shoes of the characters he plays. Spectators were particularly shocked by the one for “The sleepless man“, For which Bale is lost tens of kilos achieving a bony, undernourished and unhealthy appearance.

2. Anne Hathaway for “Les Miserables”

It earned her the Oscar ad Anne Hathaway and with good reason! The actress, to interpret in “Les Miserables“He not only had to cut his hair very short but also to lose several kilos to achieve the desired effect. While the actress’s screen time is incredibly low, it was enough for Hathaway to win an Academy award.

1. Matthew Mcconaughey in “Gold”

The beautiful Matthey McConaughey it has been transformed for its role in “Gold, the big scam“: Not only for the hair and teeth but also for the weight. The actor, in fact, with a lean and slender physique, is a must gain weight several kilos to get that far from fit and pleasant look that her character had to have. McConaughey was not afraid of losing the beauty that distinguishes him to give himself completely to his character, chapeau!