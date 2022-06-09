The 10 most acclaimed Ferraris in the history of cinema

There is a distinctive relationship between the big screen and the Italian house Ferrari. Many directors used a Maranello model to give the distinguished touch to their films. Today we delve into the times that a Ferrari took over the eyes of the beholder.

How can we describe ferrari? We could start by saying that it is a classic car company, but at the same time intensely current, avant-garde and modern. We could also say that it is a sports car factory, although its vehicles are the product of the most refined design and urban appearance.

Ferrari is a concept. Something really hard to pigeonhole. Since it began as a purely sporting Scuderia, back in 1929 in the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italyhas cultivated the most varied praise.

And its growth was also seen on a par with another enormous growth of the 20th century called cinema. The cinema, as we know it today, with its huge 4D theaters and digital platforms, was not always like this. In its beginnings, it was also a small concept to explore.

I’m passionate when automotive culture and movies mix, I maintain that something unique is created there. The way a director “uses” a car, and the way the actors play their role as drivers, often results in unique moments of art.

Today we will delve into 10 Ferraris that forever marked the cinema. The following list does not have an order, since the #1 is nothing more than him #10. And needless to say, it was a hard task to leave out so many classics.

10.Ferrari 512S, from Le Mans (1971)

Inspired by the classic endurance race of the 24 hours of Le Mansthis film directed by Lee H Karzin and starring the handsome Steve McQueen and Elga AndersenIt hit theaters in 1971.

The central axis of the film is the rivalry between the Porsche 911S and the Ferrari 512S. Is ferrari sporty, aerodynamic and -as the team dictates- red, it captivated the eyes of motorsport enthusiasts but, in turn, of the general public. Great moment for Ferrari to expand its niche of sycophants.

9. Ferrari F430, from cars (2006)

Ferrari F430, from Cars (2006).

When it appeared carsin 2006, some prejudices of the type first surfaced: it’s a children’s movieas if it were an offense. Said prejudice was nipped in the bud when the film began to be shown and more than one adult fell into the loving and amusing arms of cars.

Ferrari says “hello” in Cars. This is the animated version of the classic Ferrari F430. All red and cool looking, this Ferrari quickly struck a chord with fans of the Maranello’s house. Color data: the “voice” of the ferrari is, nothing more and nothing less, than Michael Schumacher.

8. Ferrari F355 GTS, from James Bond: Golden Eye (nineteen ninety five)

Ferrari F355 GTS, from James Bond: GoldenEye (1995).

In the seventeenth installment of the great james-bonda ferrari gets stares. You can see it at Pierce Brosnan driving and gloating against a Ferrari F355 GTS. This convertible model is one of the most important of the Maranello’s house during the 1990s.

It is worth noting that Bond himself “envies” this ferrari in the film, when he himself drives a total industry classic: the Aston Martin DB5. I recommend the road scenes that cross these two representative factories.

7. Ferrari 312T, from Rush (2013)

Ferrari 312T, by Rush (2013).

Great racing movie. In 2013 it hit theaters Rushdirected by Ron Howard and starring Chris Hemsworth Y Daniel Bruhl. These actors embody James Hunt and Niki Lauda. the season of 1976 I had them as protagonists and this confrontation is the main plot of the film.

The picture and sound mix of Rush they received all the applause, one of the goals achieved in the production was to show the mythical Ferrari 312T in action. The 312T it had such a peculiar shape that it is recognizable with just a glance.

6. Ferrari 550 Maranello, from 60 seconds (2000)

Ferrari 550 Maranello, 60 seconds (2000).

This already classic action and crime film, starring Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie and Robert Duvall, remained in the retina of all lovers of automotive culture. The plot is based on some experienced car thieves who have to complete a criminal “feat”.

This feat is to steal a substantial amount of cars in a given time. Among them, there is not only a Ferrari. There are five! Let’s take a look at the models that Jolie and Cage seek to steal: 275 GTB/4, 550 Maranello, F355, F355 F1 and the classic and inevitable Testarossa. The one that stands out in the film, without a doubt, is the 550 Maranello.

5. Ferrari 360 Modena, from somewhere (2010)

Ferrari 360 Modena, from Somewhere (2010).

What a movie we have here. The sofia coppola stamp is in all its glory in Somewhere. This film, starring Stephen Dorff Y Elle Fanningrepresents the life of an actor somewhat adrift both emotionally and emotionally, and the relationship he establishes with his daughter.

And Sofia’s eye, for the choice of the protagonist’s car, was brilliant. The Ferrari 360 Modena, entirely in black, is a good example of the ostentation of “arriving” in Hollywood. All the scenes of Johnny Marco about his ferrari they are memorable.

4.Ferrari RCR P4, from Ford vs. Ferrari (2019)

Ferrari RCR P4, Ford vs. Ferrari (2019).

In 2019 this film came to theaters, portraying the great sports rivalry that the North American factory maintained Ford and the italian house ferrari during the decade of 1960. Directed by james mangold and starring Matt Damon and Christian Balethis film undoubtedly captured the essence of that time.

Now, the movie is worth its weight in gold just because it staged one of the most iconic cars in the industry: Ferrari RCR P4. A kind of competition spaceship that created the

to compete in The 24 Hours of Le Mans. Simply iconic.

3. Ferrari Testarossa, from The wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Ferrari Testarossa, from The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

Martin Scorsese he is characterized by having a fine eye when choosing the cars for his films, since he understands that a car can “say” a lot about a character without the need to explain it. As an example, we can see The wolf of Wall Street.

The Ferrari Testarossa white of Jordan Belfort -Leo DiCaprio- represents all the desire for ostentation that the character has. Said Ferrari is one of the most iconic ever created by Maranello: Testarossa. Is berlinetta was made between 1984 and 1996 marking Ferrari forever.

2. Ferrari Mondial, from essence of woman (1992)

Ferrari Mondial, from Essence of a woman (1992).

What a movie we have here. In 1992 premiered “Scent of a Woman” with the protagonist of Al Pacino and Chris O’Donnell under the direction of Martin Brest. The role of Al Pacino, as a retired army officer with blindness, is exquisite.

And when revisiting this film, we cannot stop thinking about the red of the Maranello’s house. The Ferrari World He had an almost leading role in this film. the avenues of New Yorkthe stubbornness of Al Pacino and the sense of danger generated by his performance; everything works in this recommendable film about desire, money and the purpose of a life.

1. Ferrari F355 Spider, from The rock (nineteen ninety five)

Ferrari F355 Spider, from The Rock (1995).

This mysterious film directed by Michael Bay and starring Sean Connery, Ed Harris and Nicolas Cagetook home a large number of nominations, including best sound in the Oscar. Memorable are the plans of the island where the prison of gannet.

Here also has a great role the Ferrari F355. But different from James Bond: Golden Eyethe protagonist of The Rock is a F355 Spider full in yellow. As we know, except for specific cases, Ferrari usually chooses red or yellow, its official colors, for its fleet.

Now I ask you, reader, which Ferrari would you add to the list?