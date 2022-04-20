The 10 most addictive and baddest series on Netflix, HBO and Amazon

Look, we have to be consistent. One thing is that we are passionate about a series, hopelessly hooked to the point that we stay awake until so many chaining episodes or that we recommend them to all the people who have the good or bad fortune (depending on how you look at it) to find us, but we must be able to recognize their quality and to recognize what lies behind: they are one thing The Sopranos either TheWire either breaking bad either House of Cards and quite another a guilty pleasure. Many of the series that we enjoy the most will never enter the best Netflix series of all time, not to mention that not even with broad manga do they enter the 100 best series in recent history. And although many of them are thrillers, go, you can not say that they are the best thrillers of recent years. And nothing happens. If you think that you can get to see a series of ten episodes a week, this means that you spend 40 hours a month watching television. This is about 2,000 hours a year, which is a whopping 81 full days watching television, almost three months. If we spend so much time watching a series, we have to be aware of exactly what we are watching. Platforms don’t fool us either… except, of course, when they want to ‘sell’ us a series as prestigious television when, in reality, it’s just sleight-of-hand television (we’ve invented the term) and nothing happens. And, beware, these addictive series should not be confused with the simply bad ones because they are not the same. That gives for another list, another day.

The first season of anatomy of a scandal and the second season of The Bridgertons they may be the most recent examples of series that share two attributes: they are tremendously addictive, but they are not particularly good. They are not the only ones, nor will they be the last series that feed our desire for escapism, but these two series want to pass themselves off as quality television, but they are soap operas without much substance. And they are the perfect example of bad and addictive series. And it does not mean that there is no effort or skill in screenwriters, producers, set designers, production directors and actors. It is simply that they are another type of product. And I think all of them are defined because they have the potential to be infinitely better than they are.

Let’s take as an example anatomy of a scandal to talk about the lowest common denominator of addictive series that will not go down in television history. The approach of anatomy of a scandal has all the ingredients to be addictive: a thriller from David E. Kelley, responsible for Big Little Lies, The Undoing Y Nine Perfect Strangers re-adapt another suspense novel; We have the alleged rape case of a rich, handsome man (Rupert Friend), his no less beautiful blonde wife (Sienna Miller), his equally beautiful brown-haired lover (Naomi Scott), and the dogged lawyer hoping to unravel his story (Michelle Dockery). ); history puts us in court most of the time; he has flashbacks so the viewer gets the feeling that he knows everything about the characters; the series falls into the category of false appearances and has script twists, which although they are predictable, are script twists after all… These are ingredients for a series to be addictive. There are more, but these work.

And now comes the problem. The series returns to a formula that does not add anything new. In fact Kelley has specialized in telling stories of rich white women who realize that, wow, their life is not what they thought it was. Kelley’s novelty is only that her focus is now on the British ruling class, but nothing more. Despite entering a sociologically rich terrain, you do not find the sociological insights of Big Little Lies That makes it a great series. But neither is there a mise-en-scène like that of The Undoing, a series in which we could talk about real estate porn (haven’t you wondered where Donald Sutherland’s apartment is?) and furniture. He doesn’t have much to say about class struggle, sexual consent, political power, or how all these forces intersect, beyond the message: beware of privilege. The series only seems interested in rape survivors insofar as they serve the plot through extreme and unethical attempts at revenge. And that is a problem. The structure is there, but nothing more. Of course we’re always going to want to see a show about sex and scandal involving amoral rich people. There has always been a difference between telefilm and cinema. This same trial written differently, with a more convincing structure, would not have been so boring. That level of legal boredom wouldn’t stand outside of TV movie style.

There is a fabulous test for an addictive and bad series: you find archetypes that are sooo familiar, the series follows a recognizable rhythm (script twist in the middle, script twist at the end), and, above all, it guarantees the ability to see many episodes while checking Instagram on mobile or sending an email. Let’s see that none of these series has ambition and all of them follow the template to the letter, but without that something else it remains something empty. The frustrating thing about all these series that they have the potential to be something more.