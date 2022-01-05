The 10 most anticipated films of 2022

Comic book heroes (but not only), legends to be rediscovered, epic of the past, stories of training and struggle, adventures full of magic, worlds (and universes) eager to be rediscovered, great masters behind the camera: the cinema of 2022 is ready to take off.

In our opinion, here are the 10 titles not to be missed

1) Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson

The director would be enough, Paul Thomas Anderson, the jewelry maker like The Oilman, The Master, Magnolia, Boogie Nights, The hidden thread, to raise curiosity, desire to venture into a new story. But it’s not just him. A coming of age, set in the 1973 San Fernando Valley, full of awe, in which two teenagers share their union, friendship and love. Very good Alana Haim, And Cooper Hoffmann, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, so all others, from Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, to Tom Waits.

From February 3rd distributed by Eagle Pictures

2) Belfast by Kenneth Branagh

Roots and beginnings of an incredible story, marked by redemption, difficulties, family, civil war. The Belfast of 1969 is the background, in this case, to the portrait of a little boy, Buddy, and his family (working class), mother, father, grandmother, called to grow up (and survive) in a city in full conflict and divided . Directed, written and produced by Kenneth Branagh (director of, among others, the film versions of Henry V And Hamlet), the film, inspired by his teenage memories, flies in an Oscar-winning black and white, through the music of Van Morrison, and a varied cast, from the very young Jude Hill, to Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and an unreleased Jamie Dornan .

From February 24th distributed by Universal Pictures

Courtesy of Rob Youngson / Focus Features 1/2 Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench and Jude Hill in “Belfast” Courtesy of Rob Youngson / Focus Features 2/2 Jamie Dornan in “Belfast”

3) The Batman by Matt Reeves

If the Joker with Joaquin Phoenix it was a dark and innovative revelation, the new The Batman by Matt Reeves sets the stage to be something never seen before. Bruce Wayne, here, now has the face of Robert Pattinson, increasingly launched to be the emblem of a generational change, ready to fight the corruption of Gotham City where he must defend himself from renewed enemies, the serial killer, known as the Riddler (Paul Dano), and the Penguin (Colin Farrell), surrounded by Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and trusted Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis).

From March 3 distributed by Warner Bros

Courtesy of Warner Bros Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”

4) Fantastic Beasts and Dumbledore’s Secret by David Yates

In search of Albus Dumbledore, in the third chapter of the saga written by JK Rowling, prequel to Harry Potter. The famous magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) then sets off again, still fighting the hatred of the perfidious Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen, called to “replace” Johnny Depp), intent on making war on Muggles. To save the world he will be helped by a perfect team, including the precious Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

From 8 April distributed by Warner Bros

Courtesy of Jaap Buitendijk 1/2 A scene from “Fantastic Beasts and Dumbledore’s Secret” Courtesy of Jaap Buitendijk 2/2 Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne in “Fantastic Beasts and Dumbledore’s Secret”

5) The Northman by Robert Eggers

9th-century Iceland becomes the visual crossroads for narrating Scandinavian epic, myth and revenge, narrating the legendary Amleth, later adapted by Shakespeare in the tragedy we all know. To direct is Robert Eggers, miraculous and powerful director, capable of such a masterpiece The Lighthouse (with Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe), who here calls to himself a group of extraordinary actors and actresses: from the protagonist, Alexander Skarsgård, to Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, again Dafoe, a Nicole Kidman (splendid Queen Gudrun), Anya Taylor-Joy and Björk.

From 28 April distributed by Universal Pictures

6) Top Gun: Maverick by Joseph Kosinski

In 1986 Tony Scott marked the history of cinema with a jewel that never went out of fashion, Top Gun, giving away to Tom Cruise further immortality, in a season that will also see him in Mission Impossible 7. But now the legendary Maverick returns as head instructor in one of the most anticipated sequels (postponed for Covid) directed by Joseph Kosinski, finding once again the former enemy Iceman on the nostalgic path (Val Kilmer). The mission and the aerial duels change: he will teach “the difference between life and death” to the new generation of pilots, including now Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of his close friend Goose, who tragically passed away years earlier.

From May 26th distributed by Eagle Pictures

7) Lightyear – The true story of Buzz by Angus MacLane

The universe of Toy Story (no less than four films made so far) now try to investigate one of his most crucial characters, astronaut Buzz Lightyear, in what promises to be among the most captivating Pixar-style animation spin-offs, open to children, as much as to adults. In the wake of David Bowie’s notes (Life on Mars) then we leave again, “towards infinity and beyond”.

From 17 June distributed by Disney (on Disney +)

8) Elvis by Baz Luhrmann

The life of Elvis Presley (here interpreted by Austin Butler), and in particular his relationship with the historic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), take shape in the biopic and visionary creature of Baz Luhrmann, which thus returns to the musical (it hadn’t happened since the days of Moulin Rouge!), nine years after the release of The Great Gatsby.

From 24 June distributed by Warner Bros

9) Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese

The adaptation of the book by David Grann, “The assassins of the red earth”, becomes the starting point for the new enterprise of Martin Scorsese, which for the 80 years could give us the further lesson of a teacher. To support him his fetish actors par excellence, Leonardo Dicaprio (sixth film together) e Robert De Niro (ninth film together). The story in this case is about the members of the Osage tribe, who were murdered in the United States in the 1920s under mysterious circumstances, sparking a major FBI investigation attack that also involved J. Edgar Hoover.

Distributed by 01 Distribution (data being defined)

Courtesy of Tong Yu / China News Service via Getty Images A recent screening of the first Avatar in IMAX 3D version

10) Avatar 2 by James Cameron

There could not be the best finale of the year, thanks to the amazing and digital world of Avatar, and to the visual genius of James Cameron, which come back to light up the eyes of the spectators, 13 years after the first blockbuster film. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) now lives with his new family formed on the planet Pandora, but a threat looms, to the point of bringing him back to what he had previously started: he will again have to work with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and the army of the Na’vi race to protect who he loves and where he lives. Among the confirmations (Sigourney Weaver), comes a suggestive one new entry, Kate Winslet, who returns to the collaboration with the director later Titanic.

From December 16 (date being defined) distributed by Disney