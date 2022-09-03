The 10 most awarded HBO series that you have to see

As a synonym for what Americans call prestige-TVHBO has not been lacking in success at award shows with its original productions, as evidenced by this list of HBO’s most awarded series, from epic stories like ‘Game of Thrones’ to comedies like ‘Veep’. Among them are not only the best HBO series (and HBO Max) but also some of the best series in the history of North American television, those that should be required viewing for any series fan. Have you seen them all?

Of course, the history of American television could not be understood without HBO, the first pay cable and satellite television channel that began its broadcasts in 1965 and It has remained to this day with multiple reinventions, numerous successes (and also failures) and, above all, the focus always on the quality of its productions.. This is how series like ‘The Sopranos’ are obtained, considered by many to be the best series in history. Created by David Chase, the series is one of the brand’s flagships as prestigious television, as well as ‘Veep’, one of the best comedy series of the 21st century.

Now, if we talk about authentic phenomena in all imaginable aspects, there is ‘Game of thrones’, the series based on the novels by George RR Martin, which now continues to expand its universe (and the television franchise) with the series ‘The House of the Dragon’, also, of course, on HBO. Among recent successes it is also worth mentioning ‘Succession’, the series created by Jesse Armstrong and that with only three seasons has already been placed as one of the most awarded of HBO. The fourth season of ‘Succession’ is already underway and we only hope that it continues to collect as many (or more) awards as it has so far. There is no stopping the Roy family.

Secondly, there would be no awards without the historical injustices they perpetrate from time to time, causing fans to take out the torches. This is the only way to explain the absence from this list of a series like ‘The Wire’, considered by many to be the pinnacle of American television. The series created by David Simon received some awards during its broadcast years (such as the recognition of its script by the Writers Guild of America), but the most important awards in North American television, the Emmys, forgot about it both in terms of awards and nominations. To this day it is considered one of the most unforgivable oversights in its history.

Even with their absences, in this list are some of the most successful series in the history of HBO, and those that took home the most statuettes and awards. We review them!