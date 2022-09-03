The 10 most awarded HBO series that you have to see
As a synonym for what Americans call prestige-TVHBO has not been lacking in success at award shows with its original productions, as evidenced by this list of HBO’s most awarded series, from epic stories like ‘Game of Thrones’ to comedies like ‘Veep’. Among them are not only the best HBO series (and HBO Max) but also some of the best series in the history of North American television, those that should be required viewing for any series fan. Have you seen them all?
Of course, the history of American television could not be understood without HBO, the first pay cable and satellite television channel that began its broadcasts in 1965 and It has remained to this day with multiple reinventions, numerous successes (and also failures) and, above all, the focus always on the quality of its productions.. This is how series like ‘The Sopranos’ are obtained, considered by many to be the best series in history. Created by David Chase, the series is one of the brand’s flagships as prestigious television, as well as ‘Veep’, one of the best comedy series of the 21st century.
Now, if we talk about authentic phenomena in all imaginable aspects, there is ‘Game of thrones’, the series based on the novels by George RR Martin, which now continues to expand its universe (and the television franchise) with the series ‘The House of the Dragon’, also, of course, on HBO. Among recent successes it is also worth mentioning ‘Succession’, the series created by Jesse Armstrong and that with only three seasons has already been placed as one of the most awarded of HBO. The fourth season of ‘Succession’ is already underway and we only hope that it continues to collect as many (or more) awards as it has so far. There is no stopping the Roy family.
Secondly, there would be no awards without the historical injustices they perpetrate from time to time, causing fans to take out the torches. This is the only way to explain the absence from this list of a series like ‘The Wire’, considered by many to be the pinnacle of American television. The series created by David Simon received some awards during its broadcast years (such as the recognition of its script by the Writers Guild of America), but the most important awards in North American television, the Emmys, forgot about it both in terms of awards and nominations. To this day it is considered one of the most unforgivable oversights in its history.
Even with their absences, in this list are some of the most successful series in the history of HBO, and those that took home the most statuettes and awards. We review them!
We can say that ‘Game of Thrones’ is HBO’s most awarded series so far. In 2015, the series based on the novels by George RR Martin broke an Emmy record, taking home the most statuettes for a single series in the same year, a total of 12 wins out of 24 nominations. The next year, in 2016, it repeated successes and became the fiction series with the most Emmy awards in its history, having also won the grand prize for Best Drama Series four times. Among the bulky cast of him, Peter Dinklage has been the one who has received the most nominations and awards throughout the series. Westeros has more than mastered the prize game. Will ‘The house of the dragon’ also have it?
If ‘Veep’ was nominated, the rest of the comedy series could start to shake. The series created by Armando Iannuci for HBO was a favorite of critics, academics and the public throughout its television career, and won, among other awards, seventeen Emmy awards. In fact, these awards even dedicated a heartfelt farewell to him in the form of a tribute in the year in which his last season was broadcast. Starring a brilliant Julia Louis-Dreyfus (who won a whopping 6 Emmys for her portrayal of Selina Meyer, becoming the most awarded actress in award history for the same role)the series is an acid, satirical and delusional portrait of the world of American politics.
Boardwalk Empire (2010 – 2014)
One of the best period series to travel to the past, ‘Boardwalk Empire’ also collected a large number of awards during its four years of broadcast. With the approval of the critics and the sincere applause of the spectators, the series also managed to win 20 Emmy awards and four Golden Globes, in addition to many other awards. Created by Terence Winter and based on the novel of the same name by Nelson Johnson, the story takes us to Atlantic City after the First World War, a time of economic prosperity and crime.
Succession (2018 – present)
With only three seasons, ‘Succession’ has already slipped into this list as one of the most awarded HBO series. And we are not surprised: this creation of Jesse Armstrong is one of the most acclaimed titles of the moment, and its reputation and success only grows with each season. ‘Succession’ has twice won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series, and with its second season it won seven Emmy Awards including Best Series, a number that could increase in the next edition of the awards: the series is nominated for the main categories and is the big favorite. In addition, its fabulous cast has won the Best Ensemble Award from the Hollywood Actors Guild.
The Sopranos (1999 – 2007)
The best series in the history of American television? This is how it is for many seriéfilos, who consider it essential in the HBO catalog. Of course, the awards were proving them right season after season: during its eight years of broadcasting, the series created by David Chase took 21 Emmy awards (including two awards for Best Drama Series and several awards for the protagonists James Gandolfini and Edie Falco), as well as five Golden Globes and numerous awards from the different Hollywood guilds. The story follows Italian-American mob leader Tony Soprano as he balances his domestic life with his criminal organization.
TrueBlood (2008 – 2014)
‘True Blood’ hasn’t just left us naked about Alexander Skarsgård to remember (one of the many actors who undressed due to the demands of the script), but also one of the best vampire series to sink your teeth into. The bloody production won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2009, as well as the award for Best Supporting Actor for Nelsan Ellis. and Best Casting in recognition of its fabulous cast. In addition, Anna Paquin won a Golden Globe for her leading role, which she surely put next to her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Piano’.
Sex and the City (1998-2004)
What one of the most emblematic series in the history of HBO, and also one of the most beloved by the public, ‘Sex and the City’ also had the good fortune to convince academics and different voters of the American awards, from the Emmys to the Golden Globes. The television romantic comedy took the Emmy for Best Comedy Series in 2001, and in 2004 two of its leading actresses, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, received an award for their performances. The story remains so popular with audiences that it has recently been followed up with a sequel, albeit without Kim Catrall as Samantha. Be careful, the second season of ‘And Just Like That’ is already on its way.
Six Feet Under (2001 – 2005)
One of the most acclaimed HBO series in its history, although perhaps not as globally popular as others on the channel, ‘Seven Feet Under’ garnered a notable number of awards throughout its four years on air, including the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series and several Emmys for its direction and cast (Patricia Clarkson took two statuettes as a guest star). Created by Alan Ball, the series followed the lives of the Fisher family around their Los Angeles funeral home and starred Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose and more.
Big Little Lies (2017 – 2019)
Before stumbling over an unnecessary second season, when it was originally a miniseries, ‘Big Little Lies’ hit the skies for HBO in awards season.. In the limited series category it had no rival. The first season was nominated for sixteen Emmy Awards and won eight statuettes, including the top one for Best Limited Series (or Miniseries). Three of its actors, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård and Laura Dern, also won in their respective acting categories at both the Emmys and the Golden Globes. Creator Jean Marc-Vallée, who adapted Liane Moriarty’s novel, also received honors for directing and writing. Its second season garnered a few nominations in the drama categories, but the ‘Big Little Lies’ effect had worn off.
Curb your enthusiasm (2000 – present)
Although we could give her the role of “eternal nominee” rather than “eternal winner”, there is no doubt that ‘Curb your enthusiasm’ has collected many successes for HBO. How not to do it: with Larry David at the helm, it is one of the best comedy series of the last two decades. She has been nominated for Emmys multiple times since 2000, but has only managed to win three technical awards. Now, it had more luck at the Golden Globes, where it was recognized as Best Musical or Comedy Series in 2002. Of course, if critics’ comments counted as awards, ‘Curb your enthusiasm’ would be at the top of the list.
