The 10 Most Bankable Movie Stars of the ’90s

The '90s were an amazing time to be a movie star. The era of big-budget blockbusters saw many young stars rise to fame alongside those who had made the '80s their own. The action got wilder, CGI began to take over cinema, and the sexiest stars on the planet sold out theaters with just their names on a billboard.

When a studio wanted to make a lot of money from their movies, they called in the big movie stars. Although some grossed more than others through their involvement in successful movies and franchises, the biggest movie stars were rarely background actors in their respective films.

10 Arnold Schwarzenegger Was The Ultimate ’90s Action Movie Hero

The impressive and outrageous action movies of the 1980s only served to get bigger and more explosive in the following decade. This suited Arnold Schwarzenegger very well. Terminator 2 Total Recall and Kindergarten Cop they made the ’90s a great start for Schwarzenegger, and he certainly didn’t give up before the turn of the century.

Few movie stars have attracted so many audiences with their name alone, but that’s exactly what Arnie did for the better part of a decade. The Austrian Oak was undeniably one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, and while his star was made in the ’80s, the ’90s were his prime.

9 Harrison Ford continued his hot streak after an impressive decade in the ’80s

With so many high points in Harrison Ford’s incredible career in Hollywood, it’s almost impossible to pinpoint his heyday. While the ’80s gave Harrison iconic roles like Indiana Jones and Han Solo, the ’90s saw Ford continue his hot streak with movies like Patriot Games, The Fugitive and Air Force One.

The ’90s proved that Ford didn’t need his fedora or the Millennium Falcon to sell movie tickets. His star faded a bit in the early 2000s, but to this day he remains one of the most popular and beloved actors on the planet.

8 Julia Roberts became a megastar thanks to Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts was red hot at the start of the decade thanks to the premiere of beautiful woman. By the late ’80s, Roberts had achieved stardom, but her performance opposite Richard Gere in Garry Marshall’s classic romantic comedy made her a bona fide megastar.

Roberts followed up with lead roles in sleeping with him enemy and The secret of the pelicanand added to her resume a charming supporting role as Tinker Bell in Hookby Steven Spielberg. As the decade drew to a close, Roberts prevailed with Notting Hill, My best friend’s wedding and a fitting reunion with Richard Gere in runaway bride.

7 Will Smith went from Bel-Air to Hollywood and never looked back

Although Will Smith was late to the ’90s party in Tinseltown thanks to his 1995 box-office smash with bad boysthe two films with which the star of The Fresh Prince followed her were the highlights of the decade.

Independence Dayfrom 1996, became the second highest-grossing film in history, and men in black, from 1997, was an offbeat hit that spawned a successful franchise. Next, enemy of the state was another hit, and Smith only increased his strength in the 2000s.

6 Few stars of the 90s were as reliable as Tom Cruise

Few movie stars have remained as consistent at the top of the A-list as Tom Cruise. Cruise, a bankable name since the ’80s, only continued his rise in the decade of Furbies, grunge and the much-maligned curtain haircut.

There are almost too many hits to list when it comes to ’90s Cruise. Jerry Maguire until a few good men and Mission Impossible, Cruise’s name was in the limelight throughout the decade. Furthermore, he not only sold tickets, but he was nominated for an Oscar in 1999 for his performance in Magnolia.

5 Jim Carrey Was The Comedy King Of The ’90s

Jim Carrey is one of the 50 highest-grossing actors in Hollywood history. In the ’90s, the comic brought his funniest hits to the big screen, and few of his movies in the years since have managed to top the laughs he delivered in the decade before the millennium.

Only in 1994 were released Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask. Although he had already established himself as a front-row comedian, at the end of the Carrey era he immersed himself in drama with the truman show and Man on the Moon.

4 Mel Gibson was one of the most sought after talents of the decade in Hollywood

Though no one is more to blame for Mel Gibson’s stock decline and star power than the man himself, the Australian actor is impossible to ignore when it comes to the biggest hits of the ’90s.

Gibson dominated Hollywood with movies like Braveheart, Lethal Weapon 3 and 4, Payback, Ransom and Bird on a Wire. It’s hard to imagine now, but the star of Mad Max was everywhere during the decade. Mel Gibson was really at the top of his game in the ’90s.

3 Bruce Willis stayed on top of Tinseltown for ten years

Unfortunately, today Bruce Willis is associated with direct film failures and false performances. Because of this, it’s easy to forget what a huge star he was during the ’90s. Jungle of Christ al kicked off this era for Willis, and ended it just as strongly with The sixth Sense in 1999.

Between these two classics, Willis starred in movies like Armageddon12 monkeys and The fifth element. She also starred in perhaps the biggest movie of the decade, pulp fiction(1994), by Quentin Tarantino.

2 Robin Williams expanded his range and became one of the world’s most beloved actors

Some of the most beloved films in all of modern cinema owe their success to Robin Williams, and many of those films came from between 1990 and 1999. With his remarkable charm and unmatched ability to improvise, Williams created some of the most memorable and hilarious moments of the time.

Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, Aladdin, Hook and Good Will Hunting These are just some of the most outstanding works by Robin Williams in this decade. Few stars are as synonymous with this era as Robin Williams.

1 The 90s saw Tom Hanks establish himself as one of the best in history

Tom Hanks is a name that fits unquestionably in the category of “most profitable star”, but it is not necessary to limit it to a single decade. Hanks has been at the top of Hollywood for nearly 40 years, and that fact doesn’t look like it’s going to change any time soon.

Many of Hanks’ films from the ’90s are now considered great films of all time, such as Toy Story, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and The green Mile. If a studio wanted to sell tickets for their movie in the ’90s, there might be no one more reliable than Tom Hanks.