The 10 most beautiful declarations of love in movies (to be “recycled” on Valentine’s Day)

The history of the cinema bequeathed us some of the most beautiful declarations of love ever. Whether they are bold, tear-jerking or honeyed, the romantic phrases from movies they can turn into perfect wishes to do to the partner on the occasion of the party of Saint Valentine. Better if written on passion red or heart-shaped cards. Excellent to combine with flowers and chocolates.

“I came here tonight, because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with one person, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,” whispers Billy Crystal (Harry, this is Sally, 1989) to the beautiful Meg Ryan. “You make me want to be a better man,” admits Jack Nicholson (Something is changed, 1997) to the woman of his life Helen Hunt. “To love means to never have to say I’m sorry,” says Ali MacGraw in tears in front of Ryan O’Neal (Love Story1970).

Tender, passionate and, some, even a singer. We have selected the 10 most iconic declarations of love from movies to be “recycled” by the other half for the most romantic party of the year. Some are very famous, others less known. From Leonardo DiCaprio pronouncing “My love is as deep as the sea” to the adored Claire Danes (Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare1996) to Jacob Elordi, the most popular kid in high school, who declares his crazy feeling for freshman Joey King “I’m here in front of the whole school to tell you I love you.” (The Kissing Booth2018).