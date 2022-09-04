The 10 most expensive cars in the world that Jessica Alba can buy

Jessica Alba is one of today’s most important actresses and a successful businesswoman, so we review the ten cars you can buy. She Slides and knows each one of them!

September 03, 2022 4:24 p.m.

One of the most remembered actresses in the United States is Jessica Alba, who has marked her image with films like The Fantastic Four. However, the well-known actress did not shine as expected, but amassed a great fortune thanks to the shares she has in The Honest Company.

As reported by Forbes, the American has more than 300 million euros in her bank account with her company. Because of this, we at Tork decided to make ten more cars in the world that you can buy.

1 – Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

This Pagani is worth more than 15 million dollars

The HP Barchetta model has been, from 2017 to 2022, one of the most expensive cars in the world and is currently worth more than 15 million dollars. Like the Roll Royce, it is an exclusive model because it is only worth three units. This car is fitted with a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine with 800 horsepower. On the other hand, the design, for the writer, is not one of the prettiest that has been seen among sports cars because it has a very small windshield, the seats seem to be placed in a futuristic capsule that does not finish joining the entirety of the car, while the rear-view mirror as well as the spoiler look like an insect’s athena. Despite this, it is considered a luxury car.

2 – Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Finally, the Koenigsegg brand is one of the cheapest among the most expensive cars out there and stands out for making special editions such as the Trevita. As reported by Car and Drive, only two units were made and Floyd Mayweather was one of the owners. This car of almost 4.3 million euros stands out because it has a diamond fabric that shines in sunlight, it has a 1,018 horsepower engine and it goes from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.8 seconds.

3 – Bugatti Voiture Noire

This Bugatti is worth 11 million euros

One of the most sought after sports cars in the world is the famous Bugatti Chiron which is worth more than three million euros and only 300 units were made.. However, the Voite Noire is the most expensive of the renowned French brand, which is worth 11 million dollars and has a modern version because it had been launched for the first time in World War II. In turn, this carbon fiber car has a Black Carbon Glossy paint and has an 8.0-liter W16 engine with 1,500 horsepower.

4 – Mercedes Maybach Exelero

This car has 700 horsepower.

One of the most luxurious brands today is Mercedes Benz, which has always been characterized by seeking excellence in design. In turn, the Maybach Exelero model is no exception because it is a sports car in which its front hood stands out, which is very long. This 8 million euro car has a 700 horsepower V12 biturbo engine, it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and exceeds 350 km/h. On the other hand, as reported by Car and Drive, it is a car that was made in a single unit and was no longer for sale.

5 – Rolls-Royce Swepttail

This Roll Royce has 453 horsepower.

As in the beginning, Roll Royce is one of the car brands that has the most expensive cars in the world, but in this case it was Sweptael, he was requested by a billionaire. This car is worth more than 12 million, when with a 6.75-liter V12 engine with 453 hp.

6 -Pagani Huayra Tricolore

This car has 852 horsepower

Among sports cars, a brand that always stands out is Pagani and with its Huayra Tricolore model it drives every driver crazy. It has the colors of the transalpine flag and there are only three cars manufactured. It has a V12 engine with 852 horsepower and is worth six million euros, according to what was reported by the Motor section of the newspaper El País.

7 – Bugatti Divo

This model is worth five million euros.

Without a doubt, Bugatti is one of the most sought after and loved cars by any driver for one of the great launches it made with the Chiron model. On the other hand, the Divo is the brother of that renowned car which is worth five million euros, has a maximum speed of 380 km/h and goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds. It is worth mentioning that this unit is famous because it was covered with 1,600 diamonds.

8 – Bugatti Bolide

This competition car has 1,600 horsepower.

Another of the most expensive cars today is the Bugatti Bolide model that emerged as a competition car and with the idea that it be used for the Le Mans Hypercar, so only 40 units worth 4 million each were made. . It has a W16 engine with 1,600 horsepower and has a weight of 1,450 kg, as reported by Car and Drive.

9 – Bugatti Centodiece

This Bugatti has 1600 horsepower.

As we said, Bugatti is one of the most sought after sports brands because it makes few units in each of its models. This is the case with the Centodice because only 10 were built by 2022. Its current value is eight million euros and it is very similar to the Chicron. It has a 1,600 horsepower W16 engine which allows it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 380 km/h as reported by Car and Drive.

10 – Rolls Royce Boattail

This Roll Royce is worth 23 million Euros.

One of the most luxurious brands on the entire planet is Roll Royce, a brand that has always adorned the great movies. On the other hand, in 2020 it re-launched the Boat Tail model, which, according to the specialized media Car and Drive, has a 6.7-liter V12 engine with 600 horsepower mounted. As the name says, this car has a boat-shaped design. In turn, on the inside it stands out for having a compartment for a picnic in all luxury. At the moment there are only three units and they are worth more than 23 million euros.