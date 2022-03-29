The 10 most expensive dresses in the history of the Oscars – Revista Para Ti

From Nicole Kidman to Sandra Bullock, we show you the most expensive designs worn by Hollywood stars in different ceremonies of the last 25 years.

After the controversial delivery number 94 of the Oscars last Sunday, it is time to calm the waters and rescue the rankings related to fashion and glamour, like this one that reviews the most expensive dresses throughout the history of the most precious award for the film industry.

1- Nicole Kidman’s Galliano

The year was 1997 and the Australian was still married to Tom Cruise, being one of the favorite couples of the moment. Knowing that the eyes of the world would fall on her, she chose a design from John Galliano for signature Christian Dior valued at two million dollars. With a tone between yellow and olive green, the fabric had embroidered flowers in vibrant colors as a detail and appliqués on the finish in one of the side openings.

2- Lupita Nyong’o’s Calvin Klein design

It was in 2014 when Lupita Nyong’o received the Oscar Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years a Slave. The following year she was in charge of delivering a statuette during the ceremony, for which she wore this dress that the designer Francisco Costa created for calvin klein with 6,000 embroidered pearls, and with a value of 150 thousand dollars.

3- Sandra Bullock by Alexander McQueen

In 2014 Sandra Bullock She was nominated for Best Actress for Gravity, a film that won seven awards, although she was not the winner of her list. For the occasion, she wore this strapless model with a sweetheart neckline, draped bosom and train that splendidly accompanied her figure. Made in midnight blue, the design is Alexander McQueen and is valued at 40 thousand dollars.

4- Anne Hathaway’s Valentine

Anne Hathaway she is very close to the designer valentine, with whom she is usually accompanied on the red carpets. In 2011, the designer and his muse also went together to the night of the famous awards in which she wore one of his designs: a strapless mermaid dress with a sweetheart neckline in furious red, valued at 80 thousand dollars. .

5- Charlize Theron for Dior

Charlize Theron dazzled everyone in 2014 with this amazing design from Dior of 90 thousand dollars that highlighted the neckline and the figure, with its mermaid cut. The detail of the train, made with transparencies, finished giving it movement and sophistication.

6- Julia Roberts for Valentino

In 2001 Julia Roberts received the Oscar for Best Actress wearing this elegant Valentino design in black with white details and transparencies. Today it is considered one of the classic models and is valued at 95 thousand dollars..

7- Jessica Biel’s Chanel

Jessica Biel walked the red carpet in 2014 wearing this silver-tone Chanel model. Mermaid cut, strapless and valued at 100 thousand dollars.

8- Cate Blanchett by Armani Privé

Cate Blanchett went to her winning night (Best Actress for Blue Jasmine) wearing this fully embroidered design in shades of gold and nude to Armani privatevalued at one hundred thousand dollars.

9- Charlize Theron’s new hit for Dior

This design of modern and clean lines in total white is a creation of Dior, the French house of which the South African actress is one of her favorites. She wore it at the 2013 gala and it is valued at one hundred thousand dollars.

10- Again Cate Blanchett for Armani Prive

This is another design worn by the Australian actress, this time in 2007, when she was one of the best dressed in this crystal-encrusted one-shoulder Armani Privé Swarovski, valued at 200 thousand dollars.

It may interest you: