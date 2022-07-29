The 10 most famous films of the festivals — Rock&Pop

The Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Festival announced the list of films that will be part of their 2022 selection. These are two of the most important film events in the industry and will present some of the most anticipated films of the year.

After all, many of these premieres will be players in next year’s awards season. Thus, fans and critics are already attentive to the films that are already beginning to make noise for what will be the Oscar Awards 2023.

Next, We leave you 10 of the most commented films after the announcements of Venice and Toronto. In this way, you can prepare and write down the tapes that will surely give what to talk about in the coming months.

10 films that are already running for the 2023 Oscars

Bard

One of the films that is already making noise for the 2023 Oscar Awards is Bard, the tape that will mark the long-awaited return of Alejandro González Iñárritu. This will tell the story of a Mexican journalist who has an existential crisis once you return home.

The Fabelmans

After being one of the most nominated for the 2022 Oscars thanks to West Side Story, the legendary Steven Spielberg prepares for his most personal story. This year will launch The Fabelmans, a film inspired by his childhood and that will feature actors such as Paul Dano, Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen.

The Whale

Brendan Fraser prepares his triumphant return to the industry with The Whale, the long-awaited new movie Darren Aronofsky. In this one, she will play a 600-pound man who tries to reconnect with his daughter, in hisu last chance to redeem yourself.

Don’t Worry Darling

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles will join in Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological horror film by the director Olivia Wilde. In it, the story of a young couple who apparently has the perfect life will be told. However, everything changes when she begins to question what is real and what is not.

Blonde

From now on, Blonde It is one of the favorite films for the 2023 Oscar Awards. And it will tell the dark life of Marilyn Monroe behind the Hollywood glamour, with a Ana de Armas in the most important role of her career.

The Son

A few years ago, director Florian Zeller triumphed at the Oscars with El padre. This year will launch The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dernwhere the story of a man who is reunited with his ex-wife and his life becomes chaotic.

Bones and All

After succeeding with Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino will meet again with Timothée Chalamet in Bones and All. The tape will mix romance with psychological terror to tell the story of a couple of cannibals.

Empire of Light

A few years ago, Sam Mendes came close to taking the statuette for Best Picture with 1917. This year he will return withn Empire of Light, a love story in the London of the 80s and that will be carried out by Olivia Coleman.

The Woman King

Viola Davis prepares for one of the most demanding roles of his career. I won itOscar worshiper will star The Woman King, the story about a group of warrior women in an African country who fight for their freedom and the lives of their loved ones.

Women Talking

Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw and more are part of the amazing cast of Women Talking, one of the most mysterious movies of the season. In this, the stories of a group of women isolated by a religious cult and they begin to question their colony.





