The 10 most followed people on Instagram of 2021

James Reno
Here is who closes the year with the most followers on the social network



28 December 2021




The year that ends is always an opportunity to make recaps and here we summarize who are the kings and queens of Instagram of 2021!

Here is who closes this year being part of the ranking of 10 most followed people on social media, starting from the last and arriving at the first. If you want to see the Instagram account in question, just click on the profile name.

10. Kendall Jenner

@kendalljenner

Follower: 207 million

9. Justin Bieber

justin-bieber-sings-plays-piano-new-song-video-instagram

@justinbieber

Follower: 210 million

8. Beyoncé

@beyonce

Follower: 226 million

7. Kim Kardashian

@kimkardashian

Follower: 273 million

6. Selena Gomez

@selenagomez

Follower: 283 million

5. Dwayne Johnson

@therock

Follower: 284 million

4. Ariana Grande

ariana-grande-does-not-sing-in-donda-kanye-west

@arianagrande

Follower: 285 million

3. Kylie Jenner

@kyliejenner

Follower: 293 million

2. Lionel Messi

@Leo Messi

Follower: 294 millions

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

@Christian

Follower: 382 millions

ph: getty images



