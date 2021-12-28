The 10 most followed people on Instagram of 2021
Here is who closes the year with the most followers on the social network
The year that ends is always an opportunity to make recaps and here we summarize who are the kings and queens of Instagram of 2021!
Here is who closes this year being part of the ranking of 10 most followed people on social media, starting from the last and arriving at the first. If you want to see the Instagram account in question, just click on the profile name.
10. Kendall Jenner
@kendalljenner
Follower: 207 million
9. Justin Bieber
@justinbieber
Follower: 210 million
8. Beyoncé
@beyonce
Follower: 226 million
7. Kim Kardashian
@kimkardashian
Follower: 273 million
6. Selena Gomez
@selenagomez
Follower: 283 million
5. Dwayne Johnson
@therock
Follower: 284 million
4. Ariana Grande
@arianagrande
Follower: 285 million
3. Kylie Jenner
@kyliejenner
Follower: 293 million
2. Lionel Messi
@Leo Messi
Follower: 294 millions
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
@Christian
Follower: 382 millions
ph: getty images