The 10 most iconic moments in the history of the VMAs are difficult to choose: there are several that occupy the top of the list, because over more than 3 decades they have brought us drama, emotion and a lot of spectacle.

Next Sunday, August 28, the ceremony of the Video Music Awardsbetter known as the VMA’s in New Jersey. This year, the contest for the man in the moon for video of the year is highly competitive since Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are among the nominees.

The history of the VMAs and their iconic moments

The first edition of the awards of mtv It was held in 1984 and it was since then that they have positioned themselves as the most controversial, irreverent and iconic award ceremony in the music industry.

Only in his debut, madonna, the Queen of popcaused controversy with the interpretation of his hit “Like Virgin” that left many speechless due to the daring movements and dances that he did in front of the camera. Over the years, on that same stage, various artists have put on some of the most remembered performances of their careers.

From the fashion looks and interpretations to the winners and their speeches, there are several moments in the history of this ceremony that have left a great mark on pop culture, so we have prepared a recount of them for you.

These have been the 10 most iconic moments in the history of the VMAs

1) Britney Spears’ performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U”

At the 2001 award ceremony, the Princess of pop gave us one of the most iconic moments of the VMA’s when he sang his hit “I’m a Slave 4U” while carrying a yellow Python snake around his neck.

This moment marked Britney’s departure from her innocence days at Disney and her entry into the world of pop as one of the genre’s greatest artists.

2) Lady Gaga’s meat dress

That’s right, the famous meat dress that caught the attention of environmentalists and is still causing controversy more than a decade later, was the outfit of choice for Lady Gaga and her stylist Nicola Formichetti for the 2010 award.

Gaga was the most nominated artist that year and accepted the video of the year award for “BadRomance” wearing the piece designed by Frank Fernandez.

3) Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement

In 2011 Beyonce announced her first pregnancy when she finished singing “Love on Top”. Once he finished his performance, he unbuttoned his jacket, revealing his growing baby bump.

4) Madonna and Britney’s kiss

In the middle of his presentation at the 2003 awards, madonna Y Britney Spears They kissed, causing fury and astonishment among the spectators. Christina Aguilera He was also on stage with them and also shared a kiss with the queen of pop.

mtv

5) The controversial presentation of Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke

In the moment in which Miley took the stage at VMA’s of 2013 in conjunction with robin thicke to sing your success “Blurred Lines”we learned that that innocent girl we saw on the Disney Channel had disappeared to make way for a new rebel.

6) Taylor Swift’s squad on the red carpet

In 2015, Taylor Swift She arrived accompanied on the red carpet by her girl-squad integrated to Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevigne, Selena Gomez, Lily Aldrige and Karlie Kloss.

All these girls appeared in the video of “Bad Blood’‘, which was nominated that year in the main category of the night.

7) Drake’s love confession to Rihanna

in 2016 Rihanna was recognized for her great musical career with the Video Vanguard Award and this was given to him by nothing more and nothing less than the rapper Drake. Presenting the award, Drake confessed her love for the singer and even said that he had been in love with her for years.

Riri confessed years later that the moment made her a little uncomfortable and that she no longer has any kind of relationship with Drake.

8) The shade of Fifth Harmony to Camila Cabello

Camila Hair let Fifth Harmony in 2016 to pursue her solo career. A year later, in 2017, the group performed at the VMA’s singing his song down”.

At the beginning of the performance, the girls came out on a platform with only their silhouettes visible. The audience quickly noticed that instead of having 4 silhouettes there were 5 but at the moment the music started, the fifth silhouette disappeared, thus implying that it represented Camila’s absence.

9) Nicki Minaj vs. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus was the host of the ceremony in 2015 and when Nicki Minaj rreceived the award for best video Hip hopthe singer could not resist and attacked the interpreter of “Wrecking Ball”emphasizing comments he had made about her in the press just a week earlier.

10) Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you and I’mma let you finish…

Probably the most iconic and remembered moment in the history of the VMA’s it was in 2009 when kanye-west interrupted the acceptance speech Taylor Swift for the best female video award for “You Belong With Me” To say that Beyonce he had made one of the best music videos ever.

This moment defined Taylor and Kanye’s career and was the beginning of a feud that lasted for years.

Following: These will be the signs most affected by the new moon in Virgo

Explore more at: Instyle.mx