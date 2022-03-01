The 10 most important electronic devices that revolutionized history | technology | apps | social networks | trend | pc | tv | machine | Technology

The history has been marked by different events that contributed to our humanity and the development of certain areas, such as the technologywhich benefited over time, thanks to the creation of new products and appliances that facilitated the daily routine and work in general.

There are certain equipment that, in addition to achieving unattainable sales recordshave been cataloged as the most useful and important from all over the world, either solve some activity or provide an experience that was unthinkable at the time.

Therefore, in this note we will mention those electronic devices who managed to make a generation leap to what we know today; likewise, these products served as the basis for telephones, computers, televisions and more.

YOU CAN SEE: What electronic devices should you never put next to the Wi-Fi router?

According to experts and leading reporters from the prestigious international magazine The Time, These are the 10 that top the list:

The iPhones: for breaking the Android monopoly and offering a different line to be able to have mobile applications and various useful tools for communication, video games, work and daily tasks.

The Trinitron TV: At the end of the 60’s, Sony launched the television that would mark the time, for having an advanced technology that would make the leap to the transmission of color images and video.

The macintosh from Apple: for being an economical alternative to creating a standard line of computers available to everyone.

The Walkman from Sony: for being, obviously, the first simple and accessible portable music player.

the model computer IBM 5150: for being the first PC with licenses for the DOS operating system, which later caused Steve Jobs to bet on this business.

The Victrola music player: for being one of the first devices to transmit sound waves of good quality to be able to listen to music at home.

The transistor radio TR1: Regency was the company that brought the world’s first pocket transistor radio, which had a great impact on the field of communications.

The photographic camera Kodak Brownies: the pocket camera accessible to all public, due to its ease of use and cheap price, with which it was possible to promote the practice of photography on a larger scale.

The iPod from Apple: for being in charge of leaving CDs behind and revolutionizing the music industry with the ability to take our favorite songs digitally everywhere.