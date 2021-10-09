The 10 most impressive revelations of ‘Controlling Britney Spears’

Britney Spears did hundreds of shows in Las Vegas and grossed millions and meanwhile, due to the conservatorship, she lived on a controlled budget and under constant surveillance that monitored every movement. He even had his room phone under control. These are just some of the most shocking revelations contained in Controlling Britney Spears, the new documentary of New York Times released a few days after a decisive hearing on the singer’s case.

The documentary is the sequel to Framing Britney Spears (nominated for an Emmy) and includes interviews with longtime assistant to pop star Felicia Culotta; former tour manager Dan George; Latisha “Tish” Yates, the stylist who took care of her wardrobe; former head of security Alex Vlasov, who first recounted the incredible control system put in place by his father Jamie Spears after the start of the conservatorship in 2008. Sources say that Jamie worked in tandem with two people – Ewan Yemini , head of Black Box Security, and Robin Greenhill, an employee of Spears’ business, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment – to manage every aspect of their daughter’s life.

The three discussed “every step” of the singer in a group chat, says Vlasov. “Even in his home, every single request was monitored and recorded. His personal relationships were handled down to the most intimate details. You know, Britney couldn’t receive anyone without these three people knowing. ‘

According to interviews collected in the documentary, the tutors isolated the singer from friends and those close to her, prevented her from using credit cards and bank accounts, even spied on her while she was spending time with her children. This behavior appears immediately abusive and, as the documentary clearly states, probably illegal.

“From an ethical point of view it was a big mess,” says Vlasov. “It reminded me of a prison where security men were called to behave like guards.” Here are the 10 most shocking revelations of the documentary.

1The guardians spied on the singer’s iPhone



Vlasov says that when Britney asked for an iPhone, Yemini asked him what kind of “monitoring services” and “parental controls” could be activated on the phone. Vlasov says that when he doubted the legality of the move, Yemini said the court and even the singer’s attorney, Sam Ingham, were aware of it and had given their consent. Vlasov states that Greenhill has also proposed putting Britney’s Cloud on an iPad so that she can have all of her activities under control. The system allowed the three to check messages, notes, calls, web history and photos.

“Edan would bring me Britney’s messages, ask me to encrypt them and pass them on to Robin and Jamie,” explains Vlasov. “They also monitored conversations with friends, mother and attorney Sam Ingham.”

Vlasov shows the directors an email from Ingham asking Jamie’s lawyers “written confirmation that no person other than my client can access voice or written calls and messages, directly or indirectly.” Jamie’s attorney, Geraldine Wyle, replies: “Jamie confirms that she has no access to calls and messages.”

2There were tape recorders in his bedroom

It is probably the biggest invasion of privacy told in the documentary. Yemini “had installed a recording system in Britney’s bedroom,” says Vlasov. In 2016, the microphones recorded more than 180 hours of material, including private moments between Britney, her boyfriend and her children. Vlasov, who specifies that he started working for Black Box when he was only 21, says that Yemini brought him the recorders and a USB stick, asking him to “clean it”.

“They seemed very nervous and said that it contained extremely sensitive material, that no one was supposed to know and that I had to erase everything and leave no trace. I was very worried, I did not want to be their accomplice and I kept a copy, I did not want to delete evidence. A few days later she was supposed to meet a court investigator, I don’t think it was a coincidence. ‘

According to some documents obtained from the Times, during that meeting, which took place on September 7, 2016, Britney told the investigator that the conservatorship was “an instrument of oppressive control.” The investigator then recommended that the guardians “do everything possible to prevent Ms. Spears from feeling subjugated.”

3Britney was not free to do small shopping

Yates says Jamie and Greenhill turned down even the singer’s most mundane requests, again for financial reasons. “Britney used to say, ‘Hey, can we have some sushi for dinner?’ I heard Robin reply: “You got it yesterday, it’s too expensive. You do not need it””.

On another occasion, Britney saw a pair of Skechers sneakers in a store and asked if anyone could get them. Yates volunteered to do so, but the singer’s managers said it wasn’t possible. “They said, ‘You don’t have enough money to buy Skechers,'” Yates recalls. Stilyst says she bought them with the wardrobe budget and then secretly gave them to her.

Meanwhile, the documentary relates, Jamie Spears was collecting $ 16,000 a month directly from his daughter’s account, 2,000 more than he had allocated to her.

4Security also handled the drugs



Vlasov says that a new Britney security officer once asked him, “How is it that we manage your drugs?” When Vlasov asked him what he was talking about, he replied: “We give you ready-made envelopes, we have to deliver them. And she can’t leave. You have to take your medications right away. ‘

Loading... Advertisements

Vlasov says that every time someone brought up the subject, they were told: “This is what security has to do because the customer asks for it, and the customer needs it.” The client, Vlasov specifies, was Jamie, not Britney.

5The father threatened Britney not to show her children again

Yates, who managed Britney’s wardrobe on the tour of Circus (between 2008 and 2010) and during the residency and tour Piece of Me, says that whenever the singer tried to object, Jamie was called and brought out his ultimate weapon. “If he tried to defend himself, they insisted even more. Then they started screaming. Eventually Jamie would show up and say, “It can’t be done.” If the situation worsened he threatened to take the boys away, ”says Yates, referring to the two children of Britney and her ex-husband Kevin Federline, namely Sean Preston and Jayden James.

6Britney was forced to take the stage despite a panic attack

According to Yates, during the 2009 tour for Circus the threat of not being able to see children has put Britney in dire straits. The stylist says that on some shows the singer climbed into a giant crate used to carry the concert material, set up with a chair inside, to hide as she walked through the audience. One night, says Yates, Britney came out terrified because she smelled of marijuana. “He was shouting: ‘It stinks of grass, it stinks of grass! I can not breathe. I can’t breathe this stuff. I will not pass the drug test. I will not see my children ”. Then she ran away. I tried to follow her, but she ran towards the dressing room… she was crying and screaming ». While Yates tried to comfort her, Britney’s managers turned her away. He saw her again on stage, while she was performing. “The level of terror he felt was eye opening,” says Yates.

7To meet a lawyer, Britney had him disguise as a plumber

Vlasov says that in 2019, when Britney was in a psychiatric clinic after canceling her second residency in Las Vegas, the singer was looking for a new lawyer and her phone was still under surveillance.

“She didn’t want to be there,” says Vlasov (in the deposition to judge Brenda Penny on June 23, Britney confirms the story: the singer said she was forced to go there by her security). “I’ve heard it from several people, including Robin and Jamie talking to Edan on the phone. I have listened to several conversations in which it was said that Britney did not want to go there. They monitored everything, even phone calls with friends and mother ».

8The guardians tried to infiltrate the #FreeBritney movement

“In the beginning, the #FreeBritney movement was being studied carefully,” says Vlasov, explaining that Jamie and Yemini sent undercover men into the crowd protesting outside the courthouse where Britney’s hearings were held. They had to “talk to the fans, identify them, document who they were.”

Yemini was “very worried,” explains Vlasov, “because it was a phenomenon beyond their control.” According to her account, the guardians said that the undercover operation was intended to “protect Britney”. The team then asked the singer and her boyfriend Sam Asghari to show up for a photo to show fans that she was fine.

9Jamie was obsessed with his daughter’s men and spied on them

Vlasov says that Britney’s father had a particular “obsession with his daughter’s men.” He explains that “they had to sign contracts and nondisclosure agreements.” Even the court-appointed investigator who questioned Britney in September 2016 said the singer couldn’t make new friends, especially men, unless approved by her father. Once approval was obtained, the men were still “followed by private investigators” to ensure that “their behavior was acceptable to the father,” wrote the investigator in documents obtained by the Times.

10The former assistant believed she was fired by the singer, but that was a lie

Felicia Culotta, Britney’s longtime assistant who also participated in Framing Britney Spears, returns in the new documentary to tell about when Jamie called her for an urgent meeting. On that occasion she was informed that she would not participate in the European leg of the tour of Circus. “Britney said she doesn’t want you anymore, she never wanted you on this tour,” Jamie would tell her. Culotta says that, since they had already booked hotels for her, she had offered to stay in a supporting role, but staying at a distance from Britney. Jamie agreed, adding, “God forbid I wasn’t far from her.”

After the last show of that tour, Culotta accidentally came face to face with Britney. “She ran down the hall and hugged me,” he says. «He hugged me and asked: ‘But where were you?’ That’s how I thought: are they trying to pit us against each other? ‘ Culotta says she has only now realized that her presence in the ‘support system’ of Britney’s conservatorship ‘was not welcome’.

This article was translated by Rolling Stone US.