the 10 most influential tweets of 2021

Another year has passed in the cryptocurrency industry, leaving behind an ocean of development, drama, price swings and innovation, all at a truly frenetic pace. As in previous years, in 2021 Twitter was a hotbed of discussion within the crypto sector.

Over the past 12 months, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has been on a roller coaster ride, some non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been sold for millions of dollars, and Dogecoin (DOGE) has hit absurd highs. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. Twitter, of course, was at the center of the action, with all sorts of crypto content posted by people and companies in the industry.

For a look at these activities, a sort of time capsule for the future or perhaps an update for those who don’t frequent the core of the sector, here are 10 noteworthy crypto-related tweets from 2021 (in no particular order).

Bitcoin recognized as a currency

In September, Bitcoin acquired a new stock for the first time in its history, having been adopted as the official currency. On September 7, 2021, El Salvador formally recognized BTC as a form of money in the country.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele tweeted about Bitcoin several times after the move.

“In 3 minutes, we’ll make history.”

3 minutes para hacer historia. In 3 minutes, we make history.#BitcoinDay #BTC – Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) September 7, 2021

Crypto regulations in the spotlight in 2021

Cynthia Lummis, a US Senator, has proven she is a crypto industry advocate multiple times in a year full of discussions on digital asset regulation.

One example includes his actions in opposition to overly vague crypto regulations.

“According to Chainalysis, crime related to cryptocurrencies is lower than criminal activity with cash. Crypto regulations must leave room for innovation. Just because a limited number of bad guys have abused it doesn’t make cryptocurrencies evil. “

According to Chainalysis, cryptocurrency-related crime is smaller than criminal activity with cash. #Crypto regulations need to leave room for innovation. Just because a limited number of bad actors have abused crypto doesn’t make it evil. – Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) January 25, 2021

The mayor of Miami keeps his word

Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami Florida, posted a tweet in early 2021 highlighting his intentions to promote crypto in the city. Over the course of the year, Suarez proved to be a positive force for crypto adoption both in Miami and in general.

The mayor gave the keynote address at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami. Furthermore, he has stated that he wants to receive BTC for a portion of his annual salary, among other initiatives aimed at crypto adoption.

“The city of Miami believes in Bitcoin and I am working day and night to turn it into a benchmark for crypto innovation. I am proud to announce that Miami is the first municipal government to host Satoshi’s white paper on a government site. “

The City of Miami believes in #Bitcoin and I’m working day and night to turn Miami into a hub for crypto innovation. Proud to say Miami is the first municipal government to host Satoshi’s White Paper on government site. @balajis @tyler @cameron @APompliano pic.twitter.com/DBOni23ynY – Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) January 27, 2021

Michael Saylor’s tweets on Bitcoin

This specific tweet posted by MicroStrategy CEO and founder Michael Saylor may not be particularly special, but it represents a long line of comments from one of Bitcoin’s newest supporters.

Michael Saylor entered the crypto world in 2020 and showed a constant passion for the main crypto asset during 2021. Between 2020 and 2021, with Saylor at the helm, MicroStrategy amassed large amounts of BTC. Saylor too owns personally a sum of Bitcoins.

Saylor’s personal Twitter account has essentially become a stream of BTC posts.

“Diamonds may be your best friends, but Bitcoin is forever.”

Diamonds may be your best friend, but #Bitcoin is forever. – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) September 2, 2021

Peter Schiff’s ongoing skepticism about Bitcoin

Even the following tweet from Peter Schiff, a gold supporter, is not particularly important in itself, but it represents Schiff’s continuing skepticism about Bitcoin, a position for which he is known throughout the crypto sector and which he has maintained over the years. 2021. Not even his son, a strong supporter of BTC, managed to get him change your mind.

“Clearly Saylor doesn’t understand the game he’s playing. It’s like a game of chairs. In the end, the one left with the most Bitcoin is the biggest loser. The winners will be the whales who entered at the beginning, inflated the price and collected the profits before the music stopped. “

Clearly @saylor doesn’t understand the game that he’s playing. It’s like musical chairs. In the end the one left holding the most #Bitcoin is the biggest loser. The winners will be the whales who got in early, pumped up the price, then cashed out before the music stopped playing. – Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) November 3, 2021

The impact of Elon Musk

Elon Musk has tweeted about crypto on several occasions and is known for his support of Dogecoin (DOGE). In February 2021, Tesla unveiled a $ 1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase, as well as adding BTC as a payment method.

A few months later, in May, Musk tweeted an image explaining that Tesla suspended the integration of BTC payments due to concerns about the fossil fuel usage associated with Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s price plummeted significantly a little later.

A crypto asset that would raise problems?

A good portion of 2021 included discussions of US dollar inflation. Money printing in the US is now out of control as the government tries to ease the economic hurdles of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the contrary, many networks in the crypto sector allow their respective communities to govern decisions on their assets. Depending on the project, several may have maximum bids set for the number of units issued in circulation. Cameron Winklevoss, co-founder of the crypto company Gemini, posted a tweet showing what the US dollar would look like if it were a crypto asset.

“Imagine a crypto whose supply has increased 4 times with no input from the community. It wouldn’t pass the shitcoin giggle test. Now think about the fact that I’m actually describing the US dollar. “

Imagine a crypto where the supply increased 4x without input from the community. It wouldn’t pass the shitcoin giggle test. Now think about the fact that I’m actually describing the US dollar. – Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) November 14, 2021

The roadmap for adoption

It can be difficult to understand where a new technology or industry is on the roadmap for adoption. Although opinions on the matter may vary depending on multiple factors, the tweet published in February 2021 by analyst Willy Woo gave the public a chance, comparing Bitcoin to the internet boom.

“In terms of adoption, Bitcoin has about the same users as the Internet had in 1997, but the number for Bitcoin is growing faster. The next 4 years on the current course will bring Bitcoin users to 1 billion people, the equivalent of 2005 for the Internet. “

In terms of adoption, Bitcoin has roughly the same users as the Internet had in 1997. But Bitcoin’s growing faster. Next 4 years on current path will bring Bitcoin users to 1b people, that’s the equivalent of 2005 for the Internet. pic.twitter.com/Np9yTR3WkL – Willy Woo (@woonomic) February 1, 2021

A less technical sign of adoption (or the top of the market?)

2021 saw numerous renowned figures in the mainstream landscape enter the crypto sector in one way or another. This year, the famous actress Reese Witherspoon has decided to dive into crypto, telling the world with a tweet.

In the final part of the crypto bull market preceding that of 2020/2021, at the end of January 2018, the singer Katy Perry revealed a photo of her nails with a themed polish depicting logos of various cryptocurrencies, a few days after the maximum of the market.

“I just bought my first ETH! Come on, Crypto Twitter. “

Just bought my first ETH! Let’s do this #cryptotwitter – Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 2, 2021

A crypto arena

Concluding the list for 2021, a few months ago cryptocurrencies got so far into the mainstream that a large professional sports stadium was renamed a crypto company, but not everyone appreciated the move.

“We are extremely proud to announce that the Staples Center, the most iconic arena in Los Angeles, has found a new name: Crypto.com Arena. In this 20-year partnership, we are delighted to welcome Lakers and LA Kings as our new partners! “

We’re extremely proud to announce that Staples Center, Los Angeles’ most iconic arena is getting a new name: https://t.co/vCNztATkNg Arena As part of this 20 year partnership, we’re also excited to welcome the @Lakers & @LAKings as our newest partners! pic.twitter.com/KCfYKySDRt – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) November 17, 2021

Another year, another series of tweets

Another year has passed in this ever-changing crypto industry, and 2021 has shown that the industry still loves participation on one of the most prominent social media platforms in the world, Twitter.

Will 2022 live up to its predecessor? Or maybe it will be even better?