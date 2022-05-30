The 10 most inspiring looks from Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival lowered the curtain on its 75th edition this past Saturday. For more than ten days, the film event has become the world capital of cinema and fashion with a red carpet that has been filled with impressive outfits that will go down in the history of one of the most important events in the film industry.

Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts or Bella Hadid were some of the guests who caused a sensation with their spectacular outfits. These have been the ten most inspiring looks of Cannes:

Anne Hathaway’s bridal look

the actress of Surprise Princess was one of the great protagonists of the third day of the festival with a beautiful two-piece set by Giorgio Armani, ideal for brides looking for a different and super trendy style. Anne was radiant in a strapless top and high-waisted skirt with a cut-out back that she paired with an off-the-shoulder satin cape with a long train.



Anne Hathaway on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EFE

Bella Hadid’s Vintage Versace

The top has become in this 75th edition the queen of vintage designs. On her first day in Cannes, Gigi’s sister surprised with a design, from the spring 1987 collection, created by Gianni Versace, with a draped bodice with a strapless neckline, velvet skirt and a huge taffeta bow that circled her waist. . Bella hit the nail on the head with her hairstyle, an elegant braided bun that exposed her Chopard diamond earrings.



Bella Hadid on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival SEBASTIEN NOGIER / EFE

The version of a Julia Roberts classic

America’s eternal bride stayed true to her love of suits with a take on the classic tuxedo by Nicolas Ghèsquiere, creative director of Louis Vuitton. The actress risked and won in a jumpsuit that had satin lapels, fitted at the waist and ankle-length pants. A look of ten that she wore with an impressive Chopard necklace in 18-carat white and yellow gold adorned with a yellow diamond of more than 100 carats.



Julia Roberts on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Guillaume Horcajuelo / EFE



Detail of the stunning Chopard necklace worn by Julia Roberts on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Andie MacDowell’s breakthrough makeup

The 64-year-old actress revolutionized the red carpet with a look with which she wasted personality. the protagonist of Four Weddings and a Funeral walked the red carpet in a beautiful green satin Prada dress, with the part of the abdomen marked as if it were a corset and skirt with a small tail. Without a doubt, the groundbreaking detail of her styling was her makeup in the purest style euphoriawith type stickers rhinestones green under her eyes, as well as her hairstyle, with her natural hair that she is proud of.



Andie MacDowell on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Gareth Cattermole / Getty



Detail of Andie MacDowell’s fantasy makeup on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival LOIC VENANCE / AFP

Nieves Álvarez’s crochet dress

The Spanish top and her stylist, Víctor Blanco, once again made magic on the red carpet with a beautiful Elie Saab design from the spring-summer 2022 haute couture collection. Nieves caused a sensation with an aquamarine flared dress reminiscent of crochet and which was decorated with pearls, crystals of the same tone, honeycomb panel made with silver threads and silk tulle appliqués.



Nieves Álvarez on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Instagram @eliesaab

Carla Bruni’s slip dress

The singer and model showed that the lingerie dress is suitable for all ages. Carla opted for one of the fashionable colors, lilac, to make an impact on the red carpet with this slip dress of Celine full of paillettes and with a flattering waterfall neckline. An ideal dress to wear at weddings that the top combined with impressive Bvlgari jewelry.



Carla Bruni on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival VALERY HACHE / AFP

Kaia Gerber’s minimalism

In the line of minimalist designs, the daughter of Cindy Crawford impressed with an elegant red design by Celine by Hedi Slimane that stood out for its flattering neckline halter, one of the most flattering, especially in those girls who have wide shoulders or little chest. The model completed the look with an updo messy with volume reminiscent of the collected ones that her mother wore in the 90s.



Kaia Gerber on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

Alicia Vikander’s futuristic design

Louis Vuitton signed one of the most spectacular outfits of the 75th edition of the festival that the actress wore. Alicia caught all eyes of her with a hand-embroidered design with sequins and paillettes in oxidized copper tone. A dress from the Cruise collection that stood out for its cut outs and the high-waisted mermaid-style skirt that also provided the effect of longer legs.



Alicia Vikander on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW / Reuters

The elegant transparencies of Eva Longoria

the protagonist of Desperate women was one of the first to dazzle at Cannes with a design by Alberta Ferretti with which she demonstrated that transparencies can also be elegant. Eva opted for the infallible black with this dress with thin straps and frills and sequins detail that had several strategic transparencies so as not to show more than necessary. She also recovered the fashion of the choker.



Eva Longoria on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Sharon Stone’s nod to Blake Lively

The American actress has been one of the great protagonists of this edition. Sharon won the first weekend of the pageant in a Dolce & Gabbana dress that was a nod to Blake Lively’s spectacular and unforgettable look at the Met Gala. Stone wore a printed dress in shades of blue and white, with straps and a pencil skirt, which had an overskirt that added a lot of volume to the look and that she took off as soon as she stepped on the red carpet.



Sharon Stone on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO / EFE